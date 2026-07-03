The Irish Times betrayed the Irish people during the Scamdemic of 2020-2022.

The problem wasn’t just that they lied and hid the truth but that the trust they had built up over a century lulled the populace into a false sense of security.

The watchers went rogue and the vast majority believed the citadel impregnable.

Hence the trusting public bought the ‘safe and effective’ line leading it would seem to a major increase in mortality and illness, the cause of which is ignored by mainstream media but the effects of which are relished and published with glee.

Multiple stories of young and middle aged sudden deaths, cancer stories, strokes, heart attacks etc abound in the media with quotes copy and pasted from RIP.IE condolences now substituting for journalistic integrity.

There’s money in misery.

And The Irish Times continue as if nothing happened on their watch.

They should remember that the moving finger is moving on ….

CUTS BY A THOUSAND DEATHS:

The Irish Times continue to trigger me with headlines about excess deaths like the one above due to heatwaves, storms, snow etc.

The tragedy of these deaths is then casually and causally linked to ‘man made climate change’ without any proof, which it seems has replaced the ‘Covid 19 virus’ as the bogeyman.

“The figures were released as the head of the World Health Organisation warned that Europe is the fastest-warming continent on earth..”

“Scientists said the stifling heatwave would have been virtually impossible without man-made climate change…”

Unquestioned climate change quotes because they get paid by Government depts to push the party line, which in this case is ‘Official Ireland’s’.

It’s journalism by numbers.

Join the dots for the ‘swipe right’ generation for whom there will always be another ‘truth’ to tell.

The truth is now a movable feast which can be ordered from whichever media outlet you choose.

Junk food for the brain while the tumour of deceit silently grows.

MANAGING THE CRIME SCENE:

The Irish Times purchased the funeral notices website RIP.IE in 2024, which provided real time comparable mortality for Ireland during the Scamdemic, as it details 95%+ of Irish deaths as confirmed by the CSO.

Since January 2025 RIP.IE has charged €100 per death notice.

In the 18 months to 30/6/26 RIP.IE has contributed over €5.3m in income (53,800 notices) to the seriously depleted Irish Times coffers.

I know, their paid for duplicity has led to more illness and death and they cash in as we cash out.

‘Official Ireland’ in action.

It’s a down payment on their silence.

They ran a “RIP.IE Remembers Walk” in March 2026, fronted by one of the usual Irish ‘celebrities’ for hire, which was an attempt to normalise the extraordinary increases in mortality over the last few years.

They introduced a podcast also to the hoped for same effect.

They now also want people to contribute personal stories on bereavement to “Grief Diaries” which they will publish to positive acclaim for themselves.

It seems death is now a multimedia event given a sugar coating for the podcast generation.

What’s next, “Death Island” where the old and ‘economically unviable’ compete for the ultimate send off and their chance for 15 minutes of fame.

Don’t laugh, ‘Official Ireland’ has assisted dying in its crossfire for ‘extreme’ cases just like with abortion and we all know there are over 10,000 proofs per annum that they lied then.

“Significant public backing…”

It looks like AI is bought and paid for too.

‘Official Ireland’ is a death cult which slow dances until the Devil shows his face and next thing the equivalent of The William Tell Overture leads to untold carnage.

Just look at the MAID (medical assistance in dying) stats for Canada since its introduction in 2016.

Legally they can kill the unborn in Ireland.

They are now coming for the undead.

REAL TIME MORTALITY DATA 2020-2022:

RIP.IE is a source of real time mortality data which questioned the Government narrative as pushed by The Irish Times from March 2020 onwards.

At the very least it raises questions that mainstream media should be investigating and at worse is evidence of a massive crime in which The Irish Times are implicated.

1) This is a graph of RIP.IE Excess Mortality for Jan 2019 to Dec 2020 (24 months):

The peak is April 2020 when Government sanctioned euthanasia was effectively enforced in nursing homes, because of which Dr Marcus de Brun resigned from the Irish Medical Council in protest.

As you can see, 2020 was no worse than 2019 for excess mortality despite what was being propagated through the media.

2) This is a graph of RIP.IE Excess Mortality for Dec 2020 to Dec 2022 (25 months):

Excess mortality spikes enormously in January 2021 (25%) and what follows then are various levels of carnage over the next 24 months peaking at 33% in December 2022.

Something seems to happened in January 2021 (see next graph) to trigger massive prolonged increases in excess mortality.

3) This is a graph of the roll out of the Covid Vaccines in Ireland Dec 2020 to Dec 2022 (25 months):

(I filled in the dotted line from Dec 2020 to May 2021 which reflects the slow roll out to nursing homes and healthcare workers.)

All three graphs cover 24/25 months.

They raise serious questions which The Irish Times continues to ignore.

The Government effectively funds The Irish Times through Coimisiun ui Mean and State advertising campaigns.

The Government needs managing of the Scamdemic crime scene at which The Irish Times has left its fingerprints.

The Irish Times owns RIP.IE and the evidence of what happened.

The Irish Times are a safe pair of bloody hands.

The Irish Times doesn’t own ‘Ireland Excess Deaths.com’ ….

https://irelandexcessdeaths.com/excessdeaths