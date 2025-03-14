This morning while eating breakfast, “I Useta Love Her” by The Sawdoctors came on the radio and I was immediately transported back to late 1980’s Ireland when we had it so good.
Or at least it felt that way.
Thanks for reading Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
We didn’t have lots of money but we didn’t have lots of debt.
Life was made so much simpler for us teenagers in that we didn’t spend time wondering were we trapped in the wrong body when we came home from school.
Simpler times, before the ‘professors’ took charge.
As the song finished I received this text message from a friend who got it from his child’s school.
It shows how far we have descended into ‘Official Ireland’ hell.
Can you see how all this is slowly coming together ?
Last week I highlighted Dr. Ronan Glynn’s plan to set up a ‘National adult immunisation plan’ to benefit Big Pharma.
The week before, it was the HSE sharpening up their child vaccination plans by demanding private information from schools about their pupils, which will be used to normalise vaccination at an early age for children and parents alike.
And as shown above, ever increasingly private sector ‘health’ businesses are getting their thumb in the pie by offering screening to children through the schools.
Why would our schools need cardiac screening on a national scale?
They are normalising heart problems in the young which they caused with the Covid19 vaccination program and are setting themselves up as the saviour at your expense.
I have written about ‘Advanced Medical Services’ previously.
Parasitical do gooders.
This last five years is a concentrated attack on our futures but they can’t take our past.
Our memories reminds us what life was like and can be like again.
That scares them.
Die in your footsteps ….
DAY 3:
Up early on the road with the ultimate destination being Dun Chaoin on the Dingle Peninsula and trying to soak up as many points in between as possible.
First stop is Keel old church and burial ground once again found courtesy of ‘Megalithic Ireland’ http://megalithicireland.com/index.html and an old local farmer without who I would still be searching.
KEEL CHURCH:
I have been in many old cemeteries but I have never noticed the looped handles as detailed here.
Is it so more coffins can be added ?
Can anyone be in any doubt that Keel Church is rooted in Ireland.
Long since in ruins but still alive for the locals and part of their being.
INCH BEACH:
CAITHAIR UI MHURCHU AND DUN BEAG FORT:
This guff was written on a sign outside Cathair ui Mhurchu and the admission to Dun Beag Fort included a short video with ‘historians’ telling us what was happening thousands of years ago.
Just read the above shite… “used to hide from enemies..where daily chores were done”.
But if the equinox and Orion Belt stuff stands up to scrutiny then maybe they have hit the nail on the head with the scattergun effect.
A ‘religous’ site, pure and simple.
The Dun Beag Fort video was full of ‘might be’, ‘could be’ and ‘possibly’, commentary.
All pseudo historical guesswork, which isn’t easily disproved, shovelled out by ‘educated/indoctrinated’ academics.
A bit like the medical profession with less disastrous consequences.
Thousands of years ago these hunters and gathers recognised ‘God’ in the universe and acknowledged it in ‘Cathair Ui Mhurchu’ as best they could.
Oh, to return to such ‘simple’ times when all that was on their mind was the next crust of bread to eat.
CILL MHAOILCHEADAIR CHURCH:
What these pictures doesn’t show is this hill looks out at Dingle Bay and The Skelligs.
The Skelligs are like the North Star for this part of the world.
Wherever you go, there they are.
It seems life in the past was dominated by surviving and praising a ‘greater being’.
Less distraction concentrates the mind.
THE SOUTH POLE INN:
I am writing this in Annascaul in the pub formerly owned by Antarctic explorer Tom Crean.
He went on three expeditions to Antarctica with Ernest Shackleton and the third time his heroism saved many lives.
He came back to Kerry and lived a humble life.
Tom Crean was a living embodiment of ‘dying in your footsteps’.
A SILENT ACT OF DEFIANCE:
Connecting to our cultural Irish past is an act of defiance when our spoken word can now be criminalised.
Enoch Burke knows.
‘Official Ireland’ knows it and fears it.
In the run up to St. Patrick’s day why not protest the implementation of the globalist tyranny in Ireland by a Silent Act of Defiance.
Take a picture of yourself at a local ancient historical site and publish it on your social media of choice.
If you wish send it to me at patricw8@hotmail.com and I will publish any I receive.
“Die in your footsteps …”
Thanks for reading Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The testing for cardiac problems in children is a tacit admission that the mRNA death jabs were always unsafe in spite of the relentless propaganda.
The Israeli poster boy for the death jabs, Yonatan Erlichman, died of a heart attack at age eight:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/yonatan-moshe-erlichman-cardiac-death/
I can't help suspecting the the Oct 7th attacks in Israel were allowed to happen partly to distract the Israeli public from what has been done to them by their own government for the profits of Pfauci and Pfizer. And indeed, done to the world by every government on earth. Apparently they have all been corrupted by drug money.
Hangings are appropriate. Pfauci pfirst.
Lovely piece. Many thanks. I disagree with Enoch Burke and his family on many things but I would happily live in an Ireland of the future with them and perhaps even sit down of an evening sometime and talk about things. Like we humans do.
It would be difficult to live in an Ireland of the future with someone like Dr. Tony Holohan, though, who read out the 'Covid' deaths on the RTE News each evening during the scamdemic in 2020. In Holohan's Ireland of the future we'll either be dead or living in a digital gulag with our precious freedom a thing of the past.
So if it's a choice between the Burke's or Holohan's future Ireland I'd choose Burkes every time.