SCAMDEMIC:

‘Scamdemic’; what a beautiful word.

Straight and to the point.

Beyond misinterpretation.

Everyone who uses or hears it knows exactly what is being referenced regardless of which side of the line they stand on, on this battlefield still playing out on a daily basis in our hospitals and funeral homes.

Its utterance in a group situation is like a silent bomb going off.

By saying it, those present will know your take on the event that has fractured existence but it’s the wide eyed stare of guilt, whether of being duped or complicit, that it provokes in those who didn’t stand up to the tyranny, that is most telling.

A sort of blushing for the innocence of a non virginal past.

There’s no need to say anymore than ‘Scamdemic’ and it changes the dynamic regardless of any further discussion on the matter.

It can be a trance-breaker like the child who shouted “The Emperor is Naked”.

I have full sympathy for those who were duped and welcome them to come forward and express their fears and self hate, which so often materialises, for complying.

In fact, we need these people to do so and we need to forgive them as they forgive themselves, if we are to get over this split in our nation, so we can focus on the perpetrators of this crime.

Offload and liberate your conscience.

The division caused is a deliberate effect of ‘Official Ireland’s’ genocidal policies.

If us, the innocent victims, are bickering then justice dies in the nest.

To achieve justice, reconciliation must be nurtured.

Please; metaphorically open your arms as the victims open their mouths and speak.

EXCESS DEATHS:

The below illustration from https://irelandexcessdeaths.com/ is simple and sobering.

Based on real time data from the funeral notice site ‘RIP.IE’, approximately 23,500 excess deaths have occurred in Ireland since January 2021.

There is a proviso over the 2025 figures due to the purchase of ‘RIP.IE’ by the Irish Times and their introduction of a fee of €100 + VAT from 1/1/2025, for what was previously a free service, that consistently garnered 95%+ of Irish deaths.

I covered the Irish Times intervention extensively in previous articles but I just want to reiterate this point:

The introduction of the €100 fee per funeral notice has to have had an effect on the numbers published. It’s simple economics. Increase the price of a non essential item and demand will go down. The thing is, even if time proves that RIP.IE was price resistant, ‘Official Ireland’ has muddied the waters for comparison purposes as it set out to do from the start.

GRAPH 1:

This massive increase in excess mortality has not consisted of a few spikes over the years which even out over subsequent declines but involves a major increase in Jan/Feb 2021 which continues steadily to this day as evidenced by this graph.

0 = The ‘0’ line is the ‘expected’ mortality based on the 2015-19 average.

1 = April 2020 (46%) nationwide Nursing Home murders.

2 = January 2021 (26%) Covid Jab Roll out commencing in Nursing homes.

(This graph is produced by calculating monthly excess death figures based on the above monthly figures from IrelandExcessDeaths.com. Full details are at end of article.)

Compare 2020 to what has happened since.

After July 2021, the point when circa 90% of the Irish adult population had being double jabbed (so we are told), excess monthly mortality is always positive and rarely dips under 10%.

In fact from March 2022 to December 2024 it only dips below 10% once.

All told, from April 2021 there is excess mortality every month to July 2025.

Of those 52 months, 42 had excess mortality greater than 10%.

Read that again.

This is extraordinary.

It emphasises the official silence on this matter when you consider that in the Scamdemic year (2020) there were 6 months of zero or negative excess mortality.

In ‘Official Ireland’s’ world you don’t lie by hiding the truth.

Remember that, when trying to square the ‘Safe & Effective’ circle in your traumatised brain.

Forgive yourself, saddle up and steady yourself for the battles ahead.

Democide is the only word that comes close to encapsulating what has happened in Ireland over the last 5 years.

‘Official Ireland’; hate in action.

A 3 MONTH COMPARISON (MAY TO JULY) :

HEADLINE FIGURES:

2020: 3% LESS than 2019

2020: 2.5% excess deaths

2021: 9.5% excess deaths

2022: 19.3% excess deaths

2023: 19.9% excess deaths

2024: 20.6% excess deaths

2025: 12.5% excess deaths

# excess deaths is based 2015-19 RIP.ie average.

May to July 2020 was the period when the organised cull in nursing homes during April amounting to the death of 1100 souls was weaponised and combined with the faulty PCR test to instil panic and fear in the general population.

This was preplanned across the board.

All the so called 4 pillars of democracy went along with it as a rule.

That wasn’t an accident of fate.

There are no coincidences in ‘Official Ireland’.

Nightly, live on TV screens, ‘Official Ireland’ deliberately talked about ‘deaths’ and ‘cases’ interchangeably and in so doing petrified the public into accepting the unconstitutional lockdown measures, thus ultimately paving the way for people to voluntarily queue up for an experimental gene therapy in a bid to save themselves and granny.

For example, on the 31/7/20 ‘Official Ireland’ announced up to date figures of 1763 deaths from 26065 cases, leaving you to do the maths and come up with a death rate of 7% which of course is a complete lie regarding Covid 19 pathogenicity (99.97% survival rate) but it served it’s fear mongering purpose.

‘Official Ireland’ would have known this wasn’t true but it suited their purpose to say nothing.

GRAPH 1 above shows you the end product from their lockdown and jab policies.

Here’s the truth in numbers.

Mortality Figures:

This Table compares the combined May to July figures for 2015 to 2025.

May to July 2020 was the ‘primer’ for all the democidal and treasonous crimes that followed.

As the above figures show you, which were available in real time, it was all a scaremongering scam.

There was no material excess mortality in 2020 but here are the lockdown measures that were in force at the time and some of the actions of our murderous so called leaders who abdicated power without responsibility to Holohan, Henry, Glynn, Reid etc, the soulless automatons that constituted NPHET.

Fear was the name of game.

Face coverings must be worn

Social distancing of 2 metres

Pubs etc to remain closed

Home visiting severely limited

Indoor gatherings limited to 50 people

An ‘outbreak of cases at a dog food factory’ !!!

Glynn reports “24000 had recovered”. I bet the vast majority didn’t even know they were “ill”.

This was tyranny based on fear porn not fact.

For these acts alone, those involved should be facing charges of treason.

While this farce was being played out in the headlines, the reality was that May to July 2020 mortality was actually 246 (3%) LOWER than 2019 and only 2.5% higher than the 5 year average.

I repeat, 2020 was lower than 2019 and they proceeded to shut the country down with the general public’s imprimatur and only a handful said NO.

The mainstream media, as part of ‘Official Ireland, ‘took the soup’ and assisted but the end result could not have been achieved without the Irish general public’s consent and the clamouring by the vast majority of them to be ‘protected’.

For the weak, their fear of not being ‘safe’ transcended everyone else’s God given individual liberty and the resulting collective hysteria made demands on the Government, which having hyped up the panic, took any action they deemed necessary to make the public feel ‘safe’ again.

And the public welcomed it.

A virtuous circle of deceit.

This is what happened the world over.

As a rule, governments do not give back freedoms they have taken away.

Safety ? Fcuk that. As we found out, there are worse things than dying.

Now, look at the years 2021 to 2025.

Excess mortality for the 3 months of these years is running at between 10% to 20% and there is not a word from ‘Official Ireland’.

The silence of the non barking dog is deafening.

The country was and continues to be lied to by omission.

The excess mortality percentage for May-July in the 3 years 2022-2024 is 8 TIMES the rate of 2020.

Even 2025, with the question mark over the figures, is 5 TIMES the 2020 rate.

There are still those who believe the Government were right to do what they did in 2020, if so, then why aren’t they clamouring for a repeat dose of preventative terrorism ?

You can’t have it both ways.

As shown in GRAPH 1, the ‘off the scale’ dying started in 2021 and if you still believe these were Covid deaths, then that dismisses the efficacy of the ‘safe and effective’ jabs and lockdown measures.

If the deaths from 2021 onwards are not Covid related then what is the cause

Answers on a postcard to PO Box 666, HPRA, Dublin.

And if you are wondering, am I cherry picking these 3 months for effect then I reference you back to GRAPH 1.

GRAPH 2:

Excess Mortality % by Month (May, June & July):

The following graph shows the excess mortality percentages for the May to July months covering 2020 to 2025.

0 = The ‘0’ line is the ‘expected’ mortality based on the 2015-19 average.

It’s pretty stark and convincing when displayed as above.

Are there really any doubts now that we have experienced extraordinary excess mortality since 2021 ?

