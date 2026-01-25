The HSE (Health Service Executive) and HPRA (Health Products Regulatory Authority) are Irish State bodies that were prominent in manipulating and corralling the masses into taking the experimental gene therapy in huge numbers during the Covid Scamdemic.

The above HSE / HPRA poster citing ‘Sudden Death’ as a side effect of the Covid 19 vaccines, was outed as a ‘fabrication’ by a ‘Reuters Fact Check’ in January 2023.

The Reuters article quotes the HSE as follows:

“This is not an HSE poster, and the information included on the poster was not authorised or published by the HSE. The HSE does not list heart attacks or sudden death as a side effect of mRNA vaccines.”

however according to Reuters, HPRA demurred:

“A spokesperson for the HPRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”

Maybe HPRA didn’t reply because although the poster is ‘a fabrication’ they mightn’t have been convinced that ‘sudden death’ as a side effect, isn’t.

HPRA produced 18 different reports on the Covid 19 Vaccine side effects in Ireland between February 2021 and February 2023.

Let’s take a look at what these reports divulge about HPRA’s knowledge of ‘death’ as a side effect of the Covid vaccines.

These reports can be found here with all the caveats etc that go with them.

https://www.hpra.ie/safety-information/how-we-monitor-safety/medicines/safety-monitoring-of-vaccines/covid-19-vaccines---suspected-side-effects-reported-in-ireland-and-the-eu-eea/2#docs

HPRA REPORTS ON COVID VAX SIDE EFFECTS:

These were extensive reports of which I have summarised and analysed the data referring to “Reports which included a fatal outcome” the following of which is an example of from February 2023

TABLE 1: Summary of the Periodic Reports which give details of the deaths reported on a cumulative basis.

TABLE 2: Analysis of the Periodic Reports to give the ACTUAL figures for each period. (ie the sum of all periods in Table 2 equals the final cumulative death figure of 124 reported in Feb 2023 on Table 1.)

Please remember that these are only the REPORTED deaths to HPRA which were believed to be caused by the Covid 19 vaccines.

There is an accepted major understatement for many reasons in all cases where adverse reactions are reported to and collated by State bodies.

MAIN POINTS:

Overall Figures: There were 124 reports of Covid Vaccine deaths to HPRA made over a 26 month period.

76 deaths in the first 6 months alone after roll out.

What’s the betting this is the first time you have heard such figures for Ireland?

In the reports, the deaths were referred to firstly as happening to “ the elderly” , then to “ patients ” - both terms which would seem to indicate where the vaccinations were occurring - before finally settling on “ individuals ” which as we will see below recognises the fact that they know these weren’t just age related deaths.

Highest Months: The highest month is Feb 2021 with 17 reported deaths followed by May 2021 (16) and March 2021 (14). These figures coincide with the vax roll out in the nursing homes and correlate with the massive increase in mortality in this period.

The June 2021 reported deaths of 11 coincide with the roll out of Janssen and Astra Zeneca jabs to 40 year olds and the general adult population.

So, there were on average 3 Covid vaccine deaths a week reported after the roll out and HPRA abdicates its responsibility to the Irish people in this matter by quoting the EMA (European Medicines Agency), “the EMA undertook a specific review of reports of fatalities following mRNA vaccination, and did not identify a safety concern.”

Turns out the Executive Director of the EMA is Irish born, Trinity College educated Emer Cooke, who previously worked for the Big Pharma lobbying organisation ‘European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries’. Small world. No conflict of interest here then.

Here she is receiving her ‘European of the Year’ award for 2022 from another promoter of the Covid lie. I kid you not.

Age Analysis: Overall, from the roll out in Jan 2021 to the last report in Feb 2023 (26 mths) there were 124 reported deaths due to Covid vaccines: - 83 (67%) aged over 75 years; - 41 (33%) aged under 75 years.

From Jan 2021 to Nov 2021 (11 mths) the breakdown was : - 72 (80%) aged over 75 years - 18 (20%) aged under 75 years 90% of adults were fully vaxxed by Sept 2021.

December 2021 onwards (15 mths) saw a massive change in the age profile of reported deaths: - 11 (32%) aged over 75 years - 23 (68%) aged under 75 years. 12 to 18 year olds were vaxxed en masse in July, Aug & Sept 2021 along with young adults. This period also coincides with the roll out for 5-11 year olds and boosters for those aged 12 and over.

How many more deaths were just signed off by doctors and not questioned by Coroners because of age and the general health of the deceased?

HPRA also stress that reporting a death does not mean it was caused by the Covid vaccines.

That’s where we go next ….

CSO CAUSE OF DEATH:

In CSO Vital Statistic reports for 2021 onwards there is only 1 death ascribed to the Covid vaccines up to and including 2025 Q2.

Yes 1.

HPRA has 124, which is in itself by worldwide standards accepted as a gross understatement, but the CSO has only 1.

