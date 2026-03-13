We will gather from 10.30 AM on Friday March 20th at the footbridge outside RTE studios on the Stillorgan Rd. A group of us will be present with a banner saying: “ RTE & THE IRISH TIMES: 26,000 Excess Deaths since 2021: Why the Silence?”

We will commence the 5km walk to The Irish Times offices in Tara Street at 11 AM sharp travelling via Kildare Street in front of the Dail.

Before leaving, all present will be offered the chance to sign a letter to the editor of The Irish Times which highlights their failures during the Covid crime and their responsibility for the resultant excess deaths from the Government lockdown policies that they supported without challenge.

On arrival at The Irish Times, the signed letter will be handed in and people can respectfully leave at the door whatever memento to the dead they have brought.

A minutes silence will be observed once all items have been placed.

We will adjourn to inside Trinity College gates for a while to chat and eat a packed lunch if you brought one.

This will be a dignified walk of remembrance to the dead and we would ask people to keep that in mind at all times.

This event will go ahead regardless of the weather.

Looking forward to seeing you all on the day.

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