It’s Irish Summer time and the livin’ ain’t half as easy as it used to be.

That is unless you are from West Cork where the beauty of the countryside is matched by Irish culture which still proudly predominates.

While walking around Clonakilty on Friday I came upon the above front page from local paper ‘The Southern Star’.

Headlines are:

50,000 homes are to be built across Cork when the indigenous Irish population at current fertility, mortality and emigration rates is not even replacing itself.

That’s 50,000 in Cork alone following “a ministerial directive issued last year to accelerate housing delivery”.

West Cork towns expected “to benefit” include Clonakilty and Skibbereen.

Currently, approximately 1 in 3 children born in Ireland are to non Irish mothers per CSO figures.

Irish deaths (36000+) plus net Irish emigration exceed Irish births.

That’s a non brainier.

I have long formed the opinion that the current plantation of Ireland is nearing the completion phase in as much as that is possible.

Waterford, where I work, has fallen.

Galway is beyond redemption and Dublin, once second city of Empire, is now vying for title ‘second city of Caliphate’.

They are now coming for the areas of Ireland that have maintained their Irishness.

West Cork, West Kerry, West Clare, West ….

They are coming and the Trojan horse will be “the benefit” of housing.

If these houses aren’t needed for Irish people then ask yourself who are they for?

The Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder is still in the news nearly 30 years later. Now I don’t know if Ian Bailey (Englishman) killed Sophie Toscan du Plantier (Frenchwoman) in West Cork or not but I have no doubt whatsoever that the Garda Siochana made a deliberate, concentrated and prolonged effort to pin it on him. Evidence disappeared, witnesses changed tack with the wind and the local constabulary carried on as if they were playing a game of ‘Cluedo’ instead of investigating an horrific murder. The plan seemed to be fit him up for it even if he did it. To be sure to be sure. In this case it seems that tourism not comedy equals tragedy plus time.

And some attention seeking narcissistic gobshite made a show of himself and his partner at Zetland Pier near Glengarriff.

Nothing new there.

If she was related to me I would advise her to run a mile.

THE SACKING OF BALTIMORE:

Today I am in Baltimore 20 miles west of Clonakilty to get the ferry to Cape Clear Island.

‘Bal-Timore’ not ‘Ball-timore’ as I was corrected by a local earned its place in the history books back in the 1600’s when the ‘City of London Empire’ first tried this plantation thing on.

Barbary coast pirates from Algeria or Morocco raided Baltimore in 1631 and brought back into North African slavery over 200 people the majority of which were English settlers newly arrived for the Munster plantation.

Karma ?

That was one way of solving the problem

Now we are inviting them in while our teachers, nurses and doctors queue up to go there to “better themselves” while their native country is beggared.

The ‘City of London’ have refined their methods successfully.

CAPE CLEAR:

It’s beautiful.

Go.

Before it’s planted.

TOJO THE MONKEY:

In 1943 a US bomber plane made a forced landing near Clonakilty.

The crew and their mascot, ‘Tojo’ a Brazilian spider monkey were treated royally over 4 days while a runway was prepared and their plane fixed up to allow them to move on.

There is a monument to this incident and Tojo in particular in the middle of Clonakilty.

I kid you not.

We are told that people queued up to see ‘Tojo’ but unfortunately he “fell victim to the change of climate and died”.

‘Tojo’ was waked in O’Donovan’s Hotel on ‘white sheets’ and buried with “full military honours by a combined force of American airmen and Irish Army personnel”.

Once again I kid you not.

‘Tojo’ is officially the first recognised death from ‘climate change’.

In De Barra’s pub on Friday night I was reliably informed that the local coroner has requested ‘Tojo’ be exhumed for autopsy.

The local Garda now believe ‘Tojo’ was murdered and have asked Ian Bailey’s solicitor to provide an alibi for him for the night in question.

They are going to make this one stick.

Dead men tell no tales.