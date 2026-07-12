On Thursday morning I set off in my camper van for West Clare and the Aran Islands, which never disappoint.

My travels took me to Doolin, Milltown Malbay, Inis Mor, Bunratty and home.

They say that’s where the heart is but they say lots of things these days that they can’t back up.

The sun shone in silent splendour for the 3 days.

This land loves its people, it’s our country that is the problem.

These are a few notes and observations from my travels.

THERE’S A HARD SUN A GONNA SHINE:

The powers and reach of “Official Ireland” start to wain as you bypass Ennis.

As recounted previously, Ennis has fallen, so this bypass was money well spent.

Ennis like Galway can never have too many bypasses.

I felt the pull of our Celtic past as Inagh smiled and waved me on to Enistymon and the treasures beyond.

I walked the sun drenched golden sands of Lahinch with no end in sight

I saw hundreds of jellyfish stranded waiting for a tide that might never rise.

None of them seemed too put out.

I walked the hind legs off a black dog hoping he wouldn’t find his way home.

I saw kids chase the tide hoping they’d catch it

I saw adults run towards the truth and continue on past it

I saw dogs chasing cars with no keys in their pockets and faces of lost souls holding life’s beaten dockets

I tasted the nectar of a batter divine encasing an onion that could never cause crying

I sat in a pub with an old traditional soul and wondered why I could hear rock n roll

I dozed at the bar and in my dream heard the beautiful barmaid whisper my name

She spoke until I could hear it and when my eyes opened she baldly denied it.

In Doolin I parked up overlooking the beach, where in 1983 eight young men including three brothers, who were attending the nearby Lisdoonvarna Music Festival, drowned on a sunny Sunday in July.

I was in Doolin that day and returned to the festival site to watch Van Morrison later that evening.

How was that even possible?

Life went on for most of us while the pain of life began for others.

Why God, why?

Doolin to me will forever be frozen in 1983.

Later, I heard reels and jigs stampede from McGann’s seemingly in a bid to re conquer our land

I was sipping on a beer outside when I heard the battle charge that someone thought I had sounded.

I kept my eyes down.

Include me out, I’m on holidays.

On Doolin pier I saw a mermaid and her dog at one with the sea but when I blinked she was gone.

On the packed ferry to Inis Mor I engaged with a couple from Minnesota who were in Ireland for a wedding at the Cliffs of Moher.

It seems the whole world is up for sale at a price.

Many times I have often prayed that I never find out mine.

I walked from Kilronan to Dun Aengus not anticipating the majesty of the 15 minute climb to the cliffs.

The only feeling I can compare it to is the last stretch to the top of Croagh Patrick.

God’s fingerprints are all over these sites.

The scene at the top is stupendous.

Dun Aengus is where I want Ireland to make its last stand.

I saw the joy of a young woman with her 2 daughters cycle by as she chastised them with sweet stinging words that only an Irish mother can have learnt herself from her own mam.

They were wearing pink “Messi” t shirts cycling to Dun Aengus and were there when I arrived.

I spoke to them and took their photo on the mother’s phone.

Their smiles shadowed the sun.

I saw Ireland’s future in their hands and wondered where was their Dad to protect them from the wild wolves all around them.

I saw an overweight teenager trudging behind his parents going up to Dun Aengus wearing a t shirt that said “I paused my PlayStation to be here”.

I feared the wild wolves had already got him.

I walked ten miles in baking heat while people whizzed by on bikes.

No one offered me a “carry” like in my childhood.

Unlike Thomastown the bikes were Indianless and far less threatening.

After Dun Aengus I drifted on to “Seven Churches” where I only counted three and felt shortchanged.

On returning to Doolin I went for a swim at the pier keeping a hopeful eye out for the mermaid.

I saw one that hadn’t a dog so it mustn’t have been her.

Ships in the night.

At Miltown Malbay I saw Willie Clancy’s smiling face in a blue and orange sunset above Spanish Point as the sounds of the Irish soul rose up to greet him from the streets that he loved.

I heard three fiddlers fiddlin, two pipers pipeing and many people drinkin.

I gave a fast talkin buachaill €2 to park in a field that wasn’t his.

He offered to sell me one of the four missing churches from Inis Mor on the quiet.

I want him to sound the battle charge before the Gombeens put a crown upon his head and make him King.

The streets were packed with the young and beautiful.

I didn’t fit in.

I saw a brother with life in his eyes, I saw another brother as death in disguise

I spoke to a Kerryman who said he heard the sounds of the damned at the fissured rocks of Loop Head that morning and he couldn’t wait to go back.

Once to hear that sound will be once too many for me.

He showed me the pictures of Loop Head on his pocket camera.

Yes, not his phone.

It was as if he was caught unawares in a time warp.

In a Hollywood movie this is where the scene would focus on his reptilian eyes, giving the game away.

He bluffed it out.

I saw a dog eating a chicken burger on the packed streets of Miltown Malbay.

The Kerryman swore blind it was the other way around as his eyes did a double take.

It was time to move on as I hadn’t signed up for this movie called “Life.”

I returned to Kenny’s Bar but the barmaid was gone.

I didn’t dare fall asleep again.

I kept my eyes wide shut.

I saw beauty and truth bound up in a heart that no amount of regret will ever tear apart

I saw a young man who did what was most convenient and listened to an old man who wished to repent.

In Bunratty I sat on a bridge with a sign that said the owner of Bunratty Castle, Thomas Stoddert, built it “out of his own money” in 1804.

A great philanthropist on the softer side of Cromwell, no less.

‘City of London’ generosity knows no bounds.

Let’s start a “GoFundMe.”

We owe those boys a bridge.

Who the fcuk put that insulting sign up on a bridge in Ireland?

I listened while two people wounded in love spoke of a woman who is wounded in hatred.

I saw two souls debate God’s truth and omnipotence in one of Satan’s playgrounds and I told him of Doolin in the Summer of 1983.

He stood his and God’s ground and went home more the wiser if not all the surer.

I slobbered pizza, ate beer and drank ice cream thinking I’ve got it made but as in the movies time doesn’t stand still for no man.

I loaded up and drove on.

The countryside and the people I met are branded on my memory and all for good reasons except …

the Kerryman.

He said he was from Killorglin living in Limerick city.

That doesn’t sound even remotely plausible.

I should have called his bluff and asked him for his mobile number.