The Scamdemic could not have occurred without the complicity of mainstream media worldwide.

In Ireland the two most prominent fear mongers were RTE and The Irish Times.

The Irish Times now owns the funeral notice website RIP.IE and in charging €100 per notice is profiting from excess deaths that they are complicit in facilitating.

In a further act of gaslighting they are promoting the following during March, six years after the Scamdemic was rolled out.

As a mark of remembrance for the 26,000 + excess deaths since 2021, a group of people, including myself, will gather and walk from the RTE studios in Donnybrook to The Irish Times head office in the city centre as per the details above.

This is a gathering of individuals and not a rally organised by any particular group.

This is NOT a protest march.

There will be no speeches.

It will be a dignified and respectful walk with people invited to bring an item to leave at the Irish Times offices as an act of remembrance for those who have died be they family members or not.

At The Irish Times offices, a minute’s silence will be observed and a signed letter of condemnation of their actions during the Scamdemic will be handed in highlighting their promotion of the government narrative including the ‘safe and effective’ covid vaccines which have contributed to the situation we now find ourselves in.

Afterwards, we will gather inside Trinity College gates for a chat etc. so bring a packed lunch if you wish.

All are welcome to join us and I look forward to meeting you on the day.

Please share the above flyer far and wide on all social media platforms.