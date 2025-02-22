Pre dawn, Saturday 22nd February 2025 :

Chemtrails permitting, we are promised a cloudless sky at sunrise by my weather app.

I hop out of the ‘leaba’ and a two minute drive brings me to a local viewing area overlooking the Nore valley before the sun appears over the hills.

Here is sunrise today over Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, Ireland in all its God given splendour.

This beautiful morning, as every morning for millennia, the currently flooded river turns back on itself leaving Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny heading down the valley towards Inistioge and ultimately the Irish Sea.

The coming dawn won’t change this fact, just observe it and nod its head like a night watchman going off duty.

My father, Michael Walsh was born and grew up in Ballinagoth in 1938 on the far side of Inistioge, seven miles to the left downriver from this point.

The cul de sac country road he lived on comes to an abrupt halt at the Nore riverbank as my mother nearly found out to her cost the first time she drove down to meet his family.

My mother Catherine Fenlon was born in Thomastown and grew up in a house on Low Street, indicated at ‘1’ ** as photographed this morning from the viewing area.

Her parents bought it in the early part of the century but subsequently sold it and purchased a local shop at the foot of the bridge, indicated at ‘2’.

I am the eldest of seven siblings who grew up here in the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

We played, laughed, explored, fought and cried while growing up in this town and countryside.

This is my Ireland.

An Ireland I love but an Ireland that’s dying.

Your’s is different but the exact same.

It’s in front of our eyes.

It’s in our memories.

It’s in our souls.

It’s God’s country and our God given birthright.

This ancient land is currently being systematically destroyed by local sleeveen politicians such as Martin, Harris and McDonald at the behest of globalist puppet masters.

Our innate kindness is being used to guilt trip us into accepting economic migrants in overwhelming numbers into our communities.

These people at best have no cultural connection to Ireland and at worst have a deep hatred for us and our Christian and Western heritage.

A Cultural clash of the ash.

The vast majority are unvetted young males with nothing to do and all the energy and testosterone in the world to do it.

If you want a safe and recognisable Ireland for your children and grandchildren to grow up in, you need to speak up NOW!

Watch the sun rise up over your town and if you don’t want the sun to set forever on the Ireland you know and love then stand up and speak for your ancestors and your birth right.

No Fear.

No Hatred.

No Guilt.

*******************************************

PS: ** Many years later my brother bought my mother’s family home in Low Street and currently lives there with his family. My mother will be in Nowlan Park tomorrow to watch Kilkenny hurl against Limerick.

A proud Kilkenny woman and a proud Irishwoman.