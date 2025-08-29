The CSO today released its Vital Statistics Report for Q1 2025.

Below is the analysis of REGISTERED BIRTHS by nationality of mother for Q1 2021 to Q1 2025.

HEADLINE FIGURES:

The 2025 Q1 Registered Birth figures show the following :

‘Irish’ Births DOWN 2858 (23%) since Q1 2022

‘Irish’ as % of Total Births DOWN to 70.6% from 79% in Q1 2021

‘Other’ births (Non European) UP 1404 (115%) since Q1 2021

WHEN IS A PLANTATION NOT A PLANTATION ….?

Non Irish citizens now represent 16% of the population of Ireland; this doesn’t take into account the hundreds of thousands of recent arrivals who will flash a piece of paper, telling you insultingly, that they are the ‘New Irish’.

According to the CSO, this is the fourth successive year where > 100k people have immigrated to Ireland. Excluding the returning Irish that amounts to c.70k per annum.

These numbers are on a way larger scale than what the English imposed in the 1600’s in a bid to destroy us.

If the Irish were still ‘replacing’ themselves through natural increase then this situation would qualify as a ‘plantation’ ie a dilution of the native people but unfortunately we are not replacing ourselves despite the CSO’s interpretation of the figures.

…WHEN IT’S A REPLACEMENT.

The CSO reports above that 3500 more Irish emigrated in 12 months to April 2025 than came back here to live plus …

the CSO also report that in Q1 2025, there was a ‘natural increase’ in the population of Ireland with births (13665) exceeding deaths (10230) by 3,435.

While this is a ‘statistical truth’, what they don’t point out is that ‘Irish’ births at a maximum are 9650, which is 580 less than the deaths reported for Q1, of which over 99% would be Irish, going by RIP.ie funeral notices.

In other words; Irish deaths exceeded Irish births in Q1 2025.

As of Q1 2025 the Irish are emigrating and dying off so consequently this is a REPLACEMENT not a plantation.

Years of government policy are coming to fruition.

They have promoted Irish emigration, abortion and contraception while refusing to entice Irish emigrants back or give tax exemptions to encourage ‘Irish’ to reproduce.

Dare I say the Kalergi Plan by another name.

Your government hates you and while I’m reluctant to espouse reciprocating it, do remember it’s a spiritual war with a human face.

“Our battle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the World forces of darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places” Ephesians 6:12

Arm yourself appropriately.

ACTUAL BIRTHS TO ‘IRISH’ MOTHERS:

The above figures show a 1321 (12%) fall compared to Q1 2021.

The fall in Irish births when compared to Q1 2015 is 3818 (28%).

I think a fall of 28% in 10 years qualifies as free fall.

‘IRISH’ BIRTHS AS A % OF TOTAL BIRTHS:

At this rate of deceleration, IT WILL ONLY BE 2026 before:

ONE IN THREE (33%) of BIRTHS REGISTERED IN IRELAND will be to NON IRISH MOTHERS.

Think about that.

Abortion, low fertility and emigration, both inward and outward, are achieving in double quick time what the British couldn’t do in 800 years of oppression and plantation.

There are 10,000 abortions a year in Ireland.

Does anyone realistically think that the vast majority of this figure does not represent the death of Irish children; ‘linbh gan bhreith’.

What have we, the Irish nation, become ?

As I said previously:

There’s no problem finding a ‘doctor’ to ‘cure’ you of your unborn child but try getting a place with a GP in certain parts of this country and you could be killed in the stampede of ‘refugees’ who must be accommodated before you. We are killing our future and championing it as a ‘woman’s right to choose’. ‘Pro Choice’ is the clarion call and the ‘tyranny of woke’ will not include you in their definition of a ‘modern’ woman if you don’t rally round. By applying that term, the powers that be set women and men against each other without any concern for ‘leanbh gan bhreith’. There’s no winner and more than one loser. Pregnancy is demonised for Irish women from early age in schools and like all indoctrination, once it’s embedded it’s very difficult to shift. Irish women are bombarded with free contraception and a ‘guilt free’ right to choose if the ‘safe and effective’ protection doesn’t work. The Irish are committing cultural suicide and telling the world how great they are for doing it.

‘OTHER’ NATIONALITY BIRTHS:

‘Other’ births as defined by the CSO are to mothers who don’t identify as Irish, EU or from the UK.

In Q1 2025 the number of ‘Other’ births has increased by 1404 (115%) compared to Q1 2021.

Yes, there is an increase of 115% in ‘Other’ (Non European) births since 2021 while ‘Irish’ births have fallen by 12% in the same period.

You don’t need to be a mathematician to work out Ireland has a problem.

A survival problem.

The numbers don’t lie.

It’s time to cry.

In our race to embrace ‘diversity’ we are diluting and eliminating what we have to offer to the world.

AND FINALLY:

I would like to sincerely thank all those of you who approached me at the ‘Mise Eire’ Festival in Castlebar with kind words at the weekend.

It’s humbling and much appreciated.

🙏🏻