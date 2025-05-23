CSO VITAL STATISTICS ANNUAL REPORT 2024:

The CSO today released its Vital Statistics Report for Q4 2024 and the Summary for the year.

Below is the analysis of REGISTERED BIRTHS by nationality of mother for 2021 to 2024.

HEADLINE FIGURES:

The 2024 Registered Birth figures show the following :

‘Irish’ Births DOWN 1528 (4%) on 2023.

‘Irish’ Births DOWN 7012 (15%) since 2019.

‘Irish’ as % of Total Births DOWN to 72% from 78% in 2021.

‘Other’ births (Non European) UP 3902 UP (77%) since 2019.

DEFINITION OF AN ‘IRISH’ BIRTH:

In May 2024 I published the following Substack predicting that the native Irish would not be replacing itself annually by 2025/26 based on current IRISH birth and death rates.

In this article, I explained the vague nature of ‘Irish’ used by the CSO/GRO.

These birth figures refer to ‘nationality’ of mother, which is a rather mercurial concept in these globalist ‘one world’ times. If you are assuming that all of these births are to ‘native Irish’ mothers then you are likely being misled, although to what extent is unsure. I queried the CSO on the requirement for a birth to be categorised as to an ‘Irish’ mother and wasn’t at all surprised to find out this is subjectively left up to the person completing the registration. A foreign woman who arrives in Ireland, can register herself/the birth as ‘Irish’ in the hope it might confer some advantage on her and her offspring, and who could blame her. This would be categorised as an ‘Irish’ birth, as above. She can do this regardless of Irish ‘citizenship’, which in itself is a technical meaningless construct as regards being ‘Irish’.

In analysing today’s release of the CSO 2024 Vital Statistics Annual Report I want to focus on the following:

The Decline of ACTUAL ‘Irish’ births

The Decline of ‘Irish’ births as a percentage of Total Births

The Increase in NON EUROPEAN births (‘Others’ per CSO’)

ACTUAL ‘IRISH’ BIRTHS 2024:

Actual Irish births are DOWN 1528 (4%) on 2023.

But even more frightening is that it is DOWN 7012 (15.2%) compared to 2019.

Yes, ACTUAL ‘Irish’ Births are DOWN over 15% in the last 5 years.

This amounts to 18553 less ‘Irish’ births since 2019.

WTF is going on ?

Why aren’t alarm bells ringing across the national airwaves?

Why is no one hollering across the floor of the Dail about this and its implications for the future of the Irish nation ?

As things stand, there isn’t one.

Notice I say the ‘Irish nation’ as opposed to the Irish State which has gone rogue over the last ten years or so and is actively working against the interests of the Irish people.

Treason, pure and simple.

Any of those with a conscience in the Dail are afraid of being called ‘far right’ and racist, so they keep their heads down.

It’s a proactive replacement policy that requires no action from the treasonous gombeens in power.

The migrants will keep on coming and the Irish will keep on going.

‘IRISH’ BIRTHS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL BIRTHS:

The 2024 figure for ‘Irish’ births as a percentage of Total Births at 72.2% is DOWN from 74.2% in 2023 and shockingly from 77.7% in 2021.

For Q4 2024 the rate was actually 71.6%..

That’s DOWN 2.6% in 12 months when it actually rose .7% between 2019 and 2021.

At this rate of deceleration, IT WILL ONLY BE 2026/27 before:

ONE THIRD (33%) of BIRTHS REGISTERED IN IRELAND will be to NON IRISH MOTHERS.

Think about that.

Abortion, low fertility and emigration, both inward and outward, are achieving in double quick time what the British couldn’t do in 800 years of oppression and plantation.

Free contraception is promoted to our young women as if pregnancy is a form of STD to be avoided at all costs.

Don’t start me on the ‘or person with a uterus’ line in the above government indoctrination pamphlet.

Does anyone seriously believe that the 10000+ abortions in Ireland are split at the same percentage as ‘Irish’ and non Irish births ?

There’s no problem finding a doctor to ‘cure’ you of your unborn child but try getting a place with a GP in certain parts of the country and you could be killed in the stampede of ‘refugees’ who must be accommodated before you.

We are killing our future and championing it as a ‘woman’s right to choose’.

‘Pro Choice’ is the clarion call and the ‘tyranny of woke’ will not include you in their definition of a ‘modern’ woman if you don’t rally round.

