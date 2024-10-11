A TALE OF TWO CORONERS ….
The verdicts of Roy Butler and Michael Laffan inquests rhyme with no reason. Try squaring these Irish solutions to a global problem ….
Today, words fail me, so I will try “to hoist” Official Ireland “by their own petard.”
Thanks for reading Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
According to Coroner Aisling Gannon ….
…Michael Laffan, ‘a fit and healthy man’ with ‘no significant underlying medical conditions’, who swam in the sea ‘almost every day’ …
…who was seen swimming ‘erratically’ before drowning….
was yet another ‘victim’ of Covid 19, with Gannon declaring it ‘a causative factor’ in his drowning, when it was discovered Covid 19 was temporal to his death during the post-mortem.
A day later, according to Coroner Philip Comyn…
…Roy Butler, ‘a fit healthy, sporty young man’…
…who became ill, IMMEDIATELY after taking the Janssen Covid 19 vaccine….
…who ‘suffered convulsions’ and died of a ‘spontaneous intracerebral haemorrhage’ five days later…
…was NOT the victim of medical misadventure because…
…. Comyn was “not satisfied that the temporal connection meets the causation test.”
This isn’t corruption in the normal sense but is the result of a slow and silent fascist coup that the Irish taxpayer has paid for over the last 30 years or so.
Corporatism, true fascism.
The Laffan’s and Butler’s are but pawns in a global game.
This morning calls for tears and prayers.
A future beckons where more will be required if there is to be a future worth living or dying for.
“Oh, but you who philosophize disgrace
and criticize all fears
Bury the rag deep in your face
for now is the time for your tears….” *
***********************************************************************************
The picture of Comyn’s written inquest report is taken from Louise Roseingrave’s comprehensive article on the Roy Butler verdict, linked here.
* ‘Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll’ by Bob Dylan.
Thanks for reading Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Nobody is coming to save you. I repeat NOBODY IS COMING TO SAVE YOU.
People need to remember this the next time shit kicks off. The best thing you can do is band together with like minded people and try to have some semblance of a plan for when ‘it’ (whatever the next stage of this shitshow turns out to be) kicks off.
I feel so sorry for these families but we all knew it would end up in a result akin to this.
I was just speaking to my mother yesterday whose friend died in the Dublin/Monaghan bombings fifty years ago. She talked about some new lead the family was pursuing but I concluded to her that the ‘State’ was running out the clock until all surviving relatives are dead or if it ever reaches litigation they will pursue it until you are financially ruined.
The above court cases are the same. I’m not sure if the families have a right of appeal but you can be damn sure that you will only ever get a ‘mistakes were made’.
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE.
It’s demonic in scope and you won’t vote your way out of it. Once I found out these pharma companies had no liability for these ‘products’ I figured they could just as well put Nitric Acid in the vials.
The masters always reward their dogs when they perform good tricks.Paid coroners who want to remain on the big cases know the only way to the bank is to not bite the hand that feeds you.https://www.gov.ie/en/collection/4dc84-coroners-annual-returns-2018-2020/
https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/f038b-coroners-annual-returns-2023/
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/crime-and-law/six-part-time-coroners-earn-over-100-000-a-year-each-1.1908893
https://www.askaboutmoney.com/threads/how-does-the-coroner-service-work-in-ireland-what-are-the-coroners-qualifications.160799/
Good Day