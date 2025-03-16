In Greek mythology, the Kharon is the ferryman who in return for an agreed fee, transports the souls of the dead across the River Styx to the Underworld …
WORLD TOUR OF WEST KERRY: DAY 4
I woke up yesterday morning under the watchful eye of Mount Brandon in Castlegregory near Tralee.
Clear blue sky and a radiant sun, however cold, work wonders on body and soul.
I have ruminated, rambled and ranted over the last few days and have been able to package it all with pictures of scenery, history and weather which are unique to and are rooted in Ireland.
We are a people that are currently under the jackboot of a treasonous government that is in thrall to a global cabal.
That’s not a conspiracy theory, it’s a conspiracy fact.
We have sold our soul as a nation and are only now reading the small print and realising it.
Is it too late to turn back the boat ?
Has ‘The Kharon’ cashed the cheque yet….?
ST. GOBNAIT’S HOUSE AND HOLY WELL:
On my way back East, I detoured to Ballyvourney and visited this peaceful and spiritual site which has pagan and early Christian connections but is still a thriving part of the local community as testified to by how beautifully maintained it is and the amount of visitors while I was there.
Two holy wells ….
Old Church and new church …
This ancient site looks out on the valley and demands respect and has done for thousands of years.
“I CAME IN FROM THE EAST WITH THE SUN IN MY EYES …”
There seems to me to be a line developing both geographically and spiritually in the West of the country, which if needs be I can cross if I don’t want to live in or be buried in a ‘foreign country’.
A refuge.
A shelter from the storm.
Our aim should be to push that line Eastwards.
As God created sovereign individuals we are more than economic units.
We are more than Guinness and the DEI ‘paddywhackery’ that now passes for St Patrick’s Day.
We are of Ireland and it is our birthright.
In the KJV Bible, Matthew 5:5 tells us “The meek shall inherit the Earth”.
That may be so but in doing so they shall lose Ireland.
No Fear.
No Hatred.
No Guilt.
What is very curious is until about 30 years ago various shades of Irish republicanism/ nationalism campaigned strongly - sometimes violently - at various stages throughout the 20th century to get the 'Brits Out'. These Brits were white-skinned fellow Christians (nominal Christians in many cases).
Young Irishmen starved themselves to death so strong was their conviction.
'Ireland for the Irish ' they said. It was a cool thing to promote. Paul McCartney even wrote a song about it in the aftermath of Bloody Sunday.
Now the remaining leadership of that movement welcomes people from all over the world to Ireland to supplant Irish culture. They dismiss anyone who calls for Ireland for the Irish as racist & fascist.
The only explanation for me is that the 'Brits Out' campaign was a psyop with nefarious agents planted strategically to cause maximum turmoil & the current invasion is a similar psyop with similar agents.
Ireland has been a plaything for the useless Elitists for generations & many Irish are witting & unwitting pawns.
It seems that you had a Spiritual Retreat in that beautiful majestic part of our poor beleaguered country. These are sad times ...for those who are still capable of seeing and feeling the the unfolding horrors.😭😢😥😰😱