This article is the first in a series based on spiralling death rates across Ireland as per Coroners Reports.

Patrick E Walsh has teamed up with Louise Roseingrave https://louiseroseingrave.substack.com/subscribe for a series of articles called:

CORONERS REPORTS: Sudden and Unexplained.

Without Louise’s input and in depth knowledge of reporting from Coroners courts over many years this article would not have been possible.

This series is prompted by a 30% rise in Sudden and Unexplained deaths per Coroners Reports across the country.

Through this work we seek to offer insights into the continuing trend of elevated death rate figures by county.

We begin the series in my home county of Kilkenny.

KILKENNY:

Kilkenny is experiencing a sustained 30% rise in sudden and unexplained deaths since 2021.

Set against the average for 2018 & 2019, the figure jumped to 44% in 2022.

The figures are obtained from Coroners Annual Returns detailing cases closed during the year under the following headings:

(a) cases without post mortem required (b) cases with post mortem but no inquest required (c) cases requiring a post mortem and inquest

In response to our query seeking insight into these death figures, Kilkenny Coroner Tim Kiely offered ‘heart issues’ as one avenue for exploration.

“A lot of these deaths are ultimately attributable to heart issues which families report the deceased was unaware they had”, Mr. Kiely said.

The Kilkenny Coroner was responding to an email in which we asked him the following questions:

The coronial figures for the years 2020 onwards as per Annual Reports on gov.ie show a marked and disturbing increase in sudden and unexplained deaths for your district.

Do you find this rise concerning?

Can you offer any comment or explanation for these figures?

Has the Minister for Health been notified?

Has there been any investigation into what is causing this steep incline in the figures?

Do you personally, as Coroner for the jurisdiction, think the rise in figures requires further investigation?

Mr. Kiely kindly responded to our query, noting the increase in deaths and offering some explanation as to why.

His response in full is below:

“There is definitely an increase in the amount of deaths being reported to me over the last few years and I note your research indicates this is a national trend. I believe the following factors are the main contributors to this. 1 . St Luke's ( and I believe all hospitals generally) are notifying the Coroner of more deaths . 2 More people are dying in the community setting without having seen their GP for some time ( A lot of these deaths are ultimately attributable to heart issues which families report the deceased was unaware they had).”

The Coroner raises a crucial issue in terms of our investigation, since we suspect excess death rates across the country are resulting - at least to some degree - from ‘Covid vaccinations’, known to cause heart issues.

Forging this link is a crucial part of the ongoing effort to :

(a) halt these injections completely and

(b) initiate an investigation into their effect on the overall health of the Irish nation.

If so many more people are at risk of death from heart issues they are not aware of, now as opposed to pre Covid, should that not prompt an immediate investigation by the HSE or Dept. of Health or both ?

What can be done to alert members of the public that they are at increased risk of sudden death due to undetected heart issues ?

COUNTRYWIDE:

Across the Republic of Ireland (excluding Dublin) ‘Sudden and Unexplained’ deaths increased since the ‘Pandemic’ based on the comparison with the average for 2018 & 2019 as follows:

The Coroner Annual Returns for 2018 to 2024 for each District are available here: https://www.gov.ie/en/collection/4dc84-coroners-annual-returns-2018-2020/

These reports are summarised down below under each heading, split between Dublin which accounts for 30% of cases and the ‘Rest of Ireland’.

It will be explained in the next Substack the reason for isolating Dublin for comparative purposes but basically it involves the number of Coroners in Dublin being doubled to 4 in early 2020 which presumably enabled them to process a lot more cases, making comparison with pre 2020 years unrealistic.

ALL ‘Covid related’ deaths were legally required to be reported to the District Coroner.

This probably explains the massive jump in ‘Report Only’ figures in 2020 and maybe to some extent 2021 when people were still being reported as dying ‘from or with’ Covid.

Any such ‘Covid’ effect on mortality figures thereafter would in our opinion be minimal.

Here are the summarised figures for Ireland (excluding Dublin) from the Coronial Annual Reports:

In 2020, the ‘Total Cases’ rose by 17%, most likely due to reporting of ‘Covid’ related deaths, although without examining each case individually, it’s not possible to confirm that.

Four years later in 2024, it is nearly twice this increase at 30% and presumably ‘Covid’ related deaths have disappeared.

We believe it’s reasonable to ask why, considering the seriousness of the subject matter.

Since 2021 the amount of ‘sudden & unexplained’ deaths reported on by Irish Coroners outside Dublin have increased by between 28% to 37% on the 2018/19 average.

That is c.3300 EXTRA ‘sudden & unexplained’ deaths PER YEAR in Ireland (excl. Dublin).