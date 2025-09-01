Claire Byrne was RTE and ‘Official Ireland’s’ main fear enforcer on radio and TV from the start of the ‘Scamdemic’.

Twice in an attempt to terrify the population, she claimed she had ‘Covid 19’ symptoms and in a display of martyrship she ‘self isolated’ and broadcast to Ireland from her garden shed.

A ‘heroine’ in a time of need.

Or so the story goes.

These people hate the truth and they hate being ridiculed.

If by any chance you know Claire or any of her acquaintances, please share this song with them.

Maybe her new employer Newstalk might be interested…

Humour is their kryptonite.

Anyway, I hope it puts a smile on your face and bonus points to all those who spot “Sally O’Brien” (and the way she might look at you).

It gives away your age …… and mine!

Please share far and wide and hold Claire Byrne up to the contempt she deserves for terrorising and herding people into a ‘medical trial’ and all that has followed on from that.

Here’s the link to the video on YouTube for those who wish to share.