By applying that term, the powers that be, set women and men against each other without any concern for ‘leanbh gan bhreith’.

There’s no winner and more than one loser.

Pregnancy is demonised for Irish women from early age in schools and like all indoctrination, once it’s embedded it’s very difficult to shift.

Irish women are bombarded with free contraception and a ‘guilt free’ right to choose if the ‘safe and effective’ protection doesn’t work.

The Irish are committing cultural suicide and telling the world how great they are for doing it.

Mother Ireland’s umbilical cord is caught around our future’s neck and Simple Harris is the midwife.

Unfortunately, The Bible quote about reaping what you sow comes to mind.

Springtime, was that monstrous moment in time at Dublin Castle in May 2018 when the ‘Repeal the 8th’ campaign won and ‘legalised’ abortion in Ireland.

King Harvest hath surely come.

Just think about why this Irish woman in Dublin Castle on 25/5/18 is in orgasmic ecstasy.

Demonic possession is the only explanation.

‘OTHER’ NATIONALITY BIRTHS:

‘Other’ births as defined by the CSO are to mothers who don’t identify as Irish, EU or from the UK.

In 2024 the number of ‘Other’ births has increased by 1201 (15.5%) compared to 2023.

If that isn’t scary enough, since 2019 ‘Other’ births have increased by 3902 (77%).

Yes, there is an increase of 77% in ‘Other’ (Non European) births since 2019 while ‘Irish’ births have fallen by 15% in the same period.

You don’t need to be a mathematician to work out Ireland has a problem.

A survival problem.

The numbers don’t lie.

We are heading for Irish Cultural Armageddon.

In our race to embrace ‘diversity’ we are diluting and eliminating what we have to offer to the world.

Irish Culture is unique.

That doesn’t mean it’s better or worse than others but it is ours and it is worth saving.

And Ireland is the only place to do it.

Not Nigeria, not Romania and not India.

SUMMARY:

In my original article, I had predicted 2024 ‘Irish’ births to fall to 72% of total births for 2024; the final figure was 72.2%.

I predicted 38500 ‘Irish Births’ for 2024 and the final figure was 39024; only 1% out.

At the current pace, Irish births will have fallen from 51,352 in 2015 to 37,500 in ten years.

At this rate Irish deaths will exceed Irish births in 2026/27.

Take that in for a moment.

Combined with the current plantation through work visas, illegal refugee trafficking and Irish emigration we are facing the prospect of reaching the tipping point of being a minority in our own country very soon and it being irreversible.

In the 2022 census, 77% of the population identified as ‘white’ Irish, whatever that means.

The time for change is yesterday.

MAKE PREGNANCY GREAT AGAIN:

A policy of generous tax breaks for returning Irish born and bred emigrants of child bearing age up to 40 should be introduced immediately.

Inward migration should be strictly limited immediately to take demand off housing and the downward pressure on wages.

Deportations of all illegal migrants should begin immediately.

Start as you mean to go on.

Irish born and bred couples should be offered major tax breaks and grants to have children.

Our policy of teaching young women through school and media indoctrination that pregnancy must be avoided like a plague if you to want ‘lead a fulfilling life’, should be tackled head on by families.

It’s time to adult up; promote family life to your children.

To not do so is surely an inversion of natural law and the life you are living.

If you are not willing to advocate family life to them, does not imply regret for the path your life took?

Think about it.

No, despite what ‘Taylor Swift’ might tell you, women can’t have it all.

Don’t wait until you are 40 to start whining to your cats about having no husband and your wish to swap it ‘all’ for a family.

I have seen that sadness and desperation in my limited social circle.

Suck it up now.

Put pressure on men by telling them you want to rear a family while you have the energy to do it and if that doesn’t suit them, swiftly ‘swipe’ left or right, whichever way that game works.

If enough women, ‘man up’ and do this, the stakes will change.

Men will adapt to meet their own needs and you will be surprised how many want to have a family life too.

No matter how much gay propaganda is pushed in the schools showing two men holding a newly delivered baby, we all know it’s a lie.

A satanic one at that.

Men might be a problem but they can’t solve this situation by themselves, nor would they want to.

Irish women; you are the ones in control of this situation.

This might the start of something big.

I think I’ll call it the ‘Pro Choice Movement’.

Choose Family.

Choose Life.