(Croke Park 2024: Me and my mother Catherine when Thomastown won All Ireland Intermediate Hurling title.)

THE PAST:

My mother, Catherine Fenlon, was born at home in ‘The Dispensary’, Low Street, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny in 1946.

She is the third of four children (Miriam, Don, Catherine & Eddie).

Her grandfather on her mother’s side was an RIC officer from Frenchpark, Roscommon who was posted to Hugginstown, near Thomastown, in the 1890’s.

My mother grew up in Thomastown and loves the place to her core exemplified by regular local tales of the distant past she regales us with whether good, bad or ugly.

Her siblings all moved away and settled elsewhere but she married Michael Walsh from Ballinagoth, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny and they settled in Thomastown to raise a family.

There are seven children in our family. (Top: Me, Des & Michael. Bottom: Suzanne, Miriam, Michelle & Cathy)

Growing up in Thomastown in the 1970’s and 1980’s was a fantastic experience that was replicated in many such Irish rural towns.

Everyone was in and out of neighbours houses on the streets whether it was playing, fighting or just general divilment.

Everybody had extended families in some way ….except us !

We had no cousins in the Thomastown area and I grew up feeling deprived if not a little neglected !

Thomastown has any number of ‘Walsh’ or ‘Walshe’ families but we were related to none.

Regular questions were thrown at us growing up:

“Are ye related to Ollie (famous Kilkenny hurler)?” “Are ye related to Tom (another famous Kilkenny hurler)?” “Are ye related to the “Towey” Walsh’s? “Are ye related to “Conn” Walsh?

The answer was always “No” and a wondering as to what I was missing out on.

THE PRESENT:

Only 50 years later those questions are more than redundant about our ‘Walsh’ family.

My mother raised seven children.

Those 7 children have produced 19 grandchildren (Dylan, Jake, Chloe, Nicole, Eddie, Colin, Leanne, Bobbyjoe, Rebecca, Niamh, Andy, Jamie, Jack, Micheál, Maddie, Dessie, Scotty, Bonnie & Sonny).

Those 19 grandchildren have produced 9 great grandchildren (Oisin, Alisha, Matty, Daithi, Ciaran, Caoimhe, Molly, Thor & Ben)

Of those 35 in the Walsh family tree only 9 are not living in a 10 mile radius of our matriarch, Catherine Walsh and they aren’t loved any less by her due to distance.

Only 7 are not in Ireland.

She is the beginning and end of the Walsh family.

It circles my mother and her unselfish love for the family is its gravitational pull.

There are ‘Walsh’ cousins falling out of the trees now on a regular basis and for the most part staying where they land.

My mother knows the breed of all with deep roots in this area.

Everybody with any history in Thomastown knows her and I dare say wishes her well.

She is warm and welcoming to all and the ‘Granny Walsh’ hug is all encompassing and almost impossible to avoid.

Today is her 80th Birthday and we all wish to thank her for the love, support, prayers, laughs, smiles, hugs, encouragement, straight talking, silence, comfort, solace etc she has surrounded us with over the years.

All of the above love you.

Happy Birthday Mam.

Have a great day and many more.

THE FUTURE:

I hope for more descendants for this Irish plantation be the surname Walsh, Corrway, Rohan, Holden, Hosback, Farrell, Prendergast or whoever crosses the path of the family tree started by our parents Catherine & Michael in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny in the 1960’s.

And the same for all other Irish families and the culture we bring to the world.

An Irish Plantation to wish for.