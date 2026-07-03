Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

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Transcriber B
Jul 3Edited

It's shocking what has become of the mainstream media— not that it was ever without its biases.

The future belongs to those who can think their own thoughts, do their own research, and use discernment.

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Tommy Lenehan's avatar
Tommy Lenehan
Jul 3

Good on you patrick for continuing to expose these irish times scumbags and the rest of the mainstream media scumbags and for never giving up on exposing the lies the told I to continue to speak truth even though my siblings dont like it cos the took the gene therapies

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