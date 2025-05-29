IRISH EXCESS DEATHS: The Essential Truth

BACKGROUND:

In November 2024, Eddie Hobbs got in touch to ask me to do one of his “Counterpoint” interviews about excess deaths in Ireland.

It would be part of a series of in-depth interviews to be used to launch his new book “Breaking The Silence: On the Return of Totalitarianism” which can be got for free here.

https://eddiehobbs.com/

When I asked him what he wished to focus on so I could prepare notes etc, he said “don’t worry about that, just come on and we will take it from there. It will be fine”.

It’s more than fine.

It’s explosive.

Eddie is magnificent as he guides us through a fast paced 60 minutes covering the following:

Irish Excess Death numbers and rates since 2020

The use and origins of ‘RIP.IE’ in calculating these figures

The ‘Pull Forward Effect’

Covid 19 ‘Vaccine’ Damage

Coroners, inquests and pathology tests

Roy Butler inquest verdict

Massive increase in 15-24 year old medical deaths

Ed Dowd sudden and excess death research

‘Big Pharma’ control of ‘Ireland Inc’

And more

WHY RELEASE IT NOW:

When the book was launched it was FREE to download but to access the 4 exclusive interviews, including mine, a nominal fee had to be paid.

I wasn’t paid or didn’t seek payment for the interview.

That didn’t concern me.

People were getting a FREE superb book about the current state of the world and Ireland and could decide themselves if they wanted to pay for more.

I didn’t watch my interview until last week when a ‘bootleg’ copy of the video was sent to me by someone querying what we discussed and what Eddie said in a recent presentation in front of a massive crowd.

I watched the video in full and was blown away by the power and pace of it.

Eddie’s presentation and professionalism bring the stark truth of the excess death carnage in Ireland to the fore.

He cuts to the core on every point and the audience is invited to take it or leave it with the unsaid part being “cop on, it’s time to stop hiding from the truth”.

One person I showed it to described it as “dynamite”

‘Middle Ireland’ need to hear this information and Eddie Hobbs is the only man capable of delivering it to a mass audience.

So here it is ‘The Bootleg Version’.

Please watch and then share far and wide.

The video is embedded above but can also be accessed here on youtube which might make it easier to share