As long term Subscribers to this Substack will know, I have long warned that all that has gone on since the Scamdemic went ‘live’ in March 2020 has been directed towards bringing us under digital control.

Democide through Covid 19 vaccination; the elimination of cash with CBDC’s; internet ‘hate speech’ censorship, net zero climate change nonsense, 15 minute cities, the inversion of truth through the woke agenda etc. are all aimed at demoralising and subjugating us.

Eddie Hobbs has this week released his latest book ‘BREAKING THE SILENCE: ON THE RETURN OF TOTALITARIANISM’.

This is not a review as I have only started reading it but the book addresses the tyranny that is aimed at Ireland and the western world with the onset of the Covid Scamdemic and all that it encompasses.

Here are quotes from early in book which I think show where Eddie is heading and how he hopes to awaken people’s critical thinking before we become entrapped by our desires for the ‘safety’ and ‘convenience’ offered by the digital world.

“This book is more concerned with the 21st century forces of totalitarianism growing within the West and threatening to subjugate representative democracy and personal freedoms.

Recognising this impulse requires critical thinking to look through the tropes and see the truth before it is too late. It is why we need to look at conspiracy theories from all angles.”

“The actual content and merit of any one theory might not always be important, yet it's the very act of taking an interest in conspiracy theories that makes for more curiosity and care about sources of information, available data, and different explanations, ultimately improving a person's analytical and critical thinking skills.”

Here is the Chapter Listing :

It is available as a FREE pdf download at this link.

https://oneohfour.samcart.com/products/breaking-the-silence-e-book-by-eddie-hobbs

The book is available FREE but a facility to make a donation is there if you wish.

Hard copies can be ordered from the link too.

Available as add on purchases to cover costs are an audio version of the book and also a compilation of 4 exclusive interviews amounting to over 3.5 hours on what has been happening since 2020 and what we face in the near future.

These are all accessed at the same link, above.

These interviews include 60 minutes I recorded with Eddie in November.

As in all my work on these matters I never seek or accept payment in any form.

The other interviews are with Dr. Claire Craig, Dr. Pat Morrissey and Professor David Hughes on the topics shown below.

BOOK REVIEWS:

Dr Clare Craig Diagnostic Pathologist

"Eddie Hobbs has successfully summarized the key issues of our time in a way that is both compelling and readily accessible. Fearlessly calling out problems at societal, national, and international levels, he invites readers to critically examine the psychological and societal mechanisms that enable control and manipulation in our digital age. This book is an excellent starting point for anyone seeking to understand and challenge these forces."



Professor Angus Dalgleish, Professor of Oncology at St Georges Hospital Medical School London

"This book uncovers in stark reality the truth behind the Covid pandemic and the Climate change scam. Eddie Hobbs uncovers that throughout history, human societies and governments have tried to rule by enforcing the greater good for the population. It is in fact rooted in feudalism with a ruling entitled elite trying to control the population coercing them to swap Freedom for Safety.

Safety involves inventing external enemies to invoke more and more control which gives rise to totalitarianism and the silencing of opposition. You have seen it before, think Hitler and Stalin and the effects laid bare in 1984, Animal farm and Brave new world. However, the vast majority of the western thinking population have missed its gross resurgence with the planned and exaggerated covid pandemic and the oh so obvious global warming caused by Human produced CO2 scam. These are the start and it will get worse with the banking system eventual collapse. ( If you want to survive it then you must read this book!). Hopefully, everyone who reads this remarkably well researched book will immediately spot what is going on and the attempts to reset your lives everywhere,then challenge it and send it back to the dark ages from whence it came!"

Ivor Cummins, Biochemical Engineer and Metabolic Science Author, TheFatEmperor.com

"We are deeply embedded in an information war, in which myriad geopolitical forces are manipulating the global public. Time-honored totalitarian tactics are being deployed with impressive effect in our modern population, exploiting technology to enhance the outcomes. In this superb book Eddie Hobbs eloquently reveals these methods and processes, so that the average person can maintain an independent mind. And more importantly...be well prepared for the challenges that lie ahead."

Dr Alan Farrell MB BCh BAO MSc Sports & Exercise Medicine

In ‘Breaking Totalitarianism' Eddie Hobbs , much like Solzhenitsyn, Arendt and Desmet before him delivers a thoughtful and well researched Tour de Force detailing the latest coming of Totalitarianism in our Digital age. As shoots of resistance emerge across the Western World in 2024 Hobbs invites us to carefully study both through his own awakening and experiences, as well as through the testimony of the important thinkers of our time who are also raising the alarm. Much as sunlight is the best disinfectant, Hobbs luminously exposes the What, Who, and Why behind the latest form of Totalitarianism. Consistent with his positive outlook and hopefulness, he ultimately describes the tools all around us, with which we can confront and ultimately overcome this threat, and usher in a new age of freedom, critical thinking, and decentralised prosperity.

Please support as you see fit.