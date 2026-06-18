Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
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Sinn Féin used to quote Bobby Sands' saying "Our revenge will be the laughter of our children". God forgive their betrayal of their country and its people.

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Markker
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These are very worrying figures for the Irish nation. I follow Super Sally who reports on birth rates in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Phillipines, which are also down. She looks at this with addition of including covid jabs into her graphs. As everywhere, cost of housing, two paychecks required for mortgages or rent, so starting a family is put on hold, or, maybe nice lifestyle achieved with two incomes which they don't want to give up? My 35yr old daughter became a first time mum this year, but my 37 yr old son hasn't any children with his 10 yr partner. I think their generation want everything to be perfect, nicely furnished homes, lots of holidays, hobbies, etc. I'm sure the young Irish think similarly and perhaps that's the reason for the rise of terminations? I can't believe an unwed pregnant girl today is treated as bad as they were in the last century, so the reasons for abortions must be different to personal/family shame. I realise the incomers can somehow afford children. Governments who care about their people, would incentivise having children. There's a bit of backlash in other EU states on immigration.

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