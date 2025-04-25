Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tommy Lenehan's avatar
Tommy Lenehan
5d

Great song great article good on you patrick yo won't see Christy moore or any of them assholes write a song like that that's made my day

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Patrick E Walsh and others
Eleanor's avatar
Eleanor
5d

I have a theory that all colonized countries suffer from low self esteem/an inferiority complex... I say this not only as an Irish person, but also having worked in African countries... in the early 1990s, I attended a Ugandan play "30 Years of Bananas" by Alex Mukulu, which raised many thought-provoking questions, relevant not only to Uganda but to all previously colonized countries.

Loved the song and video.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Patrick E Walsh and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick E Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture