HEADLINE FIGURES:

The 2025 Q1+Q2 CSO Vital Statistics Reports reveal the following :

‘Irish’ Births DOWN 4529 (19%) since Q2 2022

‘Irish’ as % of Total Births DOWN to 69% from 77% in Q2 2022

‘Other’ births (Non European) UP 1972 (60%) since Q2 2022

CSO VITAL STATISTICS:

Today the CSO released 2025 Q2 births and deaths figures.

https://www.cso.ie/en/

They confirm:

The Irish are dying off. We are not replacing ourselves. Irish deaths more or less equal Irish births but yet the population is rising. We are being replaced by the ‘New Irish’. I prefer the term ‘Irish 2.0’ because as with Microsoft Windows 2.0, the only connection to the first is the tenuous use of the name and an ability to do the jobs the original won’t do …… or so we are told. The year won’t be long coming around that the ‘Irish 2.0’ will be in the majority. Is that to be the legacy of our children and grandchildren within 150 years of the 1916 Rising ? The Dispossessed Children of the Revolution.

Here are the numbers, read them and weep for our future.

ACTUAL BIRTHS TO ‘IRISH’ MOTHERS: The above figures show a 4,529 (19%) fall compared to 2022. The fall in Irish births when compared to 2015 is 7,046 (27%). I think a fall of 27% in 10 years qualifies as free fall. There were over 10,500 abortions in Ireland in 2024, the vast majority of which would be to Irish women. On that basis approximately 22% of Irish pregnancies end in death. Of those abortions, .2% (24) ‘involved a risk to life or health’. That’s .2% NOT 2%. The Savita Halappanavar case was manipulated by ‘Official Ireland’ to ‘repeal the 8th’ and this is the result. The innocent sacrificed on the altar of ‘bodily autonomy’. How does it feel ?

‘IRISH’ BIRTHS AS A % OF TOTAL BIRTHS:

In Q2 2025, ‘Irish’ births at 69.5% (as shown in Table at top of article) dipped below the 70% mark for the first time.

This is down from 77% in 2022 (it was 78% in 2015).

At this rate of deceleration, IT WILL ONLY BE 2026 before:

ONE THIRD of BIRTHS REGISTERED IN IRELAND will be to NON IRISH MOTHERS.

Think about that.

‘OTHER’ NATIONALITY BIRTHS:

‘Other’ births as defined by the CSO, are to mothers who don’t identify as Irish, EU or from the UK.

In 2025 (Q1+Q2) the number of ‘Other’ births has increased by 1,972 (60%) compared to 2022 and 2,918 (125%) since 2021.

You don’t need to be a mathematician to work out Ireland has a problem even before taking into account galloping legal and illegal immigration.

A survival problem.

In our race to embrace ‘diversity’ and grant ‘choice’ we are diluting and eliminating what we have to offer to the world.

The numbers don’t lie.

It’s time to cry.

SUMMARY:

The Covid Scamdemic, excess deaths, ‘feminism’, the LGBTQ+ agenda and immigration are all different heads of the same policy being inflicted on the native populations of Western Europe.

It’s a replacement.

It’s in front of your eyes everyday on the streets of your local town.

‘Official Ireland’ interprets our silence as permission.

They bully us into silence by brandishing the ‘racist’ trope.

Speak out and break the spell.

“THEY SAY OUR AFRICANS ARE IRISH *

OUR MUSLIMS THEY ARE GAEL *

AND YOU’RE A ‘FAR RIGHT FASCIST’ *

THEY WILL TELL YOU WITHOUT FAIL *

BUT THE LOGICAL CONCLUSION HAS A GENOCIDAL TWIST *

IF THE WORLD CAN BE IRISH *

WE WILL HAVE CEASED TO EXIST” *

* Lyrics from ‘Ireland’s Judas Kiss’. (Link Below)