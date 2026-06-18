The CSO recently released the 2025 Vital Statistics Annual Report detailing births registered during the year.

Even The Irish Times, the mouthpiece of ‘Official Ireland’, couldn’t put a sunny disposition to the figures but they did enough in not revealing the whole shocking truth.

The Irish Times highlighted figures are bad enough although you wouldn’t think so by the neutral language used:

“…fallen by 18%…small increase in 2024” …

but the ‘Indian in the Cupboard’ is the “ignoring migration” phrase which is left hanging as the saviour of Ireland.

Sorry folks no matter how glossy the piece of paper they receive telling them they are citizens, they are not Irish.

As for the quote from the CSO’s Sean O’Connor, who I have always found to be very helpful, all I can say is he must be cringing reading it over his morning cappuccino.

“Two of the most interesting findings……” !!!

You think Sean ???

The Irish nation is swirling down the plug hole of history and all the Irish Times and CSO can say is “most interesting”.

God help us.

In my last article I highlighted a recent Government directive to fast track rezoning of land for housing when the Irish population is disappearing through a diminishing birth rate and emigration.

Have you got it yet?

‘Official Ireland’ is planning to house the world with cheap and disposable labour to pay for their public service pensions and the police state they are currently implementing.

And they are going to make the real Irish pay for it.

Buckle up, because if The Irish Times article has you worried you are going to need a sick bag once you get to the bottom of this.

HEADLINE FIGURES:

The 2025 CSO Vital Statistics Annual Report reveals the following :

‘Irish’ Births DOWN 7,399 (16%) since 2021

‘Irish’ as % of Total Births DOWN to 70% from 78% in 2021

‘Other’ births (Non European) UP 4708 (82%) since 2021

At the current rate of decline, in 2027, 1 in 3 births (33%) registered in Ireland will be to non Irish mothers.

If the increase in ‘Non European’ births of 82% in 4 years and of 17% last year doesn’t scare you then add in the legal and illegal immigration that is currently being railroaded through around the country by ‘Official Ireland’.

It’s ethnic and cultural suicide.

FERTILITY PROBLEM?

I have included the annual Irish abortion figures above to show that this is not a ‘fertility’ problem.

33,613 abortions in 4 years.

Does anyone think the 2025 figures will be below 10,000?

This is a killing problem where 33,613 births should have been registered and the equivalent deaths registered on an annual basis.

That might be a bit squeamish for the CSO but to omit these figures over the last few years and talk about a fertility rate problem “as most interesting” is nothing short of disgraceful.

Abortions aren’t happening fast enough for these psychos

They have now voted to remove the three day mandatory wait.

I don’t know how many children were born because of this “wait” over the last few years but how bloodthirsty can these people be that the Dail had to close what they see as a ‘pro life loophole’.

We have been reaching out towards ultimate depravity in Ireland over the last few years.

On top of legalising the culling of children since 2018, ‘Official Ireland’ murdered 1100 elderly in April 2020 in the nursing homes and countless thousands more through Covid vax damage from 2021 onwards.

We are at the centre of a death cult firestorm and the mainstream media have turned off the smoke alarms and hidden the fire extinguishers.

Burn baby, burn.

If you didn’t know it already, ‘Official Ireland’ has given up on the Irish nation and they are currently pimping it out as an under populated isolated rock off the coast of Europe where everything is measured in economic terms, woke is the new religion and anything goes.

Data centres for surveillance, Big Pharma for death and illness …

Step right up folks, everything for sale including your children’s birthright.

They need a cheap labour force fast, not the regeneration of the Irish nation which would take planning, time and a sense of patriotism.

Sorry guys, it’s just business.

“Official Ireland” do the globalist bidding and we the Irish nation bend over and brace ourselves.

The foreplay is over.

It’s nearly time for the walk of shame.