Gerard Waters
6d

One cardiac death is murder ,these figures represent mass murder because there was never any need for a vaccine against a very low pathogenic virus .They knew because I knew in early 2020 when I was not wearing masks or gloves and having 100% success treating the PCR (con test )diagnosed upper respiratory tract infections as I had done for the previous 40 years using no special drugs such as ivermectin . I was screaming at the ICGP ,DoH and IMC (all recorded in the High Court) but rather than have a discussion or debate they suspended my license to practice with two days notice for over four years ,then withdrew the charges rather than face me in the High Court. Those in charge and who pushed the gene therapy masquerading as a vaccine are guilty of premeditated murder and must be held responsible.

4 replies
Pat Morrissey's avatar
Pat Morrissey
6d

Happy Christmas Patrick. The truth is seeping through the cracks in the edifice of lies. One would think that an Irish report indicating a sustained 20% rise in cardiac arrests would be newsworthy but as you say there are few if any unsullied by their own actions or inactions during the scamdemic. One piece of positive news this week was the removal of the hepatitis B shot at birth in the US. This came just after Dr Kirk Milhoan who had taken over as chairman of ACIP, the vaccination oversight committee of the CDC. Dr Milhoan was here with his wife Kimberly who is also a doctor. They were supporting our health conference in 2022. Good things are happening. If we have the faith of a mustard seed we can move mountains. The Lord says so.

1 reply
