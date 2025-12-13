The ‘Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest Register’ (OHCAR) reports annually to the National Ambulance Service of Ireland on cardiac incident call outs in Ireland.

From the report: “OHCAR registers all patients who suffer a witnessed or unwitnessed out of hospital cardiac arrest in Ireland which is confirmed and attended by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) including patients who have achieved Return of Spontaneous Circulation (ROSC) before EMS arrival.”

SUMMARY:

This is a summary of the main OHCAR figures reported for 2016 to 2024.

HEADLINE FIGURES:

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES: 2024 figures are up 12.4% compared to 2021. It would be revealing if the 2020 figure was available, so as to judge the increase in total cases since before the Covid 19 vaccines were rolled out in 2021.

CASES WITH RESUSCITATION ATTEMPT BEFORE EMS ARRIVAL: 2022, 2023 & 2024 are UP 21% compared to 2020 with 2021 UP 14%

CASES TREATED BY EMS ON ARRIVAL: 2021 to 2024 are UP between 17% and 21% compared to 2020.

OPINION:

The Covid 19 ‘vaccines’ were rolled out in January 2021 starting with the elderly and peaking with younger adults in July of that year.

That’s why the focus is on what has happened since 2020.

They tell us that up to 90% of Irish adults got the jab in 2021 after being bombarded with fear porn and by accepting ‘Official Ireland’s’ parroting of the US FDA catchphrase, ‘Safe and Effective’.

The same FDA are now saying the following:

In a similar vein, Stanford University, as reported above on 10th December 2025, have found that:

“Covid mRNA vaccines can cause heart damage by triggering immune cells to go on the attack”.

It seems that all the ‘scientific’ truths in 2021 added up to one big lie.

Ever increasing research is now pointing towards previously warned death and serious illness caused by the Covid 19 ‘vaccine’ roll out.

Tony Holohan, NPHET and the rest of ‘Official Ireland’ are rightly in the firing line for their actions.

This is the cover of the OHCAR 2024 Report.

Always read the small print …

“At the heart of evidence.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself.

A few of the many cardiac events …

God will be their Judge ultimately but that doesn’t prevent us from organising a dry run to vent our fury in the name of justice.

Where do we find someone of ‘Official Ireland’ who wasn’t complicit to stand judgement?

What do you call assassins who accuse assassins anyway, my friends ?

PS: Many thanks for all the kind words and support sent to me since I started researching and reporting in 2022. A Happy and Holy Christmas to all 🙏🏻 🎄 It has been a long, hard and lonely road. Over and out.

* SOURCES & DATA:

2021-2024: A new format OHCAR report was introduced in 2021 which publishes all 3 figures analysed as follows:

The ‘2,802’ figure quoted in the summary is a misprint. The correct figure as reported in the body of the 2024 report is 2,885.

2020: Doesn’t report ‘Total Cases’ but publishes the other figures as follows, I deduct the 240 to get the 2398 which were ‘treated by EMS on arrival.’

The 2020 & 2021 reports can be found here.

https://www.nationalambulanceservice.ie/publications/ohcar%20annual%20report.html

The 2022 report here

https://www.nationalambulanceservice.ie/publications/ohcar-annual-report-2022.pdf

The 2023 report here.

https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/news/newsfeatures/out-of-hospital-cardiac-arrest-register-ohcar-/ohcar-annual-report-2023.pdf

The 2024 report here.

https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/news/newsfeatures/out-of-hospital-cardiac-arrest-register-ohcar-/ohcar-annual-report-2024-.pdf