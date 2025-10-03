IRELAND’S JUDAS KISS
A short reading (2 mins) concerning the Irish psyche in the current war for our minds.
Ireland’s Judas Kiss ….
Link to YouTube
Powerful commentary on an unfolding tragedy✅👊
Downtrodden feeble and afraid😭
We won’t even protect our children/grandchildren from the onslaught of filth and shocking lies poisoning their young minds🤮
We all need to repent of our sins and turn back to invoke Gods power in this vicious spiritual war for our souls🙏
If we don’t wake up and resist there will be no future for the generations to come👊
We are no different to the other countries going through this, in that we are each occupied by Zionists. Our local and national politicians are simply corrupt but they're not the shot callers. They are rolling out hate speech laws which include antisemism. How are people not getting it at this stage