CSO VITAL STATISTICS REPORT Q3 2024:

The CSO today released its Vital Statistics Report for Q3 2024.

Below is the analysis of REGISTERED BIRTHS by nationality of mother.

Link to CSO: https://www.cso.ie/en/releasesandpublications/ep/p-vs/vitalstatisticsthirdquarter2024/data/

HEADLINE FIGURES:

The Q1-Q3 2024 Registered Birth figures show the following :

‘Irish’ Births DOWN (4%) on 2023

‘Irish’ Births DOWN (16%) since 2019.

‘Irish’ as a % of Total Births DOWN to 72.4% for 2024 YTD

‘Other’ births are UP 73% since 2019.

DEFINITION OF AN ‘IRISH’ BIRTH:

In May 2024 I published the following Substack predicting that the native Irish would not be replacing itself annually by 2025, based on current birth and death rates.

In this article, I explained the vague nature of ‘Irish’ used by the CSO/GRO.

These birth figures refer to ‘nationality’ of mother, which is a rather mercurial concept in these globalist ‘one world’ times. If you are assuming that all of these births are to ‘native Irish’ mothers then you are likely being misled, although to what extent is unsure. I queried the CSO on the requirement for a birth to be categorised as to an ‘Irish’ mother and wasn’t at all surprised to find out this is subjectively left up to the person completing the registration. A foreign woman who arrives in Ireland, can register herself/the birth as ‘Irish’ in the hope it might confer some advantage on her and her offspring, and who could blame her. This would be categorised as an ‘Irish’ birth, as above. She can do this regardless of Irish ‘citizenship’, which in itself is a technical meaningless construct as regards being ‘Irish’.

In analysing today’s release by the CSO of Q3 2024 Vital Statistics, I want to focus on the following:

The Decline of ACTUAL ‘Irish’ births

The Decline of ‘Irish’ births as a percentage of Total Births

The Increase in NON Irish, EU and UK births (‘Others’ per CSO’)

ACTUAL ‘IRISH’ BIRTHS Q1-Q3 2024:

Actual ‘Irish’ births registered are 29420 for the first 9 months of 2024.

This is DOWN 1177 (4%) on 2023.

But even more frightening is that it is DOWN 5680 (16.2%) compared to 2019.

Yes, ‘Irish’ Births are DOWN over 16% in the last 5 years.

At current rates, this amounts to around 19000 less ‘Irish’ births since 2019.

Even in a time of low emigration or immigration this should have alarm bells ringing.

WTF is going on ?

Why is no one hollering across the floor of the Dail about this and its implications for the future of the Irish nation ?

Notice I say the ‘Irish nation’ as opposed to the Irish State which has gone rogue over the last ten years or so and is actively working against the interests of the Irish people.

Treason, pure and simple.

Any of those with a conscience in the Dail are afraid of being called ‘far right’ and racist, so they keep their heads down.

Complicity in treason, pure and simple.

‘IRISH’ BIRTHS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL BIRTHS:

The Q3 2024 figure for ‘Irish’ births as a percentage of Total Births at 72.4% is slightly up on Q2 but equal to YTD rate for 2024.

In Q4 2023 the rate was 74.2%.

Nine months later in Q3 2024 it is 72.4%

Down 1.8% in 9 months when it actually rose .9% between 2019 and 2021.

At this rate of deceleration, it will only be 2026 before:

ONE THIRD (33%) of BIRTHS REGISTERED IN IRELAND will be to NON IRISH MOTHERS.

Think about that.

Abortion, low fertility and emigration, both inward and outward, are achieving in double quick time what the British couldn’t do in 800 years of oppression and plantation.

Does anyone seriously believe that abortion numbers are split at the same rate as ‘Irish’ and non Irish births ?

We are killing our future and championing it as ‘choice’.

The Irish are committing cultural suicide and telling the world how great they are for doing it.

‘OTHER’ NATIONALITY BIRTHS:

‘Other’ births as defined by the CSO are to mothers who don’t identify as Irish, EU or from the UK.

In the first 9 months of 2024 the number of ‘Other’ births has increased by 785 (14%) compared to the same period in 2023.

If that isn’t scary enough, since 2019 ‘Other’ births have increased by 2779 (73%).

Yes, there is an increase of 73% in ‘Other’ births since 2019 while ‘Irish’ births have fallen by 14% in the same period.

You don’t need to be a mathematician to work out Ireland has a problem.

A survival problem.

