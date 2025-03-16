In Greek mythology, the Kharon is the ferryman who in return for an agreed fee, transports the souls of the dead across the River Styx to the Underworld …

WORLD TOUR OF WEST KERRY: DAY 4

I woke up yesterday morning under the watchful eye of Mount Brandon in Castlegregory near Tralee.

Clear blue sky and a radiant sun, however cold, work wonders on body and soul.

I have ruminated, rambled and ranted over the last few days and have been able to package it all with pictures of scenery, history and weather which are unique to and are rooted in Ireland.

We are a people that are currently under the jackboot of a treasonous government that is in thrall to a global cabal.

That’s not a conspiracy theory, it’s a conspiracy fact.

We have sold our soul as a nation and are only now reading the small print and realising it.

Is it too late to turn back the boat ?

Has ‘The Kharon’ cashed the cheque yet….?

ST. GOBNAIT’S HOUSE AND HOLY WELL:

On my way back East, I detoured to Ballyvourney and visited this peaceful and spiritual site which has pagan and early Christian connections but is still a thriving part of the local community as testified to by how beautifully maintained it is and the amount of visitors while I was there.

Two holy wells ….

St Gobnait’s Well and St Abban’s Well

Old Church and new church …

This ancient site looks out on the valley and demands respect and has done for thousands of years.

“I CAME IN FROM THE EAST WITH THE SUN IN MY EYES …”

There seems to me to be a line developing both geographically and spiritually in the West of the country, which if needs be I can cross if I don’t want to live in or be buried in a ‘foreign country’.

A refuge.

A shelter from the storm.

Our aim should be to push that line Eastwards.

As God created sovereign individuals we are more than economic units.

We are more than Guinness and the DEI ‘paddywhackery’ that now passes for St Patrick’s Day.

We are of Ireland and it is our birthright.

In the KJV Bible, Matthew 5:5 tells us “The meek shall inherit the Earth”.

That may be so but in doing so they shall lose Ireland.

No Fear.

No Hatred.

No Guilt.