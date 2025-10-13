I am delighted to accept an invitation to speak at this upcoming event.

I will be involved in a group discussion that will be covering Irish excess deaths since 2021 and the proliferation of child trafficking in Ireland over the last few years.

Serious subjects but all part of what will be an enjoyable day of music and chat with ‘our tribe’ of like minded people.

Here are details as currently available; more names etc to follow.

The first Mise Eire Festival sold out and was a magnificent day.

Don’t miss out.

Book now.

I look forward to meeting up, chatting, singing and having a few pints !

Link to tickets:

https://miseeire.telltix.com/events/miseeire/1858667