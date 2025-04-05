HEADLINES:

Demand for Irish Cancer Society services has DOUBLED in the last 5 years.

Female Cancer Mortality Ages 0-54 up 118 (28.3%) in 2022.

Female Cancer Mortality Ages 5-14 up 8 (160%) in 2022.

Female Cancer Mortality Ages 25-34 up 12 (55%) in 2022.

Female Cancer Mortality Ages 45-54 up 73 (26%) in 2022.

Female Cancer Mortality Ages 65 + up 235 (7%) in 2022. *mortality based on comparison with 2021.

# Percentages based on low figures can be misleading.

*****FULL ANALYSIS OF EACH AGE GROUP BELOW*****

WHAT’S GOING ON ?

This short promo video for the Irish Cancer Society ‘Daffodil Day’ has triggered this Substack.

It has been a long slow build up to this point and I may even be premature in my concerns and the CSO figures I analyse, but I feel enough is enough.

Something needs to be said and the sooner said with the more saying it, the better.

I hope time will prove me wrong.

The 43 second video can be accessed at the link below.

https://x.com/brianne14437909/status/1907363717211172950?s=61

At the 10 second mark, Averil Power CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, makes the following comment:

“With demand for many of our key services having doubled in the last five years…”

Yes, DOUBLED.

Not only doubled, but it has done so in the last 5 years since 2019/20.

This correlates with the Covid 19 vaccine roll out in Ireland and globally.

I know, I know…

Correlation doesn’t equal …

That one is wearing very thin.

Ms Power’s casual throwaway comment as a guilt sourced bargaining tool for funds, whether she is aware of it or not, seems to be a controlled release of information, in an effort to normalise cancer diagnosis in our daily lives.

What’s implied between the lines is that we should expect cancer in our futures with no explanation offered for this outrageous increase.

Shure, if it can happen to the King of England and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales then who are you lowly oiks to think you can avoid it ?

Has ‘Official Ireland’ and its myriad of health NGO offspring no responsibility in these matters ?

Are they just ‘charity’ workers doing their best in a bad situation?

If they have a personal opinion as to the cause of these massive increases, do they not have a moral duty to speak ?

Alas; “Money doesn’t talk, it swears. Obscenity, who really cares?”

RTE: THE PIED PIPER OF DONNYBROOK …

As pointed out by Aisling O’Loughlin in this recent Substack; Ray Darcy, a prime promoter of the Covid 19 vaccines, has taken to normalising cancer in healthy young men while studiously avoiding the massive elephant in the studio.

And I’m not talking about his ego.

The 2 minute RTE interview clip can be heard by clicking on ‘Listen now’ above.

Orla, the cancer victim’s widow, happens to have appeared on a RTE ‘reality’ program in her past.

A coincidence, of course.

Same result.

Normalise cancer and move on to the next hard luck story that we’re going to hear.

Tragedy and malfeasance dressed up as 30 minute entertainment slots.

It seems that not much is really sacred.

MEANWHILE FARAWAY IN ANOTHER PART OF TOWN …

Angus Dalgleish is a prominent British oncologist, who is convinced that the Covid 19 vaccines are causing a surge in cancers and in particular reactivating cancers that have been in remission for a long time.

Many of these are being termed ‘turbo’ cancers because of their diagnosis at Stage 4, leaving no time for treatment even to prolong life.

In this recent discussion with Neil Oliver on GB News he destroys Dr. David Strain, a consultant put forward to muddy the waters and dismiss such claims.

Dalgleish’s honestly held but barely contained anger and frustration is telling and if he’s not careful he’s going to have a heart attack.

Yes, I do know he originally supported the Covid vaccine roll out but let’s deal with the facts as he articulates and not engage in ad hominem attacks.

Link to video here.

30 mins but well worth a listen

https://rumble.com/v6reg7e-whats-causing-the-increase-in-rates-of-cancer-debate-angus-dalgleish-vs-dr..html

Let me be quite clear before I go any further that as always I encourage you to do your own research, whether you agree with me or not on any of these matters.

I am also not aware of anyone’s personal Covid vaccination status that I mention in this article, although at over 90% vaccination rate for the country you can guess for yourself.

That sorted let’s begin.

THE STRAW THAT BROKE THE CAMEL’S BACK …

The Irish Cancer Society promo video was the final straw.

These Irish Times quotes from a recent article just hammered it home.

