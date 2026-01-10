Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fionnuala Murphy's avatar
Fionnuala Murphy
7d

Brilliant idea Patrick. I hope I'll be at it. I'll spread the word. Can you make a sharable poster or something short

Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick E Walsh
Silent Key's avatar
Silent Key
7d

Patrick E – Please stop tormenting yourself, it will lead to illness. People made a choice and there is no turning back. It cannot be undone. You may be drawing conclusions from the wrong assumptions. All ‘vaccines’ are toxic, not just the Covid shots! Covid is a psychological operation, there is no Covid virus and to still mention the ‘PCR’ tests at this stage shows a lack of understanding of what has actually happened.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Patrick E Walsh and others
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick E Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture