AJLG
Sep 18

Thanks for your research Patrick.

If the IMC encourages its members to stay up to date on their Covid boosters then that pension deficit issue will resolve itself in no time.

Silent Key
Sep 18

It is important to note that the Medical Council of Ireland are not independent, rather they are a member of the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities, Inc (IAMRA) who have an address at 400 Fuller Wiser Road, Euless, Texas 76039 USA. It is imperative to note that IAMRA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 19th February 2024 to agree that they will comply with WHO Policies.

The MoU states “By entering into this MoU, IAMRA acknowledges that it has read, and hereby accepts and agrees to comply with, the WHO Policies (as defined below). In connection with foregoing, IAMRA shall take appropriate measures to prevent and respond to any violations of the standards of conduct, as described in the WHO Policies, by its employees and any other natural or legal persons engaged or otherwise utilized to perform any Project activities under the MoU. Without limiting the foregoing, IAMRA shall promptly report to WHO, in accordance with the terms of the applicable WHO Policies, any actual or suspected violations of any WHO Policies of which IAMRA becomes aware.”

The 16th International Conference on Medical Regulation (IAMRA 2025) was hosted by the Medical Council of Ireland in Dublin earlier this month from 3rd – 6th September 2025.

https://www.medicalcouncil.ie/news-and-publications/news/blog/items/16th-international-conference-on-medical-regulation-iamra-2025-.html

In my opinion, Ireland does not need a Medical Council which is being directed in its actions by external forces and the fact that it is financially struggling is evidence that it should be immediately shut down.