Anecdotally, the dogs in the Irish streets are barking about the amount of serious illness prevalent at the moment including ‘turbo’ cancers where people are being diagnosed at ‘stage 4’ and told there is nothing that can be done to save them.

A future, to nothing and no hope in the blink of an eye.

‘Go home and put your affairs in order.’

It has always happened but is it happening more often than before ?

We all have our own sad tales to tell.

Let me go first.

Last November, a 72 year old former work colleague of mine was diagnosed with cancer and soon after was given a terminal diagnosis.

He committed suicide in February in a quite brutal fashion.

This man had never suffered mentally during his life.

He was a quiet but strong Irish family man.

At his funeral his daughter spoke of how ‘dad’ had always taken on his shoulders any problems that arose in the family, but he had finally met one that he could not handle.

At that funeral, another former colleague told me his father had lung cancer and after his operation was cancelled for some reason the previous week, he was subsequently refusing treatment.

That’s two men in their early 70’s in my limited social circle with their lives ending traumatically and families left grief stricken.

A friend in his late fifties has a poor prognosis after a cancer diagnosis last year.

A work colleague recently buried a female friend in her early 40’s after she died with cancer and another of her friends has also been diagnosed.

My sister was diagnosed with cancer while pregnant in 2022 with her second child.

Her beautiful son was born healthy if prematurely and she is now recovered and getting on with her life.

Thank God.

Cancer to the left of me, cancer to the right of me.

Was cancer always this ubiquitous?

All quotes from Irish Times article linked here. https://www.irishtimes.com/health/2025/03/24/irish-cancer-society-daffodil-day-needs-to-raise-30-million-to-meet-demand-for-services/

DR. BILLY RALPH:

A few weeks ago Dr. Billy Ralph, a Wexford based GP, got in touch with me to vent his frustration.

He detailed a recent professional discussion with other GP’s about the early detection of cancer where he had told them of ‘unusual’ cases of rapidly developing cancers detected only at stage 4 which came from his small single handed rural practice.

Unprecedented in Billy’s experience.

Billy’s point which he made to them, was that the Covid 19 vaccines and their ingredients must be looked at as a possible cause of these ‘turbo’ cancers.

None of those other GP’s addressed the matter he raised directly or would speculate as to potential causes.

But to start looking for a cause ‘Official Ireland’ must first acknowledge they are happening.

None of them said they had experienced similar cases although they would have far larger multi doctor practices.

This is a statistically unlikely scenario as these practices would have had high initial Covid 19 vaccination rates and would still be promoting their use.

Through the silence of the meeting one might have heard the faint sound of a troop of doctors whistling past a graveyard, while wearing their PPE masks, of course.

Dr. Ralph and Dr. Pat Morrissey subsequently spoke on these matters in this wide ranging interview with Elaine Mullally.

The cancer section is from the start but the whole discussion is worth a listen.

These matters being discussed openly in Irish accents is a welcome development and helps us to focus on the fact that we are dealing with serious real life problems for Irish people and not just 30 minutes of ‘infotainment’ on GB News, however welcome that is.

EU CANCER RATES:

In the above video interview, Billy Ralph shares that Ireland has the second highest rate of new cancer diagnoses in the EU as recently reported by RTE in this article.

An already staggering rate of cancer cases as confirmed by the Irish Cancer Society is projected to escalate by 47% !!! in less than 20 years while the EU rate of growth is only 18%.

Does this remind any one of Irish Eurostat Excess Death rates in relation to the EU average ?

Irish excess deaths rates have been multiples of the EU average over the last 12-18 months.

Age profile of population matters but are we that much different?

Billy Ralph also made the point in the interview that with 85% of the Irish population under age 65 that we should not be seeing these cancer numbers.

Since RTE didn’t do the maths on the above figures, I will.

In 2022, Irish men had a 7% higher chance per 100,000 and Irish women a 15% higher chance per 100,000 than the EU average of being diagnosed with cancer.

That was in 2022.

It seems some of us are more ‘European’ than others.

Do these figures include the ‘New Irish’ or is it just Paddy on the receiving end?

Prospects are unlikely to have improved much since 2022 as I don’t remember as much talk about cancer cases then as there is now.

At the end of the article RTE reported this.

I am aware that what they are probably referring to here is deaths as a percentage of cancer cases and not necessarily the actual number of deaths.

Still, I found it interesting that no reference is made to 2022, which is over 2 years ago.

The apparent positivity of this comment is left hanging there with an invisible question mark beside it casting some doubt on the situation, at least in my head.

