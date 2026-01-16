“Death and illness scar our country, a tolling of the bell …”
Lyric from a new song ‘A Stranger in my Homeland’.
I write my Substack articles to convey information in the battle to inform, educate and support people in this undeclared war we are fighting in Ireland for our children’s future.
I am not and have never put myself forward as a journalist balancing and reporting each side’s truth.
I stand unashamedly where I stand.
I am a chronicler of what I observe, research and uncover.
My articles while at times emotional go no way towards documenting the anger, sorrow and sometimes despair that I feel.
These songs do.
I don’t print the lyrics because to feel the emotion, songs need to be heard.
I need to write these songs and publish them for my own sanity.
I will leave it up to you to decide if you want to listen.
I won’t be offended either way.
Emotion needs expression not necessarily observation.
A truth is not defined by the amount of ears that hear it.
Eyes, ears, heart and soul …..
A STRANGER IN MY HOMELAND:
KATHLEEN’S FARM: