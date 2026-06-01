Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

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Nuala Norris's avatar
Nuala Norris
Jun 1

Happy Birthday, Mrs. Walsh!

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Eleanor's avatar
Eleanor
Jun 1

Wonderful + happy birthday 🎂 🥳

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