The CSO mortality figures by age, sex and cause of death for 2022 had been released in October 2024 so I decided to take a look at the 2022 CSO figures for cancer mortality and compare them to previous years to see if it would put our minds at rest.

All quotes from RTE article linked here: https://www.rte.ie/news/health/2025/0217/1497310-eu-cancer-report/

CANCER MORTALITY (NEOPLASMS C0-D48) PER CSO: 2017 - 2022:

These figures can be easily accessed through the CSO website with here as a good starting point.

https://www.cso.ie/en/statistics/birthsdeathsandmarriages/vitalstatisticsannualreport/

All figures given for the years 2017 - 2022 are deaths by year of occurrence.

For further information I also show:

Deaths REGISTERED in the 12 months of 2023 (incls deaths for 2022 and earlier).

Deaths REGISTERED in first 9 months of 2024 (incls deaths for 2023 and earlier).

I have analysed them by sex and by age as these are relevant factors.

Also be aware that percentages calculated on low actual figures can be misleading ie an increase of 1 death to 2 is a 100% increase but is not necessarily material.

NEOPLASM MORTALITY AS PER CSO (C0-D48)

FEMALE (0-34 Yrs):

Ages 0-4 show no major change in 2022 but possible major increase in 2023 of 4 (100%).

Ages 5-14 show a major increase of 8 in 2022, up 160% on 2021. This seems to have continued in the 2023 regd. figures.

Ages 15-24 show no major change in 2022 but 2023 sees a likely increase of 50% to 12.

Ages 25-34 show a major increase of 12 (54%) in 2022 with these higher figures likely to continue in 2023 and 2024.

FEMALE (35-64Yrs):

Ages 35-44 show a big increase of 24 (24%) compared to 2021 with these figures likely to continue in 2023 and 2024. It should be pointed out that 2020 was actually higher than 2022.

Ages 45-54 show a major increase of 73 (26%) on 2021 with these higher figures continuing in 2023 and 2024.

Ages 55-64 actually show a decline of 12.9% in 2022 but the provisional figures for 2023 and 2024 show a coming increase.

FEMALE (65 yrs +):

Ages 65-74 show a 89 (8%) increase in 2022 which is likely to be repeated in 2023/24.

Ages 75-84 show a major increase of 128 (9%) in 2022 and this is likely to be repeated if not exceeded in 2023 and 2024.

Ages 85+ show no major increase in 2022 but 2023 is likely to show a 10% increase on 2021.

FEMALE (OVERALL):

2022 showed an Overall increase in cancer mortality of 263 (5.8%) on 2021.

2023 is likely to show an increase of 8%+ on 2021.

SUMMARY:

My interest, some would say bias, in looking at these figures is always based around the question of the possible effect of the Covid 19 vaccine roll out in 2021 and linking it to increased cancer mortality in subsequent years.

It is especially important to consider male and female separately considering different cancers exclusive to each gender and Naomi Wolfe’s contention that female fertility in particular has been targeted by the Covid 19 vaccines.

The 2023 figures will give us a better clue when released in October 2025 and this is why earlier in the article I said I may be premature in doing this analysis.

Overall figures for 2022 were never going to be conclusive and even though mortality for females is up 263 (5.8%) for 2022; one year is not a trend.

There is also the question of an aging population which must affect figures although the numbers for the 85+ age group are relatively stable.

However, the devil, as always, is in the detail and I don’t like the look of the smirk on the ‘horned one’ that is forming in the rear view mirror.

The younger cohort (under 54) seems to be in his sights.

Actual mortality numbers are low for the under 54’s but the percentage increases are high.

These indications are worrying, as people this age typically shouldn’t be dying of cancer.

The April 2020 nursing home fiasco has shown us that elderly deaths are rarely questioned regardless of cause.

It’s ‘Official Ireland’s’ ‘get out of jail card’ but methinks they’ve played it once too often.

Another reason to be alert about the elderly is they are effectively the only ones still getting the Covid vaccines.

And guess who encourage them to get “a free Covid Booster”…..

The Irish Cancer Society.

As is made clear to all NGO’s receiving any government funding; the piper not only calls the tune but also decides if silence should reign.

The elderly are a captured clientele especially in the nursing homes but also in GP practices that aren’t questioning the narrative or are burying their heads in the ostrich box.

Again, it is only one year and it is not a trend …..yet.

I will publish the MALE Neoplasm Mortality figures tomorrow in the same format.

=======================================================