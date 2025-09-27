“I respectfully request Professor Bradley’s report be excluded from these proceedings”.

With these words at 11.05 am Friday 26th of September in the Kings Inns Dublin, Dr Marcus de Brun in a calm and controlled voice finally lit the legal fuse he had spent the morning laying the groundwork for.

Like in a ‘Roadrunner’ cartoon, the words burned and hissed their way to the top table and exploded.

The IMC committee and Neasa Bird BL had the startled and frazzled look of ‘Wil E. Coyote’ on their faces.

This IMC ‘fitness to practice’ hearing was not anymore a controlled demolition of Marcus de Brun’s medical career and reputation but the equivalent of an out of control nuclear chain reaction.

The only question now is; are we talking ‘Chernobyl’ or ‘Long Island’.

“THE BELLY OF THE BEAST”:

I returned to Kings Inns, Dublin City centre on Friday morning for Day 4 of Dr Marcus de Brun’s ‘fitness to practice’ hearing.

It’s important to understand that the use of this location says to every Freemason and apparatchik of ‘Official Ireland’ : “don’t worry boys we have got this under control”.

It’s designed to intimidate Dr de Brun.

Good luck with that.

In 14 Henrietta Street just outside the Kings Inns, ‘Official Ireland’ have set up a museum celebrating the area’s tenement slum history.

First they charge you to live in squalor and filth.

Then they charge you to walk around and count yourself lucky that you weren’t around in “the good auld days”.

The picture above is of John Hatchell in the hall where the hearing is being heard. Hatchell is a former Attorney General of Ireland in 1850, when Dublin was the ‘second city of Empire’ and the tenement slums of Henrietta Street just outside here were in full bloom after the genocidal ‘famine’ of the 1840s.

Hatchell never took his eyes off me all day.

You would do well to remember that when walking the cobbled streets around Kings Inns and ask yourself:

Did they ever leave ?

ACT I: Introduction of Main Characters

I spoke to Dr. Billy Ralph before proceedings began yesterday at 9 am, who informed me that I had missed nothing on the previous two days and that it had seemed designed to waste the time allotted.

A few hours later we shared a cup of tea upstairs in the belly of the beast with smiles on our faces.

Small and dare I say major victories must be enjoyed.

In the space of these 4 hours, Marcus de Brun metaphorically handed the IMC collective, including Neasa Bird BL, their legal asses on a silver platter he might have appropriated from the Kings Inns kitchens, and calmly asked them:

‘Which slice do you want first. I’ll see you in a few weeks after you have digested them”.

The days drama centred around Dr de Brun’s cross examination of Prof. Colin Bradley who had given evidence previously and whose independent report referencing a certain Graham Bottley, forms a pivotal part of the indictment against Dr de Brun.

Marcus de Brun shone a torch down the Prof Bradley rabbit hole in Malaysia from where he was giving evidence and three startled bunnies ran for cover leaving those of us present wondering WTF had just happened.

ACT II: Enter James Kavanagh

A major part of the case against Dr de Brun is built around his ‘Tweets’ during the ‘pandemic’ in 2020/21.

As part of Prof Bradley’s report he had reviewed de Brun’s Tweets from that period and had concluded they were “dismissive of patients”.

This allegation struck at Dr de Brun’s very integrity as a patient centred GP and was noticeable as such in the tenor of his voice during these exchanges.

One of those patients to whom we are told he was ‘dismissive’ is James Kavanagh from Rush Co. Dublin who Bradley informed us that de Brun had dismissively advised via Twitter to “cure your diabetes”.

Dr de Brun read into the record of the hearing a long letter subsequently written by Mr Kavanagh stating, among much else, that in his opinion:

Dr de Brun was “consistently cordial and of the utmost standing in his profession”. “Dr de Brun was the only health professional that gave me the time and the advice I needed after I had major spine surgery in 2015 ….he gave me crucial advice and a toolkit I continue to use to this day.” Mr Kavanagh finished by saying that Dr de Brun “was sorely missed”.

Anyone who wishes to ‘dismiss’ Marcus de Brun’s obvious empathy for his patients will need to do better than a few cherry picked Tweets.

