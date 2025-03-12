Last week I hit the road again in the Campervan and landed up in Glenstal Abbey first of all and then on to Ennis for the local far right Cumann meeting.

Glenstal Abbey is serene and beautiful with the Latin services giving a timeless feeling to the experience.

Ennis on the other hand was depressing regardless of the enjoyment of catching up with the ‘local far right’ who have provided great support and assistance to me over the last few years.

I visited Clare Abbey on the outskirts of Ennis earlier in the day, which is a magnificent old abbey just standing in a field.

It’s well maintained but there is not one sign explaining its history.

Why, is it something us Irish should be embarrassed about?

There is a British War Graves gravestone there for A. JONES, which is unusual but I don’t know the circumstances of his death.

He died in June 1916 which might be significant but there’s no narrative provided.

ENNIS:

I spent the afternoon walking around Ennis and sent this text to a friend after a couple of hours of bewilderment.

What I mean by ‘fallen’ is that the plantation has taken root in these places and is not just a case of an IPAS centre appearing out of nowhere.

When judging these matters one must not just consider the visual but also the aural.

Sight and sound while also taking account of age profile.

Those over 50 are for the most part ‘Irish’ and are irrelevant when judging how the future looks.

It’s the percentages under 30 that matter.

I will leave it to someone else to posit what ‘The Liberator’ would make of it all.

ROAD TO KILLARNEY:

Today I set off early for Killarney and intend to hit ‘The Skellig Ring Drive’ tomorrow.

Before hitting the road I consulted the magnificent Megalithic Ireland http://megalithicireland.com/index.html website, to see was there anything on the road which I could visit.

These two gems grabbed my attention.

ISLAND WEDGE TOMB:

Off the Cork Road near Mallow this is a superb piece of ancient Irish history.

There is no road sign or any indication that it exists on the local roads.

Google maps brought me to an ever disappearing farm lane.

When I abandoned the van, an old lady’s head appeared from the window of a nearby house.

I waited for her to speak but she kept chewing her dinner.

It was the longest 30 seconds of my life as I contemplated was she keeping me still while her husband got the shotgun.

“You’re looking for the tomb?” she says while taking another mouthful.

“I am, where is it?” says I.

“Go up the lane, climb over the gate to the left and it’s over past the barns”.

“Thanks” says I. “I came down from Kilkenny but there are no signs for it”.

“Really” she says giving a knowing laugh while closing the window.

LABBACALLE TOMB:

Situated just south of Glanworth, this is another one of those magnificent pieces of ancient Irish history strewn around our landscape that magnify our sense of wonder.

It’s aligned with the March and September equinoxes and all that jazz that we take for granted.

The ‘scientists’ have no logical explanation for how the stones got there and why.

A bit like ‘de Covid.’

Follow the science, me arse.

And yes, that is a coffee stain on my nose.

Don’t ask, I only copped 4 hours later in the pub bathroom mirror.

TO HELL OR TO ….

John Waters has recently spoken about having to rethink his wish to be buried in a family plot in Maugherow, Co. Sligo because he does not wish “to be buried in a foreign country” which is what Ireland is shaping up to be for us Irish.

The current illegal plantation which has ramped up over the last five years under the ‘perma’ Fine Gael/Fianna Fail government leaves us facing the fact in the very near future, of being a minority in our own country.

Once that happens all bets are off.

‘IRISH’ POLICE:

On Tuesday, Justice Minister O’Callaghan gave details of a recent Garda recruitment drive which was needed because decent Irish guards are leaving in droves.

Effectively one in four, of the applicants have “an ethnic background other than white Irish”.

Only in the country a wet week in Lahinch and these will be the people with the truncheons and pepper spray when IPAS centre enforcement starts in earnest.

The battle lines are deliberately being drawn by the government.

Which side are you on?

Notice the way ‘The Journal’ interprets 23% as “more than one in five” instead of stating one in four, because it sounds so much worse.

Language is a weapon and boy are they tooled up.

‘IRISH’ BIRTHS:

On March 21st. 2025, the CSO will release its Vital Statistics for Q3 2024 with details of births registered in Ireland.

I published an analysis of this for Q1 & Q2 previously, as above.

We are currently in the position where more than one in four births are to non Irish mothers and at the current rate of decline we should reach one in three in 2025.

To complicate things further I expect Irish deaths to exceed Irish births in 2025.

Think about that when you hear Minister O’Callaghan saying he wants the Garda membership to “reflect our diverse and thriving communities”.

Maybe like John Waters we all need to be considering not only do we want to be buried in ‘a foreign country’ but where we want to live out our remaining days, if not in ‘a foreign country’.

At least Cromwell gave us a choice.

Enjoy your Wednesday evening.