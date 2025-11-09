These are two live discussions done over the last week with John Waters and Aisling O’Loughlin, both of whom have been a massive support in my research and reporting over the last few years.

I am eternally grateful to both.

The first discussion took place with John at the Mise Eire Samhain Sessions on Saturday 1st November. I am on for the first 35 minutes or so followed by a talk on child trafficking etc with Jon Wedger a UK police whistleblower and Susanne Delaney of the ‘Irish Inquiry’.

This recording took place before the release of my recent Substack on 15-24 year old medical deaths which is receiving a lot of attention. The CSO data for this Substack was released on Monday 3rd. It covers a lot of my work to date and the implications for Ireland’s future.

Thanks to Stephen, Susanne, Cliff and John for inviting me to participate.

The second took place on Friday 7th November after the release of the Substack on 15-24 year old medical deaths and focuses on this while also branching out to cover the complicity of the GAA and the responsibilities of coroners in the Covid 19 vax carnage and cover up.

Please feel free to share as you see fit.