Below I will present weekly Irish Excess Mortality percentages from 2020 - 2024 as per the ‘Our World in Data’ website recently updated.

This is the link to the graph which allows you to confirm the figures and look at any country you wish, the methodology etc.

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline?time=earliest..2024-12-29&country=~IRL&mapSelect=~IRL&tableSearch=Ireland

It shows us nothing we didn’t know already but independently confirms the shocking figures on a weekly basis as evidenced on IrelandExcessDeaths.com and Eurostat.

These percentage line graphs are easily read and don’t need much comment.

Anything below the ‘0%’ black line on the graph is negative excess mortality.

In actual numbers the graphs represent c.20,000 deaths.

I first will show the full period 2020 - 2024 then each year individually.

A) DATA, PERIODS & METHODOLOGY:

B) PERIOD 5/1/20 TO 29/12/24:

From 2021 onwards 198 out of 208 weeks show excess mortality.

C) 2020:

The nursing home euthanasia in April stands out.

18 of the weeks are zero or below (negative excess mortality).

D) 2021:

46 out of 52 weeks show excess mortality peaking at over 40% in January when the jabs were rolled out.

15 weeks are 20% or higher.

Compare this to 2020 when the last few weeks are negative.

E) 2022:

50 out of 52 weeks show excess mortality peaking at over 40% in December.

25 weeks are 20% or higher.

F) 2023:

50 out of 52 weeks show excess mortality peaking at 50% in January.

16 weeks are 20% or higher.

G) 2024:

Every week shows excess mortality (the base line is 5%) peaking at 27%.

13 weeks are 20% or higher.

H) OVERALL EXCESS MORTALITY % 2021 to 2024:

This bar graph shows the overall excess mortality % for the 4 years 2021-2024.

16% Excess mortality overall for 2021 to 2024 compared to the 2015-2019 average.

Please feel free to share with anyone who still has doubts or prefers their evidence to be internationally generated.

Regardless of the source, the result is the same.

Democide.