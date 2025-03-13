POST SCRIPT TO DAY 1:

I went for a pint in Killarney after publishing last night’s article and got into a conversation at the bar while waiting to be served.

Two minutes but not small talk.

Big talk.

She was Irish but had married in Germany fifteen years ago and was home for a break.

Very pleasantly she bemoaned the lack of Irish staff in all the pubs, hotels and restaurants and in the next breath says we ‘need’ the foreigners for these jobs because the Irish won’t do them.

I should have said, “is that not kinda racist?”……..but I didn’t.

Tentatively, I said I wasn’t sure of that but we are told the same about our hospitals as our Irish nurses and doctors emigrate in their droves because they don’t see a future here.

“They can’t afford a home to raise a family in their country of birth”, I added.

I ventured that we are being ‘replaced’ and that those arriving, for the main part, have no interest in integrating, that they are economic refugees with no interest in Ireland and if anything despise our western Christian culture.

Surely you are seeing this effect in Germany ?, I asked.

She said yes but welcomed Merkel’s decision to allow millions of Syrian refugees into Germany regardless of the consequences because of what they had ‘endured’.

The conversation ended there.

Guilt.

You can take the Irish out of Ireland but you can’t take the guilt out of the Irish.

These people don’t seem to understand that you can be too caring, kind and generous.

We are killing ourselves with kindness.

Cultural Suicide by a million offerings.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN:

Anyway, I set the alarm, rise early and set off on the Iveragh Peninsula leg of the Ring of Kerry drive.

I intend to start the loop from Waterville which is 90 minutes from Killarney.

The road to Waterville; not a Texas desert highway.

What should go without saying is the beautiful scenery that surrounds you once you hit the road.

WATERVILLE:

Here are a few snaps from a beautiful seaside village.

CHARLIE CHAPLIN:

This is a statue of Charlie Chaplin, the silent movie era actor and director, which is on the sea front.

Seemingly he holidayed regularly in Waterville.

When I was a child we were told he was the ‘funniest man in the world’.

I wonder if his child ‘bride’ got the joke.

He was 19 years older than her.

He wasn’t the first and he won’t be the last.

To quote Noel Coward, “Don’t put your daughter on the stage Mrs. Worthington, don’t put your daughter on the stage.”

A TIME WHEN YOU WEREN’T TOLD TO RING ‘CAREDOC’:

Another sea front memorial in Waterville.

This is truly heart warming and a reminder of when doctors were interested in the health of their neighbours on a holistic level.

Here’s the memorial from a different angle both geometrically and medically.

I wonder how many of our current prescription writing, vaccine jabbing GP’s will have statutes erected to their ‘careers’.

T.C. Millerick, I salute you and the few GP’s who stood tall in recent years such as Pat Morrissey, Gerry Waters, Billy Ralph, Vincent Carroll, and Anne McCloskey.

BALLINSKELLIG:

A few miles from Waterville is Ballinskellig beach, which has these two ruins in close proximity to each other.

Ballinskellig Castle

Ballinskellig Priory

Those monks couldn’t have picked a more beautiful place to get closer to God.

There is no truth in the rumour that an ancestor of Danny Healy Rae got them the planning permission.

SKELLIGS CHOCOLATE:

I stopped here for a coffee and some ….

A woman in the car park told me the cafe was closed as they were all working hard in the attached factory to meet Easter orders.

When I pointed out that the car park was full she told me that they all worked there and were all local people.

Indigenous and growing since 1996.

Going nowhere unlike Big Tech and Big Pharma when Trump’s tariff tsunami hits shore.

COOMANASPIG PASS:

The van is the hero of this leg of the drive.

Hair pin bends and tight roads in a 800ft climb are no joke for a 17 year old engine.

The view from the summit is spectacular but was actually surpassed within 10 minutes.

That’s Kerry scenery for you.

On the descent to Portmagee is this well, dedicated to Our Lady of Grace, so I pulled in.

Tobairin Our Lady of Grace Coomanaspig

Well, I had prayed for the van not to cut out on the way up.

Fair is fair.

Here is the road ahead of me on the descent.

Objection your honour, this is incriminating evidence that I was holding a camera while driving, not a phone.

THE KERRY CLIFFS:

The Kerry Cliffs with The Skellig Islands in background.

I ain’t got words for this God created beauty.

So feel free to come up with your own

PORTMAGEE AND VALENTIA ISLAND:

I stopped in Portmagee for a coffee and a stroll around a beautiful village.

I crossed the bridge to Valentia Island and parked at Bray Head to take in the views.

Two cute hoor Kerry seagulls were standing guard on the view of the Skelligs and tried to charge me €10 for a look.

I bargained them down to €5.

It was worth every penny.

BACK TO WATERVILLE:

The ring drive brought me back to Mick O’Dwyer’s pub in Waterville.

If you need me to explain who he is then you don’t want to know.

While having a pint, an American couple came in to order food.

When he asked the bargirl (Irish!!!) what bacon and cabbage was, she explained it as follows: ‘yerra it’s potato and veg with some bacon and sauce’.

‘I’ll have the burger’, he said.

Sorry to disappoint her but too hungry to take a chance.

RUMOURS OF WAR AND WARS THAT HAVE BEEN:

In the 1950s and 1960s the world lived in constant fear of nuclear war between the West and Russia.

Nuclear bunkers were all the rage in parting fools from their money

They were ‘safe and effective’.

Bob Dylan wrote the following song in 1961 exhorting people to live their lives without fear and of his intention not to submit or cower to the narrative.

While ostensibly about nuclear Armageddon it also on a wider level demands that we stand up to all fear.

Fear paralyses and demoralises leaving us vulnerable to tyranny.

As true now as it was then.

In the first verse he says ‘fcuk you’ to fear.

I will not go down under the ground

’Cause somebody tells me that death’s comin’ ’round

An’ I will not carry myself down to die

When I go to my grave my head will be high

Let me die in my footsteps

Before I go down under the ground

In the last two verses he espouses the beauty of God’s earth and the empowerment to be got by standing tall and defiant in enjoying it.



Let me drink from the waters where the mountain streams flood

Let the smell of wildflowers flow free through my blood

Let me sleep in your meadows with the green grassy leaves

Let me walk down the highway with my brother in peace

Let me die in my footsteps

Before I go down under the ground



Go out in your country where the land meets the sun

See the craters and the canyons where the waterfalls run

Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho

Let every state in this union seep down deep in your souls

And you’ll die in your footsteps

Before you go down under the ground.

Dylan is describing America.

This Ireland of beauty is all around us.

Get out there and enjoy it….

‘And you’ll die in your footsteps….’ in our battle to save Ireland for our children.

No Fear.

No Hatred.

No Guilt.