The numbers don’t lie.

We are heading for Irish Cultural Armageddon.

In our race to embrace ‘diversity’ we are diluting and eliminating what we have to offer to the world.

Irish Culture is unique.

That doesn’t mean it’s better or worse than others but it is ours and it is worth saving.

Could you imagine an Indian native promoting a major dilution of his country’s ethnicity because he likes to eat an Irish stew after a few pints ?

Sounds ridiculous doesn’t it ?

But how many times do you hear the converse as an excuse not to face up to what’s happening in Ireland?

“Ohhhhh, but I love the choice of foreign foods that diversity has given us….”

Gimme a break.

Sub conscious cowardice, pure and simple.

SUMMARY:

In my original article, I had predicted 2024 ‘Irish’ births to fall to 72% of total births for the full year so I think it’s fair to say that unless there’s a complete about turn, then this will come to pass.

At the current rate, Irish births will have fallen from 51,352 in 2015 to 38,500 in nine years.

At this rate Irish deaths will exceed Irish births in 2026/27.

Take that in for a moment.

Combined with the current plantation through work visas, illegal refugee trafficking and Irish emigration we are facing the prospect of reaching the tipping point of being a minority in our country very soon and it being irreversible.

In the 2022 census, 77% of the population identified as ‘white’ Irish, whatever that means.

When I was growing up such a term didn’t exist.

I am uncomfortable with it now as it seems designed to entrap.

It’s the CSO’s term so I will go with it.

That’s 1 in 4 NOT ‘white’ Irish as a starting point in 2022

Keep that in mind when considering current ‘Irish’ and ‘Non Irish’ birth rates as detailed above.

Keep that in mind when considering current emigration and immigration levels.

At the current rate of decline a third of all births will be ‘non Irish’ in 2025.

What has happened to Irish fertility that births are down 16% since 2019?

Is it just a question of abortion and emigration of our young taking its toll or do we need to consider the possibility of Covid vaccine damage playing a part as predicted by Naomi Wolfe ?

https://www.vaccinedamage.news/2023-02-09-naomi-wolf-covid-vaccine-war-women-fertility.html#

‘Irish’ births rose in 2021 but have fallen off a cliff since.

2022 was only down 4% on 2021 but this is misleading because the HSE ‘cyber attack’ during the ‘Pandemic’ resulted in many 2021 births being registered in 2022.

Since then, 2023 is down 11% on 2021 and as things stand 2024 is 13% down on 2021.

It’s curious that the ‘Irish’ birth rates have fallen significantly after the Covid 19 vax roll out in 2021 and subsequent ‘booster’ campaigns while the new arrivals to our shores are experiencing no such decline but are racing ahead admittedly of a lower base.

The HSE are still recommending the Covid 19 Vax during pregnancy as shown in this picture taken today on their website.

This can only be answered by detailed analysis of pregnancy, miscarriage, abortion etc but taking into account the amount of serious illness in the country at the moment it needs to be considered as a factor.

FINALLY ….

We are a nation struggling to survive on all fronts.

This is significant in explaining the current replacement policy occurring in our country.

The population of the Irish state is skyrocketing but the native ‘Irish’ population is disappearing through emigration and a declining birth rate.

‘Official Ireland’ don’t see this as a problem as they only think of people as units of economic potential.

Irish culture and race is irrelevant to them and their globalist masters.

Our young native Irish are being forced to emigrate because of the lack of housing.

This serves two purposes.

Dilution of Irish ethnicity and their replacements providing cheap labour for ‘Official Ireland’.

Many of these will start their families abroad and are very unlikely to return as the housing situation worsens every day due to our open borders immigration policy for unvetted males and other economic migrants.

These people are being brought in to work cheaply so that the cost of ‘Official Ireland’ civil service pensions can be met.

And also to provide cheap disposable labour for servicing the globalist industries such as Big Pharma and technology, which our whole economy is dependent upon.

Our government has destroyed Irish tourism with the deployment of our hotels as IPAS centres, sold out our fishing industry and is currently applying the coup de grace to Irish farming by enforcing climate change nonsense.

Oh, and when things get rough, the newly arrived to the shores will be the ones in the Garda and army uniforms sent out on the streets to ‘quieten the natives’ who question the IPAS centres springing up in their communities.

If you are a ‘native’, it is far beyond getting ‘restless’ time.

The above figures show that we are in a fight to pass on a safe, culturally Irish homeland to our children.

Don’t say you weren’t warned.