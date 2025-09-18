BACKGROUND:

The Irish Medical Council (IMC), as per their website, is “the regulator of doctors in Ireland” whose ultimate aim and responsibility “is to protect the public”.

Under Section 6 of the Medical Practitioners Act 2007, the IMC must perform its functions ‘in the public interest’ and maintain ‘the highest standards of professional competence and ethical conduct’.

The IMC proudly state that “the Medical Council is funded by the annual payments of registered doctors - the Council receives no State funds”.

Any loss of financial independence or even the appearance of possible undue influence could effect the Council’s ability to meet their legal obligations to the public.

The implied recognition by the IMC that financial independence is paramount in protecting the public is vital because as we have seen over the last 5 years with mainstream media, the dependence on state funding has the ability to corrupt and responsibility to the people is soon forgotten.

FINANCIAL REALITY BITES:

The Irish Medical Council (IMC) has suffered serious ongoing day to day financial losses since 2022 (€6m+) and has a looming massive pension obligation (€20m+) which is not independently funded.

As of now, the IMC are currently in discussions with the Dept. of Health as to future funding due to what the IMC describe in internal minutes as “a significant financial sustainability challenge”.

They also pointed out to me, that the IMC needs a positive outcome to these talks in their hope that they “return(s) the organisation to financial stability”.

The IMC is currently funded for the most part by doctor registration fees which it has the authority to collect, derived from statute.

As it stands the IMC is discussing a potential increase in fees from 2026 onwards with the Dept. of Health.

When I asked the IMC did they anticipate being State funded at some stage in the future, they did not rule it out.

Critics argue that reliance on direct or indirect State funding creates a perception of reduced IMC independence which could come into stark relief if at anytime prospective Government health policy didn’t align with the publics view.

The Irish people would expect the IMC to defend their interests if they felt they were threatened by a national health policy that seems increasingly dictated to by unelected bodies from outside the State eg WHO, FDA.

In such a situation, the people must be able to rely on the IMC’s opinion without wondering is financial dependence a factor in shaping their view.

This might seem unthinkable but the current worldwide reassessment in the medical community of policies pursued globally during the ‘pandemic’ puts the situation in sharp focus.

A financially struggling IMC is put in an invidious position if State funding is accepted directly or if their authority to collect and increase fees is dependent on sanctioning by the State.

This should be a given and is not to question the integrity of the current IMC membership and employees.

This has serious implications for the IMC as a professional regulatory body and the Irish people.

The ongoing losses and massive pension obligation mean that it is possible that IMC pension scheme members in the near future could be beholden to the State because of the State’s grip on IMC funding sources.

This gives those IMC pension plan members, if any, involved directly or indirectly in the ongoing negotiations with the Dept. of Health, a personal financial stake in the outcome of these talks.

According to the IMC’s Code of Conduct for Council Members, they are expected to avoid ‘any situation that involves or may involve a conflict between their personal interests and their responsibilities to the Council’. Where decisions could have a direct or indirect financial impact on members, transparency and safeguards are critical.

This is not a healthy negotiating position for the IMC as a body or those individuals whether Council members or employees.

This does not mean they will not put their obligations to the public first.

The point is they should not find themselves in this unenviable position.

‘FOLLOW THE SCIENCE …’

The Irish Medical Council came to the widespread attention of the general public in April 2020 when one of its members Dr. Marcus de Brun resigned due to his opposition to Government Covid 19 policy regarding the elderly and nursing homes during the early stages of the ‘Pandemic’.

Strangely, at the time the IMC was quoted as saying that his resignation was for “personal reasons”.

The IMC was a strong supporter if not enforcer of Government and NPHET Covid 19 Policy from the start, leaving some doctors feeling concerned as to their future professional careers if they did not follow and promote Covid 19 public health guidelines that they didn’t agree with.

Essentially, the IMC instructed doctors, on behalf of the State, to follow Covid guidelines as laid out, effectively preventing them from treating patients on a case by case basis by using clinical experience and knowledge gained over their many years of general practice.

The IMC also enthusiastically promoted the Government Covid 19 vaccination program, expecting doctors to go along with a policy that many felt did not comply with the principle of ‘informed consent’ as enshrined in the ‘Nuremberg Code’ about medical experimentation after World War 2.

Serious matters.

