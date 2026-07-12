Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

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John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
4d

That resonated with me. Just back from a trip there myself. The wilds of Connemara are a cure for just about anything, and proof that Ireland could stage a comeback any day now. I enjoyed saying hello to people, even though it took a good hour out of my day.

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Aisling O'Loughlin's avatar
Aisling O'Loughlin
5d

This should be a song, Patrick. Lyrical and mysterious. Pull out your guitar!

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