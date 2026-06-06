Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

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John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
Jun 7

From Ian Bailey to Aaron Brady, the stitch-ups continue and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

As the protected class advance their nefarious agenda, brazen and untouchable, I have an image of Ireland lying prostrate, hands tied behind her back and bleeding out - while the magistrate standing over her cries «RACISM!».

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Fionnuala Murphy's avatar
Fionnuala Murphy
Jun 6

You captured some great photos Patrick. We used to holiday a good bit in Clonakilty and Skull when the kids were small. It's really beautiful around there and travelling across to Kerry to the Dingle Peninsula

I'm just wondering what will happen to all these migrants when the AI takes over all the jobs. Why oh why are they rolling them in, if not for a nefarious reason. Edmond Burke was wrong. This island of ours IS a sandbank

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