Regardless of IMC intent, investigative proceedings against those who questioned the Covid narrative, served to keep GP’s in line regarding Government policies they had little input in formulating but that is not to say that the majority of the doctors did not willingly go along.

Dr Marcus de Brun, along with Dr. Billy Ralph, Dr, Vincent Carroll, Dr. Pat Morrissey and Dr Gerry Waters are some of a few doctors who questioned and stood up to Government Covid policy. They have faced investigation and questioning by the IMC which has cast a shadow over distinguished medical careers and their ability to earn a living.

Dr. Billy Ralph has recently submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights over his treatment by the IMC.

Despite growing public support for these and other doctors regarding their right and duty to question Government guidelines, Covid vaccination programs etc, the IMC has continued with their disciplinary campaigns against them with de Brun facing a ‘fitness to practice’ hearing on the 23rd of September, over 5 years after being placed under ongoing investigation.

Critics believe the long drawn out process has had a chilling effect as it serves as a lingering deterrent to those others who might care to voice an opinion that goes against the Government/ IMC narrative.

Sometimes the process can dole out punishment without the need to find someone guilty.

Justice delayed is justice denied.

Doctors should feel free to give an honest medical opinion in public without fear of censure or being drawn into protracted disciplinary proceedings.

Earlier this year, Marcus de Brun was informed by IMC counsel in writing that the proceedings against him would effectively dissipate if he undertook not to repeat his opinions on Covid policy in public.

With the letter in the public domain, he has ‘upped the ante’ by choosing not to accept the offer and consequently the IMC is now in the firing line of growing public anger over the results of these Covid policies.

One can understand why both the Irish State and the IMC might welcome Marcus de Brun slipping quietly away out of public discourse.

There’s a lot riding on Marcus de Brun’s hearing as he intends on defending his words and actions and has many distinguished medical people lined up willing to give evidence in support of his stance.

The IMC will be accuser, judge and jury in de Brun’s case.

This structure raises concerns under Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees the right to a fair and public hearing by an independent and impartial tribunal. While professional regulators are permitted to conduct disciplinary hearings, they must do so in a way that upholds the appearance and reality of independence and impartiality.

A decision in Marcus de Brun’s favour while vindicating his right to speak out would also drive a horse and cart through Irish Government pandemic policies in full public view and expose all that has followed on from them to detailed scrutiny, especially the 1100 extra unexpected nursing home deaths in April 2020 and excess mortality running at 20,000+ since 2021.

An open honest analysis of its Covid policies is the last thing the Irish state wants or needs right now considering the State’s Covid Inquiry under the chair of Prof. Anne Scott is currently threading water, conducting a ‘no blame’ review for the most part behind closed doors.

The IMC is 4 years into ongoing discussions with the State regarding what it itself terms a “significant financial sustainability challenge”, which it seems the Irish State holds the answer to.

The IMC needs their money problems resolved as soon as possible in their efforts to “return(s) the organisation to financial stability” as they say themselves.

Is Marcus de Brun caught in a crossfire of interests ?

This is not to question the integrity of the IMC members but to point out the stark realities of a situation that raises the appearance of a conflict of interest that could undermine public confidence in the process and the decision reached.

This article is about raising structural concerns about independence and not about the integrity of any individual involved in the forthcoming hearing.

As an aside, you should understand the seriousness of this unprecedented battle in Irish medical ethics and responsibilities by the silence surrounding it.

It’s hard to report on the ‘principled stand’ of Marcus de Brun and other doctors when such actions in Irish mainstream media over the last few years have been conspicuous by their absence.

Whither now ‘the Fourth Estate’ ?

FINANCIAL STATEMENT FIGURES:

The IMC as detailed below has suffered losses of €6m+ over the last 3 years (2022 to 2024) compared to €17m profits in previous years and has a pension obligation DEFICIT of €20m as of 31/12/2023.

They also confirmed that losses have continued into 2025.

The pension DEFICIT is growing.

The following extract from Council meeting minutes in 2024 show that the IMC itself believes it is facing an “ongoing significant financial sustainability challenge”, due in the main, to the doubling of ‘fitness to practice (FtP)’ cases over the past few years.

Legal expenses in 2023 were €5.5m, up 136% since 2020.

