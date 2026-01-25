Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Louise Roseingrave
9h

It is most likely there WAS an inquest into the only death registered as due to a vaccine but we don't know where and when it happened, very few inquests are covered by the media.

This (from 2023) might help you understand what was happening.

Former President of the Coroner Service of Ireland Prof Denis Cusack on deaths post vaccine data:

“I am not aware of any formal or consolidated research results or follow up currently in the two areas you mention, but that is not to say it is not being done,” Prof Cusack stated (in response to my question.)

Same article:

"As of 31 January 2023 the HPRA claims to have received a total of 124 reports ‘describing an individual who was known to have been vaccinated and subsequently passed away.’

Therefore, there should be a similar number of cases making their way through the coronial system."

https://louiseroseingrave.substack.com/p/coroner-not-aware-of-formal-research?utm_source=publication-search

Roy Butler, Joseph McGinty and Bridget Kerr deaths were all reported to the HPRA. The coroners investigating Butler and McGinty investigated the vaccine as a possible cause (and we know what happened there.) The Bridget Kerr case is a scandal (as reported on my substack) because there was a report made to the HPRA on the day of her death and the adverse reaction was listed as 'life threatening.' This report was obtained by the family via Freedom of Information request. The Coroner did not investigate the vaccine as a possible cause and told the family to do it themselves.

https://louiseroseingrave.substack.com/p/family-left-with-questions-after

Reader East of Albuquerque
10hEdited

Thank you for keeping at this.

So many deaths from the jabs the authorities tried to pass off as covid deaths. But, well, firstly, the test itself was crap. And secondly, the number one adverse event following a covid jab is, no kidding, a covid infection.

It seems it's simply too horrible for many people to accept what actually went down here.

