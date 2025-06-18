As of the 17th of June 2025, ‘Official Ireland’ has claimed they own your body when you ‘die’.

Please listen and pay attention.

Be careful with that word ‘die’ because my understanding is that organs for transplant can only be used from people still alive or ‘brain dead’, whatever that means, to cover up the fact that they are organ harvesting.

Read this article for further info.

But my article is focussed on moral and not medical matters.

This law is not about ‘saving lives’.

It is about humans claiming jurisdiction over God’s domain and as a side benefit facilitating ‘organ harvesting’ for the wealthy.

A SHORT LEASE OF LIFE:

Since May 2018 after the ‘Repeal of the Eighth Amendment’, ‘Official Ireland’ says it’s ‘legal’ to kill you in your mother’s womb.

In the space of 7 years, they have made it public policy in Ireland that they can ‘lawfully’ kill you before you are born and that your body is theirs to use as they see fit when you ‘die.’

That makes you a short term leaseholder on the time in between, if you’re lucky enough to be granted that which wasn’t given to over 10,000 children in 2023.

These are the actions of a ‘Death Cult’.

I wonder how the children of Amelia Goonerage (pictured) would react to the above article if they have been lucky enough to have been born.

GOD GIVEN LIFE:

Your life and body is given by God and ‘Official Ireland’ is commandeering it in the name of ‘the common good’.

Anytime you see the words ‘common good’ in current political discourse, replace them with ‘Communism’ or ‘Bolshevism’.

Communism puts the rights of ‘the State’ above the individual.

To God, the individual is everything.

An Irish individual’s rights are God given and are recognised as such (not granted) by the preamble to the Irish Constitution.

They are above and not below ‘the common good’.

“In the Name of the Most Holy Trinity, from Whom is all authority and to Whom, as our final end, all actions both of men and States must be referred, we, the people of Éire, humbly acknowledging all our obligations to our Divine Lord, Jesus Christ, Who sustained our fathers through centuries of trial, gratefully remembering their heroic and unremitting struggle to regain the rightful independence of our Nation, and seeking to promote the common good, with due observance of Prudence, Justice and Charity, so that the dignity and freedom of the individual may be assured, true social order attained, the unity of our country restored, and concord established with other nations, do hereby adopt, enact, and give to ourselves this Constitution.”

In making the individual’s rights as per the Constitution subservient to ‘the common good’, ‘Official Ireland’ is claiming authority over God and in doing so is enacting Bolshevism.

As in all these matters the Satanic Cabal need you to acquiesce.

In this case the only requirement is for you to do nothing to give authority to the State over you in death and in doing so agree that you are theirs to do with as they please for the ‘common good’.

Was this quote ever more apt ?

This is a sinister and despicable law because they intend to achieve their ends by stealth.

Under 18’s cannot opt out and who is going to remind them when they can.

Certainly, not the state.

WHICH SIDE ARE YOU ON ?

This is a spiritual war.

They say they are coming for your heart but what they want is your soul.

My God demands I stand up for Him, myself and all humanity by opting out of this evil policy NOW.

I will do it by clicking on this link

https://www2.hse.ie/services/organ-donation-opt-out-register/opt-out-of-organ-donation/

Remember ….

“You’re gonna have to serve somebody

Well, it may be the devil or it may be the Lord

But you’re gonna have to serve somebody”