This morning I rolled up at 6.30 to the ‘Old Head’ of Kinsale where the gates of a private golf course prevented me going the final stretch to the lighthouse, the site of which has hosted a beacon of safety to guide sailors for millennia, on the south western tip of Ireland.

The gates of the golf course are built into the walls of a castle that has stood here in some form since the 3rd Century when built by Irish Chieftain, Cearmna.

A telling and charming brush off to locals.

The ‘Old Head’ of Kinsale has a long history which stretches into the war we are currently fighting for the future of our children and grandchildren.

Remember, there are no coincidences.

Those trying to beat us down leave nothing to chance….

From Kinsale to Kalergi in 5 easy steps….

KINSALE:

For those non Irish readers, Kinsale is in West Cork, postioned on the south west coast of Ireland and for centuries the ‘Old Head’ has been an important point in Atlantic sea travel.

RMS LUSITANIA:

The RMS Lusitania was a British passenger liner which was sunk by a German U Boat torpedo on the 7th of May 1915, 13 miles off the ‘Old Head’ of Kinsale.

Nearly 1200 died with 128 of those being American citizens.

This incident was without doubt arranged or allowed to happen, so as to facilitate a clamour for the entry of the United States into World War 1 on the side of the ‘City of London’ who were financing all sides in a bid to further their control of the world and in the process cull a burgeoning, restless ‘working class’.

A World War 1 recruitment poster. Never let a disaster go to waste.

Nation states are a recent invention and the entry of the US into a European war in 1917 was the starting point for all that’s happened since in the search for a ‘Pax Americana’ that follows the dictate of the ‘City of London’ puppet masters.

The UK just happens to be where the ‘City of London’ bankers/globalists operate from.

Don’t mistake them for English people as they have no national affiliations whatsoever.

Nationality is only used as a badge of convenience when plans call for it.

The sinking of Lusitania forged the path to World War 1, World War 2, Korea, Vietnam, Cold War, Gulf Wars, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Ukraine….

And coming soon to a TV near you, if they get their way…. Iran, Russia and China

Like night follows day.

LUSITANIA MEMORIAL:

There is a memorial and museum dedicated to the sinking of the Lusitania and the lives lost at the ‘Old Head’ of Kinsale which gives a little glimpse into the globalist tentacles which operate in Ireland if you look closely enough.

This is the old signal tower where the Lusitania museum is housed.

This is the view from the top of the Old Signal Tower museum.

The circled item is a lifeboat davit recovered from the wreckage of the Lusitania and is pointing at the spot where the Lusitania sank in under 20 mins in 1915.

THE COVENEY’S:

These unveiling stones are at the Lusitania Memorial.

Hugh Coveney was a Cork TD born into a wealthy Cork ‘merchant prince’ family going back many generations. He served as a Minister in Irish government’s and died under, let us say, ‘strange’ circumstances in 1998.

His death brought forth Simon Coveney to ‘succeed’ him as TD in 1998.

Simon has always being propagandised as the boy ‘most likely to succeed’.

In March 2020, when the ‘Scamdemic’ rolled around, Simon Coveney, was neatly positioned as Tanaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister).

Coveney had been defeated by Leo Varadkar in his bid to replace Enda Kenny as leader of Fine Gael and as Irish Prime Minister.

That didn’t stop him doing his globalist duty in March 2020 when the Scamdemic rolled out like clockwork across the globalist world.

“Flatten the curve, the new normal, build back better, 6 metres, safe & effective…” the catchphrases from Hell.

The in situ Irish government that he was a leading member of ran with the globalists playbook down to the last letter.

Lockdowns, fear porn, Covid vaccine roll out.

All policies who his political mentor and tutor, Peter Sutherland, would have welcomed especially since he probably had a hand in designing them.

Simon Coveney resigned from the Irish Cabinet in 2024 paving the way for the globalist’s poodle Simple Harris to be prime minister.

It was Coveney’s job if he wanted but it would seem his calling was elsewhere as he left politics to become a ‘consultant’ to EY, a globalist consultancy firm.

A reward for a job well done ?

PETER SUTHERLAND:

In 2014, while an Irish government Minister, Simon Coveney and Peter Sutherland were ‘doorstepped’ by two journalists at a Bilderberg Group meeting in Copenhagen.

Look at the warning they gave Coveney.

Simon just happened to be out walking with fellow Irishman, Peter Sutherland, the ‘City of London’s’ representative on Earth also known as the ‘Father of Globalisation’.

Sutherland is one of the architects behind the undermining of Western Christian civilisation and the promotion of ‘multi culturalism’ as evidenced here in is reply to a House of Lords inquiry.

Credit to Iain Davis for this clip from his Substack.

Look at these glowing tributes to Sutherland on his death from the current crop of sleeveens charged with destroying our country in line with …..The Kalergi Plan.

THE KALERGI PLAN:

Call it what you will and argue over the orchestrators but let there be no doubt that this is the globalist policy that went into overdrive in March 2020 and is heading at full speed towards the abyss and the darkness that would entail……

A LIGHT IN THE BLACK ….

Five kilometres from the ‘Old Head’ of Kinsale is the small West Cork village of Ballinspittle.

Forty years ago this month in 1985 and 70 years after the sinking of RMS Lusitania, the Virgin Mary made her presence felt at the local grotto..

It’s 110 years since RMS Lusitania was sacrificed on the altar of tyranny.

Evil plans are just that.

Nothing more but nothing less.

If there is light however dim there cannot be eternal darkness.

Protect the flame ….