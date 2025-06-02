“The whole world is asleep

You can look at it and weep

Few things you find are worthwhile

And though I don’t ask for much

No material things to touch

Lord, protect my child” *

This flag is a version of what the political LGBTQ+ movement call the ‘Rainbow’ or ‘Pride’ flag.

The cover story is that in 1978, Gilbert Baker, “an openly gay man and drag queen designed the first Rainbow flag” with it finally being established as the symbol of the LGBTQ+ movement in 1994.

https://www.britannica.com/story/how-did-the-rainbow-flag-become-a-symbol-of-lgbt-pride

The fight for ‘gay rights’ was saddled up by the transgender, anti human agenda in the recent past and they now call all the shots in this war between Good and Evil that in recent years, encompasses the Scamdemic, depopulation, plantation and replacement, abortion ‘rights’, child abuse, destruction of the family unit, euthanasia, ‘gender realignment’ etc.

All ultimately anti human aims, all against natural law and all wrapped up in the never ending pleading of victimhood that is the woke modus operandi.

The use of the ‘Rainbow’ appellation is a deliberate act of inversion and demoralisation to bully and intimidate decent God-fearing people into silence.

The Rainbow for thousands of years was the symbol of God’s Covenant with man.

In Genesis 9 God said to Noah after the flood: “..For all generations to come, I have placed my Rainbow in the clouds. It is the sign of my Covenant with you and with all the earth. Never again will the floodwaters destroy all life”.

The power of the Bible is independent of Man.

It’s for Us, not of us.

It’s irrelevant whether you or I believe in the power of the Bible and God but have no doubt that the Evil that is rampant in our world today understands it and feels the need to subvert it.

The replacement of the Rainbow as the symbol of the Covenant between God and Man, to be a rallying flag for the anti human agenda was a deliberate act of inversion.

No one shouted “stop”, Christian or otherwise.

Remember, they take your silence for acquiescence.

“THE BIG GAY HIKE” :

A proposed ‘Big Gay Hike’ by ‘Mayo Pride’ up Croagh Patrick, Ireland’s sacred mountain, which was promoted by the desecration of the ‘Child of Prague’ was cancelled at the weekend.

Louise Roseingrave superbly details the original proposal and subsequent cancellation in these articles.

This was a deliberate targeting of one of Ireland’s most sacred Christian sites in a blatant attempt to bully and demoralise Christians.

Government sponsored demoralisation and destruction.

(Above courtesy of Louise Roseingrave)

WESTPORT SAYS ‘NO’:

At the weekend, the people of Mayo and Westport in particular drew a line in the sand and said ‘no more’ unlike the current leadership of the GAA who drink the DEI soup, so as to avail of Government grant funding etc.

Croke Park has gone from ‘Bloody Sunday’ in 1920 and the slaughter of 14 innocent people during the War of Independence for a Christian country to being the site of a Muslim religious festival.

‘Bloody Sunday’ to Halal Slaughter.

Once again, Government backed inversion with the aim of demoralisation, pure and simple.

Your Government hates you and despises your weakness.

The GAA has sold its soul and in time will reap the whirlwind.

“WHEN RIGHTEOUSNESS REIGNS..” :

Yesterday, a group gathered at the St. Patrick statue in Westport to give thanks for the cancellation of the hike.

They prayed the Rosary and sang hymns as reparation for the insult and hurt caused.

In the Bible, Abraham pleads for the deliverance of Sodom and Gomorrah and the Lord said “I will not destroy it if I find forty five righteous people there”

Sodom and Gomorrah was destroyed.

Yesterday in Westport, a righteous gathering asserted their rights to a Christian past and a Christian future for Ireland.

They done their country a great service.

Righteousness reigned.

“There’ll be a time I hear tell

When all will be well

When God and man will be reconciled

But until men lose their chains

And righteousness reigns

Lord, protect my child” *

* ‘Lord, Protect my Child’ by Bob Dylan