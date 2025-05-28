Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Alex McKillican
May 28

Well done, Patrick! There is only one way back for the West, and that is to become Traditional Catholics again. The modern world - the product of the Masonic and communistic French Revolution (among other things) - set the seed for the destruction of the West. We have lived ever since in the world of the self. The model for all of humanity is Jesus Christ - the King of Kings - and His Holy Church.

Philip Quigley
May 28

The-obsequious lie

Your Choice

Philip Quigley

Truth becomes you.

Truth becomes me

but

The obsequious lie

Defies humanity

Omnipresence of the tail

Of two opposing views

I am right.

You are wrong.

Is the prevailing song

Truth strikes accord

With only the Lord

But the worshippers

Who proceed and pursue

Riches and wealth.

Forget about health

Of the nation

Of the mind

Of the body

so why praise the Lord

The ego is an-unreliable

Narrator

And it’s the lies that feed its

Creator

Reliable information no longer

Exists

To help us make

Sound decisions to enrich and

Persist

In Our growth

In this world

Of the dominant political leader

Bypass the lies

Bypass the ego

Bypass the dominant political leader.

Bypass the obsequious

Directors and headers

Facilitate self reflection

And ask the question

What do I know for sure?

That the obsequious lie is

nothing more

than the cute words.

Of the cute hoor

