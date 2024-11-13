2022 CSO HEADLINE FIGURES:

15-24 Year Old Medical Deaths up 77%.

25-34 Year Old Medical Deaths up 24%

35-44 Year Old Medical Deaths up 7%

45-54 Year Old Medical Deaths up 12%

# Percentages based on comparison with 2020.

Full figures and details below.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) released their Vital Statistics Annual Report for 2022 on the 31/10/2024.

This is 22 months after the year end but provides the most recent mortality figures available by year of occurrence, age and cause of death.

All the info used in my analysis can be found at the following link :

https://www.cso.ie/en/statistics/birthsdeathsandmarriages/vitalstatisticsannualreport/

INTRODUCTION:

Recently, Ed Dowd has been speaking about the massive increase in excess deaths, disability and injury since 2021, which has coincided with the roll out of the Covid 19 vaccines around the world.

His research is available at this site https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Humanity%20projects.asp

In the following analysis of CSO figures, taking Ed’s lead on the health effects of the jabs, I am distinguishing between ‘MEDICAL’ deaths and ‘EXTERNAL’ deaths and concentrating on those aged between 15 and 54, by age group.

These are young to middle aged people who for the most part shouldn’t be dying of ill health.

They should be in the prime of their life

‘External’ deaths refer to suicides, road deaths, accidents etc and are analysed under the codes ‘V00-Y98’’ by the CSO in their Annual Reports.

In other words, ‘external’ deaths are ‘healthy’ people who have died due to a random non medical event.

By implication any death not analysed in this category is a medical death.

The categories as per CSO analysis can be found at the link given above.

A comparison of these ‘Medical Death’ figures by age group since 2016 offers up some shocking but not surprising results.

My focus in this analysis, is to show evidence that something ‘happened’ in 2021 which has caused a massive increase in ill health for younger age groups, often resulting in death.

Any perusal of RIP.ie of late, will show many photos of under 60’s who have died ‘unexpectedly’ or ‘after a short illness’.

Yes, I know this has always happened.

The point of this exercise is to see, do the CSO figures reinforce the impression from RIP.ie that it is happening more often.

That is my reasoning behind comparing 2022 to 2020, the year before the vaccines were rolled out and also to compare 2022 to the four year average, 2016-2019.

15-24 YEAR OLDS:

‘Medical’ deaths for 15-24 year olds are up 77% since 2020 and up 37% on the 4 year average 2016-2019.

Yes, 77%.

The increase since 2020 for ALL deaths in the age group is 11% !

Random external death figures are camouflaging an exploding health crisis in the young and this effect is seen to various degrees in the analysis of age groups that follows.

The percentages may be off a relatively small base but a steep decline from 2017 to 2020 has been reversed and exceeded in one fell swoop in 2021 (up 49%) and accelerated further in 2022.

Roy Butler age 23 of Waterford City died in August 2021, 5 days after getting the Janssen vaccine.

Roy’s death is not in the 2021 figures as his inquest only concluded recently.

To be included, his inquest needed to be completed and his ‘medical’ death registered by October 2023.

This point about inquests is important, as it means that these figures are incomplete but we are comparing like with like and as such the comparisons are valid.

Each year’s figures include deaths registered up to 22 months after the year end.

If anything, I believe the 2021 & 2022 figures would be higher but for an ever increasing backlog in finalising inquests.

The inquest situation has gotten worse since 2020 as confirmed by the Dublin District Coroners Office in a recent Freedom of Information release, where they complained that they had only completed 546 inquests in 2023 due to a shortage of staff and that they need to complete 1200 annually for the foreseeable future, to clear the backlog.

That’s a lot of unexplained deaths not appearing in the CSO Annual Reports.

When Roy’s death is finally registered by Coroner Philip Comyn, it will most likely be under “I00-I99 Diseases of the Circulatory System” as a spontaneous intracerebral haemorrhage.

This is despite Roy getting ill immediately after receiving the Janssen vaccine and dying 5 days later.

This is where Roy’s death should be categorised:

“U12: Covid 19 vaccines causing adverse effects in therapeutic use”.

Yes, they have a category for it and 2 unfortunates have had their death categorised here.

ONLY 2 !

The Butler family have done this country and the world a great service in pursuing the truth of Roy’s death.

Johnson & Johnson were shown up for the dollar chasing hucksters they are in the submission they were forced to make to the inquest.

Coroner Philip Comyn, you should hang your head in shame.

25-34 YEAR OLDS:

‘Medical’ deaths for 25-34 year olds are up 24% since 2020 and up 22% on the 4 year average 2016-2019.

The increase since 2020 for ALL deaths in the age group is 1% !

Once again, external deaths are hiding a massive health crisis.

Steady figures from 2016 to 2021, then a 24% increase in one year.

35-44 YEAR OLDS:

‘Medical’ deaths for 35-44 year olds are up 7% since 2020 and up 18% on the 4 year average 2016-2019.

