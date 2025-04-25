DAVID HANLY:

I recently read the novel, ‘In Guilt and in Glory’ by David Hanly, the former presenter of ‘Morning Ireland’ on RTE Radio 1 in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

Previous to that he had worked in ‘Bord Failte’ when Ireland was in the process of developing a tourism industry and opening up to the world after the economic stagnation of the 1950’s.

He released the book in 1979 and it is a masterpiece in its judgement of what was taking place at the time and its prescience as to what would follow for the country that he obviously loves.

He had a front row seat for the ‘hari kiri’ of Irish culture.

As a then 12 year old I have strong memories of this Ireland and the characters he describes so brilliantly.

THE GIRL FROM MARTINIQUE:

In the book, in what is a parody of the ‘Rose of Tralee’ beauty contest, a young coloured girl from Martinique is crowned winner of the ‘Golden Carrot’ competition.

In accepting the award she utters the immortal line;

“Ah am prahd to hab de honna to be Irish”.

She wasn’t Irish obviously, but said it because she could sense we ‘needed’ to hear it.

Man, don’t we love to be liked or at the very least not disliked.

The Irish present in the hall accepted it without blinking.

The girl from Martinique could smell the desperation of low national esteem and met the perceived need in the crowd.

What other nationality would accept someone only in door ten minutes, describe themselves as Irish and let them get away with it ?

We accepted the bullshit from her because we would demean ourselves to any level for a dollar.

Ireland, then as today, was willing to sell its soul by the ‘Punt’ and had no shortage of gombeen men queuing up to be salesmen.

This national flaw in our character is only exceeded by our ability to wallow in the self hatred and guilt which inevitably follow.

Thus leaving us vulnerable and exposed to the current manipulation of our emotions to facilitate the ongoing plantation/replacement of our people.

This is all by way of introduction to this song I have written about the current destruction of Ireland and its culture.

‘THE PLANTATION GAME’ :

This minor incident, in what is a brilliant book, put me in mind of how we are so submissive to the current plantation of our country and the replacement of our young Irish adults with foreign imports.

I wrote this song in an attempt to understand and articulate what is happening and maybe to shake a few people out of their torpor of guilt and shame.

The melody, production and performance are by BK, a true friend and Gael. I wrote the lyrics.

Click on ‘Migrant Camp’ link below to listen and watch video (4 mins).

Please download and share on all social media platforms.

I will put it out on Twitter @PatrickEWa92418 too for those want to share it from there.

This is the chorus of ‘The Plantation Game’.

“If Ireland is not for the Irish, Then who the hell is it for Open your eyes Stop asking why? And know that we are at war.”

A battle cry for Ireland’s soul.

No fear.

No hatred.

No guilt.