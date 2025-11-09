Irish Excess Deaths: TWO LIVE DISCUSSIONS….
First with John Waters at Mise Eire Festival and then with Aisling O’Loughlin.
These are two live discussions done over the last week with John Waters and Aisling O’Loughlin, both of whom have been a massive support in my research and reporting over the last few years.
I am eternally grateful to both.
The first discussion took place with John at the Mise Eire Samhain Sessions on Saturday 1st November. I am on for the first 35 minutes or so followed by a talk on child trafficking etc with Jon Wedger a UK police whistleblower and Susanne Delaney of the ‘Irish Inquiry’.
This recording took place before the release of my recent Substack on 15-24 year old medical deaths which is receiving a lot of attention. The CSO data for this Substack was released on Monday 3rd. It covers a lot of my work to date and the implications for Ireland’s future.
Thanks to Stephen, Susanne, Cliff and John for inviting me to participate.
The second took place on Friday 7th November after the release of the Substack on 15-24 year old medical deaths and focuses on this while also branching out to cover the complicity of the GAA and the responsibilities of coroners in the Covid 19 vax carnage and cover up.
Please feel free to share as you see fit.
Thank you for continuing to get the information out there.
Excellent, this goes so well with the work done by Dr John Campbell and I too was one of the “Unclean” in France during the time of the scamdemic. From the start it was all too convenient all too lockstep to be real. I so wish I could have attended in person but even as a 3rd gen member of the Irish Diaspoira married to and Irish citizen ( who refuses to life there hence I am :”lost in France” so close yet so far…. But my gripe is that I can not get it with my DNA aghrrrrrrr all of it so well said.
I am a breathing apparatus specialist (ok was now retired) in the Fire Service and I know my stuff. The “face nappy/mobile pétri dish scenario too….. I annihilated a few opponents with real data and research and yet they still wore them and. Stood in line to get jibby jabbed. And now the elephant in the room is geo/climate /weather manipulation/engineering / SRM, etc and same response. This normalising, mass formation and cool aid drinking crazy world feels lie I am stuck in a never ending Star Trek Mirror Universe episode infected with Borg nano probes and crossover with Blade Runner, The Matrix, Elysium,Ayne Rands Book something Atlas ……. Why dont people look up?