Demand for Irish Cancer Society services has DOUBLED in the last 5 years.

Male Cancer Mortality Ages 0-54 up 28 (7.6%) in 2022.

Male Cancer Mortality Ages 5-14 up 6 (200%) in 2022.

Male Cancer Mortality Ages 35-44 up 23 (34%) in 2022.

Male Cancer Mortality Ages 55-64 up 87 (12.2%) in 2022. *mortality based on comparison with 2021.

****FULL ANALYSIS BY AGE GROUP BELOW****

Female Cancer Mortality Ages 0-54 up 118 (28.3%) in 2022.

Female Cancer Mortality Ages 5-14 up 8 (160%) in 2022.

Female Cancer Mortality Ages 25-34 up 12 (55%) in 2022.

Female Cancer Mortality Ages 45-54 up 73 (26%) in 2022.

Female Cancer Mortality Ages 65 + up 235 (7%) in 2022.

The male cancer mortality figures for 2022 compared to 2021 don’t look as dramatic as the female figures for the under 54 age group but again it is rising since 2020 although not at significant levels.

Overall male rates are up and will continue to rise next year in comparison to 2020/21.

I am on a hiding to nothing producing these figures.

They prove nothing in themselves as 1 year is not a trend but it must be remembered that 2022 is going on 3 years ago.

That is why I am sticking my neck out and posing these questions now.

These cancer mortality figures for 2022 combined with the current prevalence of cancer in our communities as evidenced by Irish Cancer Society figures are a warning sign that something is happening.

Heart attacks and strokes kill immediately, but cancer takes time to do its damage and be reflected in the mortality figures.

Illness first.

Mortality later.

I hope I am proved wrong.

Let’s hope we are not looking back in 5 year’s time and saying that’s when the tide of falling cancer mortality turned.

CANCER MORTALITY (NEOPLASMS C0-D48) PER CSO: 2017 - 2022:

These figures can be easily accessed through the CSO website with here as a good starting point.

https://www.cso.ie/en/statistics/birthsdeathsandmarriages/vitalstatisticsannualreport/

All figures given for the years 2017 - 2022 are deaths by year of occurrence.

For further information I also show:

Deaths REGISTERED in the 12 months of 2023 (incls deaths for 2022 and earlier).

Deaths REGISTERED in first 9 months of 2024 (incls deaths for 2023 and earlier).

I have analysed them by sex and by age as these are relevant factors.

Also be aware that percentages calculated on low actual figures can be misleading ie an increase of 1 death to 2 is a 100% increase but is not necessarily material.

Ages 0-4 show a further decline in 2022 on 2020 figures. The figures are not material.

Ages 5-14 show an increase of 6 in 2022, up 200% on 2021. This seems to have continued in the 2023 regd. figures.

Ages 15-24 shows a decline on 2021 but like 2021, 2022 is up over 40% on 2020. This increase is likely to repeated in 2023.

Ages 25-34 show a major increase of 12 (100%) in 2022 with these higher figures likely to continue in 2023 and 2024. However higher numbers in 2019 and 2020 should be noted. 2021 could have been a blip.

Ages 35-44 show an increase of 23 (34%) in 2022 which continues into 2023.

Ages 45-54 is down 4% on 2021 but there looks to be an increase of 10%+ in the 2023 regd. figures.

Ages 55-64 show an increase of 87 (12.%).

Ages 65-74 show a continued decrease from 2020. 2023 will be up towards 2020 levels.

Ages 75-84 is up 121 (7%) on 2021 but there looks to be an increase of 10% + on 2021 coming in the 2023 regd. figures.

Age 85+ are stable but 2023 will be up around 15% on 2021.

2022 showed an Overall increase in male cancer mortality of 227 (5.8%) on 2021.

2023 is likely to show a higher increase of 370 (7%+) on 2021.

CANCER PREVALENCE: A Readers personal story.

Yesterday, in response to the Part 1 of my Substack on cancer, I received this powerful letter.

Mary has kindly allowed me to reprint it in full.