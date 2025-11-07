CSO HEADLINE FIGURES:

15-24 Year Old Medical Deaths up 83% in 2023

15-24 Year Old Medical Deaths up 77% in 2022

15-24 Year Old Medical Deaths up 49% in 2021

# Percentages based on comparison with 2020.

MEDICAL DEATHS 15-24 YEAR OLDS:

A comparison of ‘Medical Death’ (see definition below) figures by age group since 2016 offers up some shocking results.

My focus in this analysis is to find evidence that something ‘happened’ in 2021 which has caused a massive increase in ill health for younger age groups, often resulting in death.

Any perusal of RIP.ie of late, will show many photos of people under 30 who have died ‘unexpectedly’ or ‘after a short illness’.

Yes, I know this has always happened.

The point of this exercise is to see do the CSO figures for two years ago reinforce the impression from ‘RIP.ie.’ of an increased frequency ?

These are the figures from the CSO analysis and the answer is YES.

The decline in medical deaths in the years 2017 to 2020 is reversed in 2021 and they increase quickly over the next 3 years by …

….49%, 77% and 83% respectively.

Two years after the Covid 19 vax program, medical deaths in the 15-24 age group are still rising and occurring at an alarming rate.

Staggering figures that provide bitter food for thought to all of us who have children and grandchildren who have been Covid 19 ‘vaccinated’ with the “safe and effective”.

“PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED” :

In November 2021, Varadkar told us that Ireland was involved in “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” and announced that he and the unelected NPHET cabal had decided :

“on Friday that the vaccine booster program is to be extended to cover all those aged 16 and above. The recommendations from the National Immunization Advisory Committee (NIAC) were accepted by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and endorsed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.”

Link to this article : https://irishexaminerusa.com/wp/?p=24125

COVID BOOSTER CAMPAIGN:

This Covid booster campaign in November 2021 for those aged 16 years + had quickly followed on from the “primary vaccination” campaign for this age cohort in July 2021.

Two major doses of an experimental gene therapy in a period of 4 months.

What could possibly go wrong ?

CSO VITAL STATISTICS:

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) released their Vital Statistics Annual Report for 2023 on the 03/11/2025 and the figures as analysed above provide ample evidence that something has gone wrong.

This is 22 months after the year end but provides the most recent mortality figures available by year of occurrence, age and cause of death.

All the info used in my analysis can be found or linked to from here:

https://www.cso.ie/en/releasesandpublications/ep/p-vsar/vitalstatisticsannualreport2023/deaths2023/

DO LOOK BACK IN ANGER:

There can be little doubt that whatever happened, happened in 2021.

The figures don’t lie.

No, I don’t have any proof that these statistically unexpected medical deaths were caused by the Covid 19 ‘vaccines’.

But if people knew then what the above figures imply by correlation, do you think we would have seen queues like this in the rain for the ‘vaccine’ in 2021?

Parents bringing their teenage children for a chance to play ‘mRNA Roulette’ to protect them from a bad flu that was of no serious risk to them and wouldn’t prevent them from passing it on.

Tell us again, Dr. Varadkar, what was that all about ?

They wanted to keep the Pfizer test data hidden for 75 years for a reason and mainstream media have ensured that the fact that they wanted to keep it hidden ….. is hidden.

The truth is always kept one step beyond.

HIDDEN HEALTH CRISIS :

To show how the inclusion of ‘external’ deaths in the Total deaths figures for this age group is providing camouflage to a health emergency in Ireland, here are the above comparisons for Total deaths in the 15-24 age group:

TOTAL Deaths up 31% in 2023 but MEDICAL deaths up 83%

TOTAL Deaths up 11% in 2022 but MEDICAL deaths up 77%

TOTAL Deaths up 18% in 2021 but MEDICAL deaths up 49%

# Percentages based on comparison with 2020.

If you hear anything at all about these mortality figures in the mainstream media it will be based on Total Deaths.

The Total deaths percentage increases are only a fraction of the medical death increases and will be dismissed by ‘Official Ireland’ with a token nod towards suicide, car accidents etc.

We have moved from the blatant lie of Varadkar’s “pandemic of the unvaccinated” to the hidden truth of “a pandemic of the young and healthy”.

The lines of vision are blurred by the fog of demoralisation.

All the Covid lies in the world add up to one big truth.

* “MEDICAL” DEATHS DEFINITION:

In the analysis of CSO figures for 15-24 year olds I am distinguishing between ‘MEDICAL’ deaths and ‘EXTERNAL’ deaths.

15-24 year olds are young people who shouldn’t be dying of ill health.

They should be in the prime of their life.

Such occurrences should be rare and relatively stable statistically.

‘External’ deaths refer to suicides, road deaths, accidents etc and are analysed under the codes ‘V00-Y98’’ by the CSO in their Annual Reports.

In other words, ‘external’ deaths are ‘healthy’ people who have died due to a random non medical event ie suicide, accident etc.

By implication any death not analysed in this category is a medical death.

Here is a report on ‘V00-Y98’ for 2020 to 2023: