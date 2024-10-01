** The rate of dying has increased significantly since mid June 2024 and this needs to be reflected in how I approach the analysis of Monthly 2024 figures.**

RIP.ie HEADLINE FIGURES: *

September 2024 : 512 (22.1%) Excess Deaths FOR MONTH

2021 to 2024 : 20,500 Excess Deaths

2024 YTD: 4,357 (18.8%)

2023 YTD: 4,368 (18.9%)

2022 YTD: 3,661 (15.8%)

2021 YTD: 3,197 (13.8%)

* These figures are analysed from rip.ie which is recognised by the GRO/CSO as a real time measure of mortality in Ireland using the globally recognised 5 year baseline of 2015-2019 for comparison.

The GRO does its own analysis of rip.ie and submits it to Eurostat for their monthly excess mortality figures. The difference being is that a 4 year baseline of 2016-2019 is used for Eurostat’s comparison.

All info, graphs etc can be accessed at this link for your own research.

https://irelandexcessdeaths.com/

SPOTLIGHT 2020: YEAR OF ‘THE PANDEMIC’ :

In March 2020, ‘Official Ireland’ on behalf of a global cabal, perpetrated the lie that there was a ‘pandemic’ of death in Ireland.

They lied about the level of dying from Covid 19 to enforce the martial law lockdowns and to have people salivating to take ‘a vaccine’ so they ‘could have their freedom back’.

The lockdown was declared in March 2020 and April 2020 saw a massive spike in deaths which we know was caused by moving the elderly to nursing homes.

This lead to them dying alone and in fear with no family visits allowed.

Simple Harris, our current Taoiseach, as Minister for Health initiated this policy.

Don’t ever forget that in the coming election, despite his smarmy attempt to buy your vote with tax cuts etc that you finance.

If you have a relative that died in a nursing home in this period, Harris is directly responsible.

2020 OVERVIEW:

The analysis of rip.ie funeral notices below shows the ‘pandemic’ for the scam that it was and that the tragic excess deaths we have seen since only commenced in 2021, after the Covid 19 vaccine was rolled out.

In comparing like with like, we need to start our comparison from May 2020 onwards because of the spike of unnecessary nursing home deaths in April 2020 which is an anomaly.

Below is a comparison of the May to September 2020 figures with the 5 year average for 2015-2019 and to the subsequent years 2021 to 2024.

In this period of 2020 there was an increase in dying of 3.1% on the 5 year previous average.

They unconstitutionally closed down our world, for this.

This table shows that compared to the previous year of 2019 there were actually LESS deaths in 2020 during these 5 months.

The ‘Pandemic’ as shown above was not based on any immediate out of the ordinary threat to life.

2020 was no more than a normal flu season, which as we know predominantly affects the elderly.

It was a calculated lie.

MAY TO SEPT - 2020 TO 2024:

Look at the comparisons of subsequent years after the Covid vaccine roll out in December 2020.

2020 was down on 2019 and only 3.1% up on the 5 yr average.

2021 is up 9.3% on 2020, when a ‘pandemic’ was declared.

2022 is up 16.2% on 2020

2023 is up 17.8% on 2020

2024 is up 18.3% on 2020

What also must be remembered is that in a normal situation the excess deaths of a year should lead to deaths below expectation in the coming years.

This is the ‘pull forward effect’ which is explained by the early death of those statistically expected to die the following year, who have died early causing the excess deaths.

A subscriber got in touch asking could I make a video to convince her sister as to the excess deaths problem in Ireland

I’m not in a position to do that but if the sister accepts the validity of the rip.ie data above then the analysis surely must convince her that something extraordinary is happening since 2021.

To ignore that burning question regardless of what answer you come up with is wilful self deceit.

POLITICAL ACCOUNTABILITY:

I can’t believe I wrote the above heading with a serious face after what we have endured for over 4 years.

As you can see in the annual figures above, there is no let up in the dying since mid 2021.

‘Official Ireland’ has to be aware of this if we are.

They need this election over before it is exposed.

That is why Varadkar is coming out making ludicrous comments about the immigration policy he was in control of.

They want immigration to be the focus of voters not excess deaths and the mainstream media will give them what they want because they are complicit in the crime.

But still, I see none of the ‘independent’ candidates for the coming general election campaigning on this matter.

This is cowardly and unconscionable.

This country needs a root and branch clear out across the whole political spectrum.

Cowards and criminals vying for our imprimatur.

Hobson’s Choice as far as I’m concerned.

EXCESS DEATHS BY COUNTY:

NOTE: The analysis by county cannot be exact as if two counties are given for one death notice, the first county is used and the duplicate discarded. Off a small base, this might lead to exaggerated percentages. Please remember, county borders are just lines on a map. The important figures are the national ones. However, the trends shown are worthwhile and stand up for comparison purposes.

The shaded map is an interesting addition as it highlights clearly that for 2024, the east coast is experiencing the worst of the carnage.

Dublin is lowest in the East at 22.5% and all surrounding counties are shaded significantly higher !!!

Any politician from Meath, Kildare, Carlow or Wicklow got anything to say ?

TUATH DE DANANN:

I want to congratulate Gerry O’Neill and Richard and Sabrina Kelly for organising and hosting this fantastic event over the weekend just gone.

Many thanks to Lisa, Peter, Louis, Eileen, Mary, Sean, Colm, Vinny, Pat, Gillian, Ger, Mags and others who approached me with kind words and to chat.

We all didn’t agree on everything at the event but that is not a negative, it’s a positive.

“As iron sharpens iron, so a man sharpens the countenance of his friend”. Proverbs 27:17

Thank you to all my friends in this fight for our children’s futures.

Let’s sharpen whatever needs to be sharpened by whatever means available.