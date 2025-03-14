A Silent Act of Defiance !

This morning while eating breakfast, “I Useta Love Her” by The Sawdoctors came on the radio and I was immediately transported back to late 1980’s Ireland when we had it so good.

Or at least it felt that way.

We didn’t have lots of money but we didn’t have lots of debt.

Life was made so much simpler for us teenagers in that we didn’t spend time wondering were we trapped in the wrong body when we came home from school.

Simpler times, before the ‘professors’ took charge.

As the song finished I received this text message from a friend who got it from his child’s school.

It shows how far we have descended into ‘Official Ireland’ hell.

Can you see how all this is slowly coming together ?

Last week I highlighted Dr. Ronan Glynn’s plan to set up a ‘National adult immunisation plan’ to benefit Big Pharma.

The week before, it was the HSE sharpening up their child vaccination plans by demanding private information from schools about their pupils, which will be used to normalise vaccination at an early age for children and parents alike.

And as shown above, ever increasingly private sector ‘health’ businesses are getting their thumb in the pie by offering screening to children through the schools.

Why would our schools need cardiac screening on a national scale?

They are normalising heart problems in the young which they caused with the Covid19 vaccination program and are setting themselves up as the saviour at your expense.

I have written about ‘Advanced Medical Services’ previously.

Parasitical do gooders.

This last five years is a concentrated attack on our futures but they can’t take our past.

Our memories reminds us what life was like and can be like again.

That scares them.

Die in your footsteps ….

DAY 3:

Up early on the road with the ultimate destination being Dun Chaoin on the Dingle Peninsula and trying to soak up as many points in between as possible.

First stop is Keel old church and burial ground once again found courtesy of ‘Megalithic Ireland’ http://megalithicireland.com/index.html and an old local farmer without who I would still be searching.

KEEL CHURCH:

Keel Church and Cemetery

I have been in many old cemeteries but I have never noticed the looped handles as detailed here.

Is it so more coffins can be added ?

Can anyone be in any doubt that Keel Church is rooted in Ireland.

Long since in ruins but still alive for the locals and part of their being.

INCH BEACH:

Inch Beach as storm clouds gather

CAITHAIR UI MHURCHU AND DUN BEAG FORT:

Cathair ui Mhurchu

Dun Beag Fort

This guff was written on a sign outside Cathair ui Mhurchu and the admission to Dun Beag Fort included a short video with ‘historians’ telling us what was happening thousands of years ago.

Just read the above shite… “used to hide from enemies..where daily chores were done”.

But if the equinox and Orion Belt stuff stands up to scrutiny then maybe they have hit the nail on the head with the scattergun effect.

A ‘religous’ site, pure and simple.

The Dun Beag Fort video was full of ‘might be’, ‘could be’ and ‘possibly’, commentary.

All pseudo historical guesswork, which isn’t easily disproved, shovelled out by ‘educated/indoctrinated’ academics.

A bit like the medical profession with less disastrous consequences.

Thousands of years ago these hunters and gathers recognised ‘God’ in the universe and acknowledged it in ‘Cathair Ui Mhurchu’ as best they could.

Oh, to return to such ‘simple’ times when all that was on their mind was the next crust of bread to eat.

CILL MHAOILCHEADAIR CHURCH:

Cill Mhaoilcheadair Church

Sun Dial : Carved Head: Oagham Stone

What these pictures doesn’t show is this hill looks out at Dingle Bay and The Skelligs.

The Skelligs are like the North Star for this part of the world.

Wherever you go, there they are.

It seems life in the past was dominated by surviving and praising a ‘greater being’.

Less distraction concentrates the mind.

THE SOUTH POLE INN:

I am writing this in Annascaul in the pub formerly owned by Antarctic explorer Tom Crean.

The South Pole Inn and Tom Crean Memorial outside.

He went on three expeditions to Antarctica with Ernest Shackleton and the third time his heroism saved many lives.

He came back to Kerry and lived a humble life.

Me and Tom Crean in The South Pole Inn

Tom Crean was a living embodiment of ‘dying in your footsteps’.

A SILENT ACT OF DEFIANCE:

Connecting to our cultural Irish past is an act of defiance when our spoken word can now be criminalised.

Enoch Burke knows.

‘Official Ireland’ knows it and fears it.

In the run up to St. Patrick’s day why not protest the implementation of the globalist tyranny in Ireland by a Silent Act of Defiance.

Take a picture of yourself at a local ancient historical site and publish it on your social media of choice.

If you wish send it to me at patricw8@hotmail.com and I will publish any I receive.

“Die in your footsteps …”