The increase since 2020 for ALL deaths in the age group is -5% (minus).

The inclusion of external death figures here facilitates the lie that this age group is actually healthier and dying less than in 2020.

The truth is rather more frightening.

2020 was up 7% on 2019, repeating what was a steady up and down pattern in this age group.

The 2021 figures broke this pattern by being only 2% down on 2020 followed by 2022 being 10% up on 2021.

Yes, statistics can be like clouds, sometimes you will see what you want to see but I defy anyone to tell me that these figures could be interpreted in any other way than negative, in a time when they preached vaccine efficacy and told us ‘the Science’ had our backs.

45-54 YEAR OLDS:

‘Medical’ deaths for 45-54 year olds are up 12% since 2020 and up 16% on the 4 year average 2016-2019.

The increase since 2020 for ALL deaths in the age group is 7% !

Again, external deaths dilute the truth of deteriorating health in the under 55’s.

A relatively constant rate of medical deaths from 2016 to 2020 jumps in 2021 and stays at that rate in 2022.

This is the age bracket that leaps out from the RIP.ie funeral notices.

A steady stream of middle aged deaths ‘after a short illness’ from late 2021 that continues apace today.

‘Death after a short life’ is a term that undertakers should consider adding to their lexicon for this age group.

Like the gombeen men facilitating the plantation of their country, Irish funeral directors are hoovering up untold riches funded on the misery of others, under the guise of ‘doing their job’ and keeping their mouths shut.

Their silence on these matters will be shouted from the heavens.

“All the money you made, Will never buy back your soul.”

OTHER AGE GROUPS:

For completeness, here are the details of MEDICAL deaths for the 55+ age groups.

‘Official Ireland’ promised us that the lockdown policies would all be worth it, to ‘save granny’.

It wasn’t.

And they didn’t.

OPINION:

Look at the picture below which shows what the CSO are publicising as the headline figures for the 2022 Annual Report.

They compare the 2022 figures to 2012 figures for malignant neoplasms, respiratory and circulatory deaths as if these percentages mean something.

These figures are meaningless.

2012 being 10 years before 2022 is a round number, and that’s their childish reasoning behind it.

As of November 2024, these figures are between 22 and 33 months old.

Out of date and incomplete but still damning in pointing a finger at a ‘2021 event’ that has changed things dramatically, health wise for the Irish nation.

If I can produce this analysis with a few hours work then you can be sure the CSO and the HSE know it too.

And also their political masters.

RIP.ie mortality data is telling us what is happening in real time without the detail.

Anecdotal blunt truth.

The CSO data will confirm and put an exact figure on it for us in 10 years time.

Too late to do anything about it and that is what they want.

By then, the Irish political snake will have shed its skin.

SUMMARY:

2022 Overall Medical Deaths up 16% on 2016-19 average.

2021 Overall Medical Deaths up 13% on 2016-19 average.

2020 Overall Medical Deaths up 6% on 2016-19 average.

*** 752 (2.6%) is largest difference in the 4 years 2016-19.***

As shown above, in the under 55 age groups, where death is rare, the random nature of External Deaths is masking the explosion in young medical deaths.

A statistically hidden health crisis.

I think it’s fair to say based on the above, that something happened in 2021 to set off an unprecedented increase in Medical deaths in Ireland.

My money is on a combination of the Covid 19 vaccines and soul destroying lockdown policies.

This catastrophic effect on young healthy people must be exponentially higher in the less healthy and more vulnerable elderly age groups, but its effect is hidden by the high amount of deaths which occur anyway in these age brackets.

The regularly trotted out, “shure they are at that age” is ‘Official Ireland’s’ get out of jail card which is exactly where they should be, awaiting sentencing for democide.

This is a smoking gun with ‘Official Ireland’s’ fingerprints on the trigger.

The victims, up to 8500 extra people dead in 2021 & 2022, young and old, are your family, friends and neighbours.

Sure, a certain amount would possibly have died due to old age but if something is killing healthy under 55’s in relatively huge extra numbers then I think it’s fair to pose the question as to what percentage of over 55 deaths are due to the same problem.

For every death, there are countless life destroying injuries and conditions.

Ask yourself, how many unexpected deaths and serious health problems have come across your own personal radar since 2021?

You are currently living through ‘Official Ireland’s’ definition of ‘safe and effective’.

Their representatives on earth will presently be knocking on your doors looking for votes so they can give you more of the same.

The blame for this avalanche of death, whether ‘medical’ or ‘external’, lies squarely at the feet of the coalition government for the lockdown policies which they unconstitutionally introduced and promoted with a complicit mainstream media.

They now intend to whitewash the carnage with ‘a no blame inquiry’.

Of course they do.

This battle is coming to your doorstep.

Have courage, my friends.

Moral Courage.

