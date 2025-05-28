“You're gonna have to serve somebody

Well, it may be the Devil or it may be the Lord

But you're gonna have to serve somebody ….”

BACKGROUND TO THE CASE:

If you are not familiar with this story let me bring you up to date.

This speaks to the calibre and backbone of the typical local Irish politician.

In early May 2025, Edward Timmins TD for Wicklow made a major public splash by announcing his decision “to be an advocate for the thousands of heart disease and stroke patients in his constituency”.

According to the above puff piece from the ‘Wicklow People’, a new “Oireachtas Heart and Stroke group has been set up to build consensus across the political spectrum” and Timmins has agreed to be its public face.

Let me paraphrase that for you….it has been set up to control the narrative because the general public are starting to cotton on as to why strokes and cardio problems are on the increase.

Mr. Timmins ticks all the boxes in his altruistic enthusiasm as exhibited in the above piece.

Where’s the ‘but’ says you?

All the above is mammy and Irish Stew for the masses.

The ‘but’ is, it seems that Mr. Timmins wife might have suffered a serious CVD medical event recently and she believes that it was caused by a Covid 19 vaccine booster.

If this is true then it is astonishing that no reference is made to it in the above article.

The Covid 19 vaccines are in the dock for the massive increase of CVD problems in his constituency and Ireland as a whole.

He either doesn’t believe his wife or he is choosing to stay quiet and take whatever kudos come with the increase in his public profile from participating in this Oireachtas committee.

Instead of using his wife’s unfortunate experience to combat and expose what is causing this surge in cardio vascular (CVD) problems, he is massaging the narrative by offering to be an advocate for screening, rehabilitation etc.

While this is commendable in itself, is it not a bit hypo….

Deflect from the cause by offering to help with the effects.

We get a subtle hint to his wife’s medical event in the above article “ I know of a lot of cases of men in particular but also women …particularly in the 50’s age bracket”.

Methinks he is referencing his wife’s frightening medical event.

EVIDENCE FOR THE PROSECUTION:

Aisling O’Loughlin recently interviewed Wicklow native Barry Kinane who explained that Mrs. Timmins admitted the serious vaccine adverse reaction to him when she was canvassing for her husband in November, before the general election.

Aisling O’Loughlin contacted Timmins by email and through X looking for a comment but she got no response before this interview.

I wish to add my tuppence worth.

Barry Kinane is a friend of mine and he related this unusual event to me not long after it happened back in November.

I have no particular recollection of him using Timmins’ name, as Wicklow politicians are of no concern to me, but I do recall hearing about this noteworthy incident from Barry and have no doubt whatsoever that it happened as he describes above.

(The following extract is related in the above video from 4 mins 50 seconds).

When Mrs. Timmins knocked on his door canvassing, Barry asked her :

“ Have you had the booster and if not, why not? In reply she says “ I got a clot after ….the last booster and her words were, I’m done with the vaccines”.

Barry then asked her:

“were you aware that 20000 people died in excess deaths since 2021” and she replied “she was”.

The wife of a now member of the Irish parliament said this.

Surely he should be shouting it across the floor of the Dail in anger to warn the Irish people ?

But that’s not how Irish politics works.

You shut your mouth until you are handed a script and are told to speak.

THE VERDICT:

While the Timmins’ were canvassing Wicklow for votes in October and November the HSE were canvassing the Irish elderly population for them to get their Covid 19 boosters with the “Autumn Booster Campaign”.

Now, in a perfect world Mr Timmins and his wife would have canvassed every house in the Wicklow constituency and while doing so, related the story of her adverse reaction to the Covid 19 vaccine to everyone without prompting, thus arming their neighbours and constituents with knowledge that could lower their chances of suffering a CVD event or of becoming an excess death statistic.

I think Timmins would have got a lot more votes than he actually did, for his honesty.

But I think it’s fair to say that he didn’t do that or we would have heard about it in a self promoting news article like the one above in the ‘Wicklow People’.

Instead, he was deemed elected without reaching the quota on the back of a huge vote transfer from his party and constituency running mate, Taoiseach Simple Harris.

This is the same ‘Tea Boy’ Harris, who was Minister for Health in 2020 when promoting government policy that effectively ended in the euthanasia of Irish elderly in nursing homes in April of that year.

Over a thousand died unnecessarily, many from this Wicklow constituency.

All of this is more of the same that I wrote about here recently.

It is just another variation of “The Hand Without a Face”.

In time, Timmins will have to answer not just to his Wicklow constituents and something more than transfers from Simple Harris will be needed to get him elected …..

“You're gonna have to serve somebody

Well, it may be the Devil or it may be the Lord

But you're gonna have to serve somebody ….”

(Bob Dylan)

Are you a constituent of Timmins ?

He’s your public representative.

Ask him the question.