Yes, I said 1.

That’s less than 1%.

How is that even possible ?

Because this is a new cause of death, in line with WHO regulations it is awkwardly labelled,

“U12 Covid 19 vaccines causing adverse effects in therapeutic use”

This one and only registered Covid vaccine death is a 75-79 year old woman who died in 2021.

Who was this only officially recognised victim of the Irish Covid vax roll out ?

Where was she from ?

How soon after vaccination did she fall ill and die ?

Did she know she was going to die ?

Were her family and grandchildren allowed to say goodbye or did she die alone ?

Have her family being quietly ‘compensated’ as if money could actually do such a thing ?

So many questions without answers.

Not only did her death occur in 2021 but it was also registered in 2021 which almost certainly means it was done on the word of a doctor at the time of death and not after an inquest which can take years to complete.

That in itself is quite sensational.

It seems a doctor in the Irish health service took it upon themselves to sign off on a death by Covid vaccine without considering there was a need for an inquest and presumably a coroner if contacted, agreed.

On one hand you could say he honestly done his job and called it as he saw and experienced it.

On the other hand there is the convenience that not having an inquest also meant no bad publicity for the jabs which were being promoted fervently as ‘safe and effective’ by a complicit mainstream media at the time

Could you imagine that if at the inquest, the doctor had got up in a public forum and with the courage of his beliefs had said, ‘I am 100% sure this lady was killed by the Covid 19 vaccine’.

Imagine if said inquest wasn’t delayed and occurred in early 2022, how many people would have refused further boosters and avoided the consequences?

Was the doctor damned if he did and damned if he didn’t ?

Which outcome do you think ‘Big Pharma’ was happiest with ?

EILISH O’REGAN & HPRA - A MARRIAGE MADE IN HELL:

The death was reported as follows in the Irish Independent on 3/6/2022 when spotted by Eilish O’Regan in the CSO quarterly report and then consigned to history’s memory hole.

The big story here was not a Covid vaccine death but a doctor calling it out and NOT opting for an inquest.

And of course the Irish Independent/Eilis O’Regan ignored this and moved on giving HPRA the last word on the matter of Covid vaccine deaths.

A HPRA spokeswoman said it “did not comment on individual cases” but went on to say :

“The majority of those reports involve individuals aged over 75 years ..”

In the article, HPRA intimate without being challenged, that these deaths are in the vast majority of cases occurring to those aged over 75 who are ill and going to die anyway due to “progression of underlying disease” as if this makes applying the ‘coup de Grace’ with an experimental gene therapy a quirk of fate.

This is in stark contrast to State policy on counting Covid 19 deaths where according to Varadkar :

“In Ireland we counted all deaths, in all settings, suspected cases even when no lab test was done, and included people with underlying terminal illnesses who died with Covid but not of it”

Then, every death was a ‘Covid death’ but now every Covid vaccine death is anything but.

These ‘Covid’ deaths were needed as part of the fear mongering used by NPHET and the HSE to get the Irish nation to queue up and beg for the jabs.

A humiliation ritual that signalled acquiescence leaving you with buyers remorse if you were lucky or death and illness if you drew the short straw.

The truth is that one third (41) of those 113 reported deaths were aged under 75 and in the 6 months preceding May 2022 there had been 23 reported vaccine deaths with a staggering 14 (61%) occurring in the under 75 age group.

The age structure of the reported vaccine deaths changed dramatically once the jabs were rolled out to the general population after prioritising nursing home residents, hospital patients and the elderly.

This is the other hidden part of the story that Eilis and The Indo missed.

Ignoring the young elephant in the morgue with the syringe in his trunk while writing about Covid vaccine deaths is at best careless, at worst criminal and surely not worthy of the ‘Healthcare Journalist Award’ winner for 2011 as sponsored by .….. Pfizer.

SUMMARY:

So, HPRA received 124 reports of death due to Covid 19 vaccine up to Feb 2023 and only ONE at most has been registered as such with the GRO/CSO.

That is if that one was actually reported to HPRA.

This ONE registered Covid vaccine death didn’t have the inconvenience of an inquest without questions being asked in a public forum.

The good ship ‘Official Ireland’ financed by Big Pharma sails on and one can only hope that there are icebergs ahead.

It’s only in such sinking that Ireland might surface renewed, repentant and ready to start again with humility.

Abandon ship.

POST SCRIPT:

I don’t know if the following deaths were reported to HPRA but I do know that after inquest their death was NOT registered as “U12 COVID 19 VACCINES CAUSING ADVERSE EFFECTS IN THERAPEUTIC USE” with the GRO/CSO.

May they Rest in Peace …

Roy Butler:

Inquest Coroner - Philip Comyn

Bridget Kerr:

Inquest Coroner - Aisling Gannon

Joseph McGinty:

Inquest Coroner - Patrick O’Connor

Michael Laffan:

Inquest Coroner - Aisling Gannon