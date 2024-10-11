Today, words fail me, so I will try “to hoist” Official Ireland “by their own petard.”

According to Coroner Aisling Gannon ….

…Michael Laffan, ‘a fit and healthy man’ with ‘no significant underlying medical conditions’, who swam in the sea ‘almost every day’ …

…who was seen swimming ‘erratically’ before drowning….

was yet another ‘victim’ of Covid 19, with Gannon declaring it ‘a causative factor’ in his drowning, when it was discovered Covid 19 was temporal to his death during the post-mortem.

A day later, according to Coroner Philip Comyn…

…Roy Butler, ‘a fit healthy, sporty young man’…

…who became ill, IMMEDIATELY after taking the Janssen Covid 19 vaccine….

…who ‘suffered convulsions’ and died of a ‘spontaneous intracerebral haemorrhage’ five days later…

…was NOT the victim of medical misadventure because…

…. Comyn was “not satisfied that the temporal connection meets the causation test.”

This isn’t corruption in the normal sense but is the result of a slow and silent fascist coup that the Irish taxpayer has paid for over the last 30 years or so.

Corporatism, true fascism.

The Laffan’s and Butler’s are but pawns in a global game.

This morning calls for tears and prayers.

A future beckons where more will be required if there is to be a future worth living or dying for.

“Oh, but you who philosophize disgrace

and criticize all fears

Bury the rag deep in your face

for now is the time for your tears….” *

***********************************************************************************

The picture of Comyn’s written inquest report is taken from Louise Roseingrave’s comprehensive article on the Roy Butler verdict, linked here.

* ‘Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll’ by Bob Dylan.