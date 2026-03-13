Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

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Pearl's avatar
Pearl
Mar 13

Thankyou for organizing this walk of rememberence of the 26,000 Irish people murdered by the mandatory C19 injections in Ireland. I will share and share on Telegram too.

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csofand's avatar
csofand
Mar 13

This is a great thing you are doing. I'll be there in spirit.

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