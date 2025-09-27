Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

User's avatar
Declan Flynn's avatar
Declan Flynn
9h

It’s incredible that they haven’t collapsed this charade yet. De Brun absolutely dismantled their own case against him and it’s clear they’re running for cover now. It’s extraordinary the way people, that Professor, can actually sleep at night knowing that what they’ve written is disingenuous at best and all for money. Do these people have no conscience or are they just demonic. The IMC could’ve easily dismissed this case without losing face but they’re now caught in a bind because of their own incompetence. Justice will prevail in the end because evil can never win.

Gerard Waters's avatar
Gerard Waters
7h

It will be my privilege to join Marcus at the next interaction with the IMC. Having had up to ten similar meetings with the subcommittees over the last five years I am delighted and very proud at his performance. To be true the air comes out of their arrogance and hyperinflation once they are challenged and the smallest hole in their mendacity is exposed . They must get atrocious legal advice as that degree of incompetence can’t be all homegrown.

