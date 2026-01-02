HEADLINE FIGURES:

* 2021 to 2025 : 25,500 (16.2%) Excess Deaths

2025 : 4,100 (13%) Excess Deaths

2024 : 5,550 (17.6%) Excess Deaths

2023 : 5,700 (18%) Excess Deaths

2022 : 5,600 (17.9%) Excess Deaths

2021 : 4,550 (14.4%) Excess Deaths

* These figures are analysed from the funeral notice website ‘RIP.IE’ which is recognised by the GRO/CSO as a real time measure of mortality in Ireland using the globally recognised 5 year baseline of 2015-2019 for comparison.

Link to site where all data can be found, methodology explained etc.

https://irelandexcessdeaths.com/

The people behind ‘IrelandExcessDeaths.com’ and myself would like to thank everyone for their support in comments and in sharing this data far and wide in our attempt to convince people to apply critical thinking to the normalisation of death and illness that is occurring in the mainstream media.

Every sudden and unexpected death is a tragedy to them but with cause never reported especially in the young.

Tributes are mined from Facebook and condolences on RIP.IE for puff piece mainstream media articles which are effectively glamourising death.

Death is all around us and no one will ask the awkward questions.

Going by the media, it seems you are not a bona fide ‘celebrity’ now unless you have had a ‘cancer scare’.

These people bought into the game and the teller has come to collect.

All this feeds into the normalisation of death and serious illness.

Souls don’t come cheap.

ANALYSIS BY COUNTY :

Please check out your own county and maybe ask your local councillors or TD for a comment as to what they think is happening.

Maybe this is the year to up the ante.

My bet is that if you email they will ignore your query.

Phone, call into their clinic or maybe meet them wherever they can be met.

2025:

The shaded map highlights the worst hit counties in 2025.

The top 5 counties are in Leinster.

Riddle me that.

IRISH TIMES AS GATEKEEPER:

The amount of funeral notices published on RIP.IE in 2025 is down 1450 (4%) compared to 2024. It is not clear if this due in full to the purchase of RIP.IE by the Irish Times and the introduction of a €100 charge per notice or if the ‘pull forward’ effect has finally kicked in and mortality is falling as it should after periods of high excess deaths.

The thing is ‘Official Ireland’ has consistently tried to convince us that the extra mortality over the last few years is due to an aging population.

If that is so why would it be falling now ?

They can’t have it both ways.

2020 to 2025:

NOTE: The analysis by county cannot be exact. If two counties are given for one death notice, the first county is used and the duplicate discarded. Off a small base, this might lead to exaggerated percentages.

Please remember, county borders are just lines on a map. The important figures are the national ones. However, the trends shown are worthwhile and stand up for comparison purposes.

MAY TO DECEMBER YEAR ON YEAR COMPARISON:

This Table is a comparison of the May to December 2020 figures (8 mths) with 2019 to 2025 to highlight the fact that there was no ‘pandemic’ in 2020 and all the excess dying commenced in 2021 when the Covid jabs were rolled out.

It also counteracts the criticism that comparing 2025 to a baseline including 2015 & 2016 casts doubt on the excess deaths.

This Table demonstrates that the massive increases from 2021 onwards occur in comparison to 2020.

April 2020 is omitted as the inclusion of 1100 nursing home deaths, which amounted to euthanasia, would distort the comparison. ie these elderly people did not die naturally but were killed by government policy over a short period of time.

Democide.

2022 IN FOCUS:

Please review all the figures but let me highlight 2022 for these 8 months.

2020 mortality was lower than in 2019 but the Irish people were locked down and manipulated through fear mongering by the government into taking an experimental vaccine.

2022 mortality is 18% higher than 2020 but lockdowns etc come to end and we are told to be grateful and move on and that there’s ‘nothing to see here’.

SUMMARY:

This is evidence of a crime and most of Ireland doesn’t even acknowledge it has happened.

We can argue about how much of the excess mortality is attributable to an aging population but due consideration must also be given to the ‘pull forward effect’ of early deaths.

This should have led to a fall in mortality which has at the earliest only happened in 2025.

Something doesn’t add up.

2 + 2 =4 no matter what ‘Official Ireland’ say.

Ask Orwell, one of greatest mathematicians ever.

Please feel free to share this article with public representatives and anyone you wish, especially someone you consider just might be ready to ‘wake up’.

It’s fine to share this info among ‘ourselves’ but my aim is to alert more people to what has happened and to what is still going on.

Send it to one person you know that went along with the Scamdemic but just might be copping on, and risk ‘the ridicule’ of their reaction.

This can be your contribution to the cause.

You might be surprised, as a lot of people who fell for the Scam just want someone to ask them about it so they can offload and open up.

Go for it.

We will continue to bear witness and update these figures monthly on https://irelandexcessdeaths.com/excessdeaths