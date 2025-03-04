Any of you children want a safe and convenient lollipop ?

There are very few of us who are completely off grid and do not engage with the technological revolution that has encircled us and made our lives ‘easier and better’.

Communication is so fcuked up and controlled, that for me to fight against ‘the man’, I must do so online and in doing so, try to subvert the conscious knowledge that the likelihood is that if I was doing them any harm they could stop me with a flick of a switch.

I also believe that is what they want me to believe and in doing so submit, surrender and self censor.

I believe they are bluffing in their tyrannical endeavours.

They want us to surrender to the all containing matrix that they are trying to build around us and say ‘what’s the point?’ for the exact reason that there IS a point…

They cannot succeed without our compliance.

‘Secure and Convenient’ are the lures that will give them the building blocks of this tyranny and try as they might they can’t force us.

They tried and failed in the Scamdemic.

It’s only possible if we volunteer in enough numbers.

Do you think all those who took the Covid jabs feel ‘safe and effective’ now or is it likely they feel violated and permanently at risk?

It couldn’t have happened unless they queued up and volunteered.

ME AND PTSB SITTING IN A TREE….

Me and PTSB were banking friends for a long time until a couple of years ago when the avatar on their app appeared on my phone with the ‘pride rainbow’ for ‘Pride Month’.

I kicked up, demanded its removal saying I didn’t consent and that I wanted no part of their DEI virtue signalling.

They replied with more virtue signalling and an email that inferred I was homophobic, transphobic etc.

I told them I was removing my savings from PTSB and would use the ‘free’ current account I was entitled to as a long term customer.

The rainbow disappeared and I never saw it again.

Maybe, I got lucky, who knows.

THE REMATCH:

When I logged onto my PTSB banking app this morning I was shown the above screen instead of the usual passcode entry screen.

They want me to volunteer my ‘fingerprint’ or ‘face print’ so I can get ‘secure’ and ‘quicker’ access to my own money.

What could possibly go wrong I ask you ?

PTSB have decided to take the ‘softly, softly, catchee monkey’ approach.

“ ..a better everyday banking experience..next stage in evolution…securely and conveniently..”

Please look at my asterisk *… “if you do not wish”, there’s no problem….

Until enough ‘volunteer’ and the log in option is removed because of ‘lack of use’.

I mean there is no way the ‘biometric data’ I give to PTSB could end up available to Harris’ Guardstapo to prosecute a crime against me, is there?

Why not ask those whose private correspondence, the Guardstapo secretly convinced a District Court judge to allow them demand from Twitter to aid prosecutions as detailed here by GRIPT.

Here is a copy of the Court Order.

They play the long game.

You are volunteering away your grandchildren’s freedom and possibly your own.

‘HSE HEALTH APP’:

Yes, folks this is real.

The people that brought you and still promote the ‘safe and effective’ Covid Jab want to ‘offer’ you a ‘secure’ and ‘free’ way to manage your health information.

And look at this ‘convenient’ feature of the ‘HSE HEALTH APP’…..

An up to date digital record of your flu and Covid 19 Vaccination Status.

Yes, I am most definitely a conspiracy theorist for thinking that if enough people volunteered for this, that the government would feel ‘compelled’ to give it de facto digital ID status in the event of another ‘pandemic’.

They can only get us if we volunteer.

SCHOOLS, CHILDREN AND GDPR:

These forms are now being sent out to primary school parents from schools.

These are two slightly different formats that concerned parents have sent me.

The first one informs us of ‘new legislation’ that allows the school to bypass GDPR regulations and aid the HSE in their vaccine roll outs.

The second one is much the same but this school omits the GDPR legislative bypass and informs the parent of what’s going to happen, whether they like it or not.

The schools and HSE are making it ‘convenient’ for ALL that are ‘eligible’ to get their vaccines, all wrapped up in some eye, ear and dental care that only a ‘fool’ would turn down.

The school is now being used to focus on the prey.

A sort of medical corral for Big Pharma to dilly dally over.

So what you say.

Well maybe you should have a listen to Tracey O’Mahony’s legal interpretation of the situation for parents and children if things get a bit heated on your unwilling side.

Have a watch.

It’s only 10 minutes but if you are a parent you need to watch.

I am not a legal expert so I cannot vouch for the interpretation one way or the other.

Please do your own research, whether you agree with me or not.

To summarise, a combination of a parent signing a ‘Do Not Consent’ Vaccine form, which states as a FACT that vaccines are safe and work, could lead to the child being removed from their parents courtesy of the 2012 ‘Children’s Referendum’.

Maybe not today but tomorrow…..?

It’s within their power.

It seems children only belong to their parents as long as it suits the Irish government.

You voted/volunteered for it in the ‘common good’, did you not know that ?

How ‘convenient’ for ‘Official Ireland’.

Be careful what you sign even if you are saying No.

SUMMARY:

“People don’t do what they believe in,

They just do what’s most convenient,

Then they repent.”

Be careful, my friends.

Volunteer in haste and your grandchildren will have all the time in the world to repent but none of the freedom to do it.

***********************************************************

Please feel free to share this article with public representatives and anyone you wish, especially someone you consider just might be ready to ‘wake up’.

It’s fine to share this info among ‘ourselves’ but my aim is to alert more people to what has happened and to what is still going on.

Send it to one person you know that went along with the Scamdemic but just might be copping on, and risk ‘the ridicule’ of their reaction.

This can be your contribution to the cause.

You might be surprised, as a lot of people who fell for the Scam just want someone to ask them about it so they can offload and open up.

Go for it.