When Dr de Brun asked Prof Bradley would he have used the term ‘dismissive to patients’ had he contacted Mr Kavanagh for clarification in advance of his report, Bradley replied dismissively that the Tweet was still “potentially dismissive”.

After hearing that, I felt the chill of a ‘hate speech bill’ wafting around Kings Inns, where such a tyrannical contrivance would surely originate.

I swear a smirk broke out momentarily on the face of John Hatchell as he stared down at me.

What we now ‘say’, has a potentiality that the likes of Prof Bradley and our bewigged ‘betters’ reserve the right to adjudicate on.

Beware.

ACT III: Enter Graham Bottley

Who is ‘Graham Bottley’ ?

That’s a very good question, the answer to which is, after yesterday I know more what he isn’t than who he is.

Bottley was originally ‘a complainant’ to the IMC regarding Dr de Brun’s tweeted opinions about mRNA vaccines, whose complaint would have contributed to initiating the IMC inquiry into De Brun.

I think it’s fair to say that fact alone makes him an important person in this 5 year drama.

My understanding is that he was due to give evidence in the hearing but was withdrawn by the IMC early in the week.

During the cross examination of Prof Bradley, Dr de Brun described Bottley as ‘a complainant’, which led to a legal hissy fit from Ms Bird BL.

She said that the IMC had replaced Bottley as complainant, effectively making the IMC complainant, judge and jury in this process which is an insult to all self respecting Kangaroo courts all over the world.

When de Brun requested clarification as to Bottley’s status in the proceedings, Ms Bird snapped “well it’s probably a legal issue …. I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to have a debate with Dr de Brun in the course of his cross examination”.

She then picked up her skipping rope and with a swirl of her pig tails went off home with her head at 45 degree angle, eyes focussed on one of the bewigged portraits as she left the hall.

I made up that last bit.

After she calmed down, De Brun settled himself and continued his cross examination of Bradley in a slightly bemused manner.

Graham Bottley it seems is a serial Walter Mitty type complainer who ‘Zelig’ like also turned up in proceedings against David Cartland, a UK GP.

Bottley features in Prof Bradley’s condemnatory ‘independent’ report against de Brun but, and it’s a big but, Bottley is also described in an email to the IMC by Prof Bradley as ‘unreliable’ and he advised that Bottley shouldn’t be used as a witness.

To make things worse the IMC preliminary hearing committee who made the decision to escalate matters to a ‘fitness to practice’ case against de Brun did so based on the report, not having been informed beforehand that Bradley deemed Bottley ‘unreliable’.

I repeat, they were not shown Bradley’s email and made aware of Bradley’s reservations about Bottley before making their decision to escalate.

Would the ‘preliminary hearing committee’ have put an end to this nonsense if they were aware of the email at the time ?

It’s hard to know.

Certainly what happened is a ‘convenient’ administrative shit show leaving de Brun in the crosshairs of a gun that quite possibly was always going to be pointed at him for sticking his head above the parapet.

We have now reached the stage where the last ‘complainant’ standing has been stood down and deemed ‘unreliable’ AFTER a report with his contribution forms a buttress to proceed to a IMC fitness to practice hearing against de Brun.

You might have thought things couldn’t get any worse for the IMC but in Kings Inns, ‘Sod’s Law’ reared its ugly head.

ACT IV: Enter Prof. Colin Bradley, the Last of the Independents.

With the words quoted at beginning of this article, Marcus de Brun formally requested that Prof Colin Bradley’s report commissioned by the IMC be excluded as evidence against him because Bradley’s independence in these matters had been compromised.

Early in the proceedings Dr de Brun had read extensive case law into the record about ‘expert evidence’ and the required independence of such witnesses.

My understanding is de Brun’s request regarding Bradley is based on “communications he engaged in” although I am not altogether sure what this phrase includes or excludes.

Please keep this in mind when I list the various matters which I feel cast a shadow on Prof Bradley’s independence or appearance of independence and remember that just because a person gives an honest opinion does not mean they are independent.

A good starting point in reaching a view on independence is asking:

‘Have they skin in the game ?’

In correspondence with the committee, Prof. Bradley described himself as a ‘medico legal advisor’ to the IMC.

