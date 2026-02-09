IMC FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS TIMELINE:

At the commencement of 2020 the IMC had €11.8m in financial investments built up from €6.1m in 2016.

In 2020 , the IMC invested €18.9m in a ‘ cautious multi asset portfolio’ and €4m in ‘ short duration European Bonds’.

That’s €22.9m invested in the year the ‘Pandemic’ kicked off.

In 2021 at the height of the ‘Pandemic’ they invested a further €5m in a ‘ cautious multi asset portfolio’ bringing the total value to over €44m.

This amounted to €27.9m invested in 2020 and 2021 when the world, financial and otherwise, was in turmoil.

In a period of two of the most chaotic years in recent human history they invested more than 3 times the amount they invested in the previous 6 years.

Brave decisions.

BACKGROUND TO IMC INVESTMENTS & PENSIONS:

I am loathe to get bogged down in accountancy but I need to show you the IMC Balance Sheet at 31/12/2024 for you to understand the crucial role Financial Investments (Assets) and Pension Obligation play in IMC finances.

The IMC Financial Investments (Assets) are valued at €41.4m with a prospective Pension Obligation of €22.7m+.

Staggering amounts when you look at them relative to other figures on the Balance Sheet.

The Financial Investments are nearly twice the company’s net worth of €22.2m.

The IMC is “the regulator of doctors in Ireland” whose ultimate aim and responsibility “is to protect the public”.

Consider this major social responsibility to the Irish public in light of the fact that the IMC don’t own their own headquarters but they do have €41m in financial investments ostensibly to cover the future pension obligation although strangely not legally bound to it because we are told in the accounting policies that:

“The Medical Council operates an unfunded defined benefit superannuation scheme for staff which is funded annually on a pay as go basis from monies available to it and from contributions to it from staff salaries.”

For a regulatory body losing money hand over fist on their day to day operations since 2022 (€6m+), their financial future is massively at the mercy of the stock markets.

What are a medical regulatory body doing running a near €50m investment portfolio; what has it got to do with public health and why was it allowed to happen that the IMC find themselves in this precarious position ?

Does it suit the government ?

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS PERFORMANCE:

Here are the increases (and decrease in 2021) in valuation of the IMC financial investments as recognised in their annual reports since 2014:

The stakes and the returns have multiplied since 2019 just before the planned ‘Pandemic’ was visited on the world.

Look at the increases in value in the 5 years before 2019 (€51,000) compared to what has happened since.

Quite a turnaround in percentage and absolute returns.

A €4.07m increase in 2021 was followed by a €4.3m decrease in value in 2022.

This would seem to be very volatile movement for what is described in the annual report as a “cautious multi asset portfolio”.

Further impressive returns have followed in 2023 and 2024, which must be considered in light of the requirement of the IMC investment policy that “no less than 25% (of funds) are available on demand” and as such are very limited as to potential return.

The IMC investment policy also places certain restrictions on stocks etc which they may invest in :

No “industries of negative association”, “companies of questionable repute or ethical and environmental attitude” and most importantly for the Irish public, no investments in “healthcare associated equity securities”

That makes sense.

You couldn’t have the IMC pension fund dependent on the success of Big Pharma products, Big Tech profits from lockdowns or any other companies with a stake in the ‘Pandemic’ game of which the IMC were a major player in Ireland.

A conflict of interest wouldn’t even come close to describing it and one would expect that the IMC would be forthright in showing that this was not the case.

Conflict of interest avoidance needs not only to be done but to be seen to be done.

Or so you would think.

FREEDOM OF INFORMATION (OR NOT AS THE CASE MIGHT BE) :

I placed a detailed Freedom of Information request with the IMC looking for various documents etc so that I could confirm that the IMC financial investments are meeting the strict rules they set out for themselves in their investment policy.

Meeting these parameters is essential to earning and maintaining the trust of the Irish people in public health policy as enforced by the IMC.

The FOI officer at the IMC REFUSED every part of my request as detailed below.

Here are the reasons they give for dismissing the “public interest” in publishing this information.

Does that refusal effectively say that private company commercial sensitivities come before the public right to information because “they may be willing to negotiate reductions to their usual fee” ?

Save a few bob and have a ready made excuse for nosey Paddy when he asks awkward questions ?

Surely not ?

By the way, the “qualified service providers” involved here are Davy Stockbrokers who were also in full public view for a different reason back in 2021 for the following ‘misdemeanour’.

“The recent fine on Davy may be the biggest of its kind ever levied on a stockbroker in Ireland.”

So, at the time that the State, under the Central Bank, is fining Davy a record €4m for serious breaches, another State organisation, the IMC, is paying them fees to manage a €40m investment portfolio and is now defending the right not to release reports commissioned from them on the basis that Davy might “not seek public body contracts” in the future.

‘Official Ireland’ in action.

You couldn’t make it up.

THE IMC AND THEIR TROUBLESOME DOCTORS:

Over the last 50 years doctors and medical science have been deified in the movies, on TV and in mainstream media.

I call this the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ effect.

The on screen heroes and heroines cure or comfort with n’aer a hair out of place and in the background ‘the Science’ is the unsung hero that says “shucks I’m only doing my job” and rides off into the sunset like George Clooney on a gurney.

Generations of medical professionals have been indoctrinated with this bullshit and believe their own hype.

The truth is that these people are fallible and that medical science has been hijacked by a death cult whose only interest is treating symptoms, if not inducing them, while at times avoiding a cure for the patient.

The IMC are born of this culture of false gods and believe their own religion.

From the get go in March 2020 the Irish Medical Council blindly rowed in behind the Covid narrative as pushed by the Irish government.

No questions asked.

They assumed the role of ‘rottweilers in scrubs’ with relish.

The “Pandemic” was based on the lie that millions of people, particularly the elderly, were at risk of death from an air borne virus that bore an inordinate resemblance to the seasonal flu.

Masks, isolation, lockdowns and vaccine roll out were not just promoted by the IMC but any dissent from their members has been ruthlessly suppressed with threats of fitness to practice hearings etc.

The truth is that despite the constant fear mongering about ‘cases’, there were no excess deaths in 2020 except for April when nursing home residents were effectively euthanised and in response to which, Dr. Marcus de Brun resigned his position from the 25 person Irish Medical Council in protest.

IMC members need to speak out as to what has happened since 2020 and in doing so try to repair trust with the public who, willingly or unwillingly, they helped to deceive during the ‘Pandemic’.

Dr. Marcus de Brun, Dr. Billy Ralph, Dr. Gerry Waters and Dr. Pat Morrissey have long stood up and been counted in challenging the IMC and government ‘Pandemic’ narrative.

De Brun’s IMC ‘show trial’ resumes on 10th. February at Kings Inns, Dublin.

Please attend and give your support if you can, it would be much appreciated.

SUMMARY:

The Good news is that I can’t confirm that the IMC financially benefitted from their unquestioning support of the government ‘Pandemic’ narrative.

The Bad news is that I can’t confirm that the IMC didn’t financially benefit from their unquestioning support of the government ‘Pandemic’ narrative.

And the Ugly news is that ‘Freedom of Information’ is Orwellian doublespeak.

Beware of regulatory bodies financially beholden to outside interests.

Beware of regulatory bodies with the cognitive dissonance to trump the public interest with State interest.

And where those lines intersect….

Follow the money.