In another meeting in early 2025 the Council approved “Scenario 6” of a financial review by business consultants Forvis Mazars and it was “agreed that the final submission to the Dept. Of Health will include the Forvis Mazars report, Council’s decision, an outline of measures to reduce costs and a supporting project plan”.

Business consultancy fees in 2023 were €1.18m up 115% on 2022.

Wages & salaries increased to €8.9m in 2023 up 35% on 2022 with the average number of employees up 19% to 117 from 98 in 2022.

€3.3m was recently spent on ‘Buildings & Leasehold Improvements’ completed on ‘Kingram House’ the IMC headquarters in 2023. My belief is that the IMC doesn’t own this prime property near Stephen’s Green but rents it for around €800k per annum. This expenditure would not be part of the day to day losses.

One can understand how such expense detailed above can lead to financial problems.

I put the following questions to the IMC about the Dept of Health’s involvement in solving their “significant financial sustainability challenge” and received the following replies.

Q1: Did the IMC initiate contact with the Dept of Health about “the financial sustainability challenge” or did the Dept of Health step in and request submissions on the matter?

Reply: “The Council works closely with the Department of Health as our parent department and financial sustainability has been an ongoing matter for the past 4 years between the Council and the Department of Health.”

Q2: Does the submission to the Dept of Health coupled with the Forvis Mazars report and ‘supporting project plan’ recommend or seek some level of government funding in meeting the “financial sustainability challenge” ?

Does the IMC expect to be government funded to some degree in the future?

Reply: “A key objective of the Council’s Statement of Strategy is the development of a financial strategy over the next four years which returns the organisation to financial stability. The ongoing financial strategy will look at overall revenue structure, actions for cost control and operational efficiency, with a focus on feasibility and alignment with the Council’s mandate and objectives. Discussions with the Department are still ongoing.”

This is not the definitive NO to possible State funding which one would hope and expect to hear considering the note on their website that “the Council receives no State funds” and the independence that implies.

It is very significant that the State has been aware of the IMC financial problems for at least the past 4 years.

This begs the question, why the delay in sorting it out ?

IMC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

I will keep the accountancy terms to the minimum and provide basic figures necessary to the understanding of the IMC’s financial problems.

The IMC ‘Annual Report & Financial Statements’ are available on their website https://www.medicalcouncil.ie/news-and-publications/publications/overview/annual-reports.html

The 2024 loss of €1.4m is as yet unreported but was confirmed to me by the IMC.

(A) “Operating (Deficit)/Surplus” on IMC ordinary day to day activities as reported are as follows:

To summarise the above in layman’s terms;

In the years 2014-2021 the IMC had surpluses every year; totalling €17 million apprx for the 8 years.

In the years 2022-2024 the IMC has had deficits every year; totalling €6 million+ for the 3 years, after never suffering a loss in the previous 8 years.

These losses continue into 2025 as confirmed by IMC.

It’s important to recognise these problems exist and have put the IMC in a precarious position because these difficulties are structural and won’t disappear without increased registration fees, cost cutting or possible external funding.

(B) Balance Sheet figures have changed significantly over the last 5 years.

On the face of it, Net Assets of €18.7m in 2023 is a major ‘financial cushion’ for the IMC.

However, further losses of €2m+ have occurred since then in 2024/25 and if the pension obligation rises at least back to the 2021 figure then this ‘cushion’ is reduced to €10m straight away.

Financial investments lost €4.3m in valuation in 2022.

Such a fall in investment valuation repeated, combined with further expected increases in pension obligation and ongoing losses could see this ‘financial cushion’ disappear very quickly.

The 2024 Financial Statements have not been published yet.

The IMC has gone from Cash funds of €25.8m in 2019 down to €4.4m in 2023.

This drop in Cash is due in the main to the day to day losses of €6m, €3.3m expenditure on a rented property and over €30m which has been spent on Financial Investments, which as we all know can go up or down in value.

€3.8m of Financial Investments were cashed in during 2022/23 to supplement cash flow in meeting day to day expenditure.

The Increase/Decrease in Valuation of Financial Investments as reported were: 2023 Increase €2.7m; 2022 Decrease €4.3m; 2021 Increase €4m.

IMC PENSION OBLIGATION:

The pension obligation to its staff, as detailed above, is the darkening storm cloud on the financial horizon for the IMC.