Zero % in June & July 2020.

May 2021 is 7% and after that, those 3 months in every year 2021 to 2025 show massive excess mortality percentages, peaking at 26% in July 2024.

The first serious dip occurs in May 2025 ‘coincidentally’ in line with the introduction of the €100 fee per notice on “RIP.ie” by The Irish Times.

Sure, an aging population will have contributed to some of this but the ‘pull forward effect’, where excess mortality in 2021 and 2022 should lead to lower rates in subsequent years, would go a long way towards cancelling this out if not exceeding it.

We can only die once, so if a large cohort of those expected to die under ‘normal’ circumstances in 2023 have already died in 2021/22, the question needs to be asked:

Who is dying now ?

2023, 2024 & 2025 cannot be looked at in isolation as the ‘expected mortality’ has to be impacted by what has happened in the years immediately preceding them.

This is the big imponderable when looking at these figures that ‘Official Ireland’ cannot even begin to acknowledge never mind discuss.

They have hidden behind the lies of a ramshackle, debunked OECD report and the dubious methodology of a Society of Irish Actuaries report which in its small print stated the following:

“the elevated death toll in 2021, CANNOT be attributed to typical fluctuations but rather indicates a GENUINE INCREASE in mortality”.

You will notice ‘Official Ireland’ has never produced their own figures on excess mortality because there would be no hiding behind someone else’s skirt then.

Imagine if they came out and gave a ballpark figure of somewhere between 18000 and 23000 excess deaths since 2021, ALL factors considered.

It would be the equivalent of signing there own death warrant.

They cannot control the uncontrollables and the imponderables so this will never happen.

Remember, just because they don’t say it, don’t mean it ain’t true.

Sometimes silence is a hallmark of truth.

WHY DO I KEEP RETURNING TO 2020 ?

Case No. 33:

2020 is a crime scene and I believe I have a responsibility to ensure people recognise it as such.

All the usual suspects from Varadkar to Holohan were at the scene and their fingerprints are all over every decision.

The TV broadcasts are the CCTV evidence that they can’t deny.

To keep going on this road I have travelled since November 2022 I need to believe in the possibility of a reckoning for these crimes, hopefully both in this world and the next.

God doesn’t need my assistance but future Ireland may.

The acceptance by people that it was a ‘Scamdemic’ allows them to forgive themselves and focus on where the real guilt lies.

Say it out loud.

Take that step, own it and see where the truth takes you.

The full charge sheet of the ‘Scamdemic’ crime will out, I hope.

If and when that happens, those involved in organising it in Ireland will claim ‘a fools pardon’ hoping the passing of time and self guilt will have blurred the general public’s memory.

By acknowledging the ‘Scamdemic’, those who were duped will help prevent this happening.

Doing so means accepting that there was an orchestrated conspiracy both globally and nationally to con the public into accepting policies that were detrimental and injurious to people’s health.

The why is not important.

Do not forget this when those indicted say :

“how were we to know” ?

“we were doing our best in an emergency when thousands were dying”

“we couldn’t have predicted the effects of lockdown policies”

As shown above there was no emergency in 2020 as indicated by excess mortality to justify anything that happened thereafter.

The data was available in real time in 2020 from RIP.ie to show this.

It was a PCR case driven ruse deliberately conflated with the reality of non existent excess mortality.

They tried to hide the Pfizer test data for 75 years when, if the jab was shown to be safe it would have been published everywhere.

The red flags are dotted all over the 2020 crime scene.

The existence of the Scamdemic means that ‘Official Ireland’ knew this in 2020 yet they lied and manipulated the public into acceptance of all that has followed.

Consequently those involved are legally and morally responsible for the results of their deliberate actions and omissions.

The consequences are still filling our hospitals and graveyards on a daily basis.

Indictment:

Verdict:

“Chairman of the Jury, how do you find the accused, ‘Official Ireland’ ?”

“Guilty m’lud.”

G uilty

O f

D emocide .

“O Lord, God of vengeance,

God of vengeance, shine forth!

Rise up, O Judge of the earth,

Render recompense to the proud.”

(Psalm 94 1-2)

Amen.

Excess Death Data Analysis:

GRAPH 1 & 2 are based on these figures as calculated from IrelandExcessDeaths.com data.