Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Veronica Delaney's avatar
Veronica Delaney
4h

Excess deaths were also caused by the unconsented use of Midazolam.Involuntary Euthanasia.

Reply
Share
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
6h

Many blessings.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick E Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture