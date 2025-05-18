HE WHO PAYS THE PIPER ….

A recent interaction with a colleague has brought home to me the fact that in ‘Official Ireland’ as of now, he who is calling the tune has no face.

The piper is getting very well paid by the hand.

The ‘tune’ he plays is at dog whistle pitch and only those that are meant to hear it react accordingly.

Meanwhile, the rest of us look on in bewilderment at the dog chasing his tail in tune with the whistle, wondering what the hell is going on ?

HSE COVID 19 VAX BOOSTER CAMPAIGNS:

The other day I was sent a WhatsApp voice message that a friend had received from an Irishman living on the continent.

He made the point that in Germany, Belgium and Holland, Covid vaccination etc is yesterday’s news, and that if anything the elderly are dissuaded from taking any boosters.

He was aghast that the HSE were still actively pushing boosters.

He was missing the point.

The HSE campaigns are not about getting people to come forward for boosters.

The elderly, which is their ‘target group’ are already captured and will be ‘boostered’ in the nursing homes or by psychopathic GP’s who text them offering appointments.

This is a foregone conclusion.

No advertising is needed to capture this demographic.

The recent ‘Spring 2025 Campaign’ had a 58% take up in nursing homes and 20% otherwise for those aged 80+.

No, the HSE booster campaigns are a money laundering operation, designed to spread the ‘endless’ Irish taxpayer funds among those who were complicit in the original Scamdemic.

Without this sub group of ‘Official Ireland’, the original democidal campaign could not have happened.

This generosity helps keep everyone on board with the narrative and reminds people what side their bread is buttered on.

These payments, for doing nothing productive, are a reminder to all concerned from ‘the hand without a face’, that previous payments received make you complicit in democide.

The unspoken words are: ‘we will either stick together or hang together. Here’s a few bob for you, no strings attached’.

SPRING 2025 CAMPAIGN:

This is from the HSE website about the recent Spring campaign

How many of the elderly are going to hear, never mind understand and be convinced by a HSE ad about Covid 19 boosters ‘as Gaeilge’ playing on Lyric FM ?

Are they having a laugh ?

‘Social media messages’ and ‘paid search ads’ aimed at the elderly, no less !

All this costs serious money.

Add in newspaper ads, printing and recording costs, consultancy fees etc and that’s a lot of cash being spent on convincing the elderly to come forward when the vast majority are ‘easy pickings’ in the nursing homes or GP surgeries.

Also, the newspapers will run the ad campaign disguised as ‘soft’ articles such as this one where the HSE press release is cut, pasted and regurgitated as the considered musings of an ‘educated’ health correspondent.

This ‘soft’ reporting will be done lest the vast funds available from other government department advertising budgets might be moved elsewhere.

These funds are the only thing keeping mainstream media alive in Ireland.

Is it possible that the ‘Irish Independent’ journalist above, pussyfooting around a deadly vaccine booster campaign, is ‘Eilish O’Regan’, the sibling of former Covid 19 vax pushing Irish Times journalist Michael , who ‘died suddenly’ in February 2024?

Here she is receiving the ‘Healthcare Journalist Award’ in 2011 at an event ‘sponsored’ by those world renowned philanthropist’s, Pfizer.

The groundwork for the Scamdemic started a long time ago.

Nah, couldn’t be, could she?

What are the chances ?

‘Official Ireland’ is a small world and you’re not a member.

And never will be.

THE HAND WITHOUT A FACE:

You never know who’s watching.

The hand without a face doesn’t need to be looking if you don’t know what he looks like.

No; if this was a serious advertising campaign with results measured on getting people to come forward for a ‘life saving’ jab, then the ad manager would be sacked.

Leaving aside the nursing homes, where anything goes at this stage, 98000 boosters were given out to a target group of 1.14 million.

An 8% strike rate for what we are told is an “opportunity to restore protection against serious illness and strengthen immunity”.

A miserable rate of return for something they had us queuing up for 4 years ago.

It seems the poor fella organising this campaign couldn’t sell ice in the Sahara.

Don’t be fooled by their gaslighting bullshit.

No, this twice yearly campaign is hush money where ‘the hand’ appears but ‘the face’ is unseen.

Everyone on the receiving end of the largesse can justify payment to themselves for their ‘work’ done but it’s the equivalent of the ‘Duke of York’ marching his men up a hill and back down again.

A lot of energy expended to no purpose.

A bit like a dog chasing a car when it hasn’t got the keys.

What can’t be forgotten in this money laundering operation, is that over 115000 people aged 70+ received an injection that is linked to a massive increase in mortality in this age cohort over the last few years.

And the hand without a face is holding the syringe.

*******************************************************************************************

THE HAND THAT ROCKS THE CRADLE IS

THE HAND THAT RULES THE WORLD.

BLESSINGS on the hand of women!

Angels guard its strength and grace.

In the palace, cottage, hovel,

Oh, no matter where the place;

Would that never storms assailed it,

Rainbows ever gently curled,

For the hand that rocks the cradle

Is the hand that rules the world.

William Ross Wallace (1819-1881)