When questioned as to the practicalities of this self described relationship, Bradley drew his horns in and said “apologies I may have mis-spoken there myself, basically what I was saying, that on many occasions I have provided independent expert evidence to the council”.

When asked if this work was paid or voluntary he vaguely said that he is “not a paid employee” of the IMC. This would seem to indicate some sort of ‘on off’ arrangement for which one would assume he is suitably remunerated.

There is nothing wrong with being paid but the IMC and Bradley’s relationship is not a once off transaction. Don’t anyone tell me that Prof Bradley does not have a financial interest in the IMC being happy with his conclusions regardless of how honestly he holds them.

Keep this in mind because during evidence and as previously highlighted by Louise Roseingrave it emerged that the IMC on receiving Bradley’s report went back to him and asked why he hadn’t made a statement as to the “seriousness” of de Brun’s actions.

On being contacted he provided an addendum to the report which he had previously finalised and submitted to meet the expectations of the report’s commissioners (IMC) to include a reference to serious misconduct.

That’s what happened and his explanation that he didn’t use “the required terminology” in the original report makes one wonder were words placed in his mouth or were they there already and he forgot to spit them out ?

Why was his opinion on Bottley’s reliability as a complainant/witness not provided as an addendum to the report but in a private email ?

He should have known the effect of this would be detrimental to de Brun.

His choice in how to deal with these two different add ons to the original report left the door open to the preliminary committee being misled.

Was it error, incompetence or keeping an ear out for what tune needs to be played ?

Prof Bradley, effectively an on going paid sub contractor of opinion to the IMC, had his work referred back to him for a space to be filled where the IMC expected certain words to appear, and he obliged.

This is not questioning his honesty of opinion but does cast a serious shadow of doubt on his independence in the matter.

It is quite clear which side of the Covid medical divide Prof Bradley is on in the tone of his support for NPHET etc.

Would he have been asked to prepare a report by the IMC if his opinions were not clear beforehand ?

Does this in itself not cast doubt on how anyone judging someone on the ‘other’ side of the Covid debate could be deemed independent.

It all comes back to, can doctors engage in serious medical debate without being vilified ?

ACT V: Exit Marcus de Brun stage left.

The hearings were always due to finish early on Friday but what was not anticipated was the scene of utter legal carnage left in its wake.

As we stand:

Rita Doyle, President of the IMC during the ‘pandemic’ has been shown, while giving evidence, to have Tweeted in a manner that undermines Government policy, the same as de Brun is accused of.

James Kavanagh a former patient, not only contradicts the independent report accusing de Brun of being “dismissive to patients” but highly praises him.

Graham Bottley, the last original complainant against de Brun was withdrawn from proceedings shortly before they began after being referred to as “unreliable” in an email sent by Prof Bradley the ‘independent’ advisor to the IMC.

The IMC preliminary hearing committee were not informed of this email referring to Bottley’s unreliability before using Bradley’s report which references Bottley’s complaints to escalate disciplinary proceedings against de Brun. A case of evidence withheld ?

Marcus de Brun has questioned the independence of Prof Bradley as detailed above and on that basis has requested his report be stricken from the proceedings.

The hearing has been adjourned for the committee to consider if de Brun’s request regarding ‘independence’ meets the legal requirements in case law for exclusion of Bradley’s evidence.

The hearings will resume at a date yet to be set with the IMC committee indicating they intend to conduct it online.

My understanding is that Marcus de Brun will be seeking to have evidence once again heard in public because of the support and energy respectfully generated by his supporters at these hearings.

There is no doubt that he has fed off the positivity in knowing he’s not standing alone.

WILL NO ONE RID ME OF THIS TROUBLESOME PRIEST ?

Earlier this year, Marcus de Brun was informed by IMC counsel in writing that the proceedings against him would effectively dissipate if he undertook not to repeat his opinions on Covid policy in public.

He chose to stand and fight.

By his stupendous efforts on Friday in undermining their case against him, de Brun has effectively handed the IMC an opportunity to wash their hands of this ‘troublesome’ doctor and save face by collapsing the proceedings based on ‘legal advice’.

Will they grasp that nettle ?

Is that decision, solely in the power of the IMC to make …..?

As I left the Kings Inns hall I turned around and took a picture of the committee at the top table….