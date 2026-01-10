The Irish Times failed in its duty as a member of the ‘Fourth Estate’ to expose the Covid Scamdemic for what it was.

Since then it has compounded its complicity in the crime by ignoring the evidence of excess deaths since 2021 after the Covid Vax roll out.

If that wasn’t enough they recently purchased the funeral website “RIP.IE”, slapping on a €100 fee per notice. “RIP.IE” just happens to be the major source of evidence against them and the rest of ‘Official Ireland’ for the Covid crime.

To rub it all in (this goes beyond gaslighting) they are now promoting a “RIP.IE REMEMBERS WALK” to mark 20 years of RIP.IE where they want people to register, raise funds for local charities and in return they will

“plant one foot of native woodland in our dedicated Remembrance Woodland in Carlow, creating new life and a lasting legacy”.

These people have contributed to 20,000+ extra deaths since 2021 and they want you to help them normalise all this death and expunge their guilt by involving you in planting a tree.

Aisling O’Loughlin and I discuss this in detail here and the plan to register disgust by having a remembrance walk to the Irish Times offices in Dublin.

More details below.

IRISH PUBLIC REMEMBERS RIP.IE EXCESS DEATHS WALK:

A group of like minded people involved in monitoring Irish excess deaths has come up with an idea of registering our disgust with the Irish Times (RIP.IE) Remembers Walk and their involvement with the Covid crime.

This group will gather in Dublin ON FRIDAY MARCH 20th at a place and time to be agreed and walk 5km to the Irish Times head office in Tara Street.

All are invited to join us.

We will ask each attendee to bring a small potted plant/tree to leave at the Irish Times as a remembrance of the excess deaths since 2021.

A letter will be available to sign on the day bearing witness to your knowledge of Irish Times involvement in the Covid Crime.

This will be a dignified walk.

There will be NO speeches.

A period of silence will be respected outside the Irish Times offices.

Full details will be made available well in advance.

Please participate and spread the word.

Enough is enough ….