Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Colette Kavanagh
1h

We opted out yesterday and my sister was doing it for my parents so she rang them and they said their system was crashing due to high volumes of people opting out ! God help us and St Patrick pray for us 🙏 this makes me sick to my stomach 😢 thanks Patrick for great article as usual CK

Paddy Early
3h

You are a superb communicator and use the information freely available to lay out in very easy terms the real agendas going on✅👊

The Irish Inquiry have laid out that opting out may not be enough! You also need to ensure that your next of kin are aware! Because if the “system” is hacked or collapses they will assume “rights” over you🤮

But as a 1st step opt out. Can it be done by registered post also?

It’s simply incredible that in my life of 73 years our once very faithful people have been duped and oppressed so viciously that the vast majority will do nothing & be totally unaware😭

But slowly people are waking up and to really fight back we must be very strong in faith because these are the only tools in spiritual war- Sacraments of confession & Holy Mass plus our Rosary🙏

