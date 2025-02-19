There will be a reckoning ….

IRISH EXCESS MORTALITY PER EUROSTAT:

EUROSTAT released their December 2024 excess mortality report on Monday, details of which can be accessed at this link.

The pictured interactive graph can accessed at the above link allowing 5 countries to be viewed at a time.

HEADLINE FIGURES:

Ireland has 11.5% EXCESS MORTALITY per EUROSTAT for December 2024.

Ireland has excess mortality in ALL 35 months since February 2022.

Since July 2021 Ireland has excess mortality in 41 out of 42 months.

Please compare the lack of excess mortality in 2020 (Scamdemic Year) below to the excess mortality since. (Excluding April 2020 38%; when the elderly were effectively culled in nursing homes through Government policy instigated by Simple Simon Harris)

2020 TO 2024:

This Table confirms effectively ZERO excess deaths in 2020 as a whole; the nursing home debacle in April 2020 and the commencement of excess deaths with the Covid Vax roll out en masse in January 2021.

All just a ‘temporal coincidence’, don’t you think?

12 MONTHS OF 2024:

As per this Table of EUROSTAT figures below, Ireland has had excess mortality > 10% in 9 out of the 12 months of 2024.

The Irish figures exceed the EU average by multiples.

DECEMBER 2024:

These are detailed comments from the EUROSTAT site, concerning the December 2024 figures.

ALL 27 EU COUNTRIES:

Below are the 2024 monthly figures for all 27 EU countries.

If you care to look closely, you will see that IRELAND and THE NETHERLANDS are the only countries NOT to have recorded a NEGATIVE excess deaths figure for a month in 2024.

Look at Latvia for example, the 12 months of 2024 are negative, Lithuania is 11 out 12.

WHY NO GOVERNMENT REACTION ?

In September 2020, per the BBC, the Irish Government imposed martial law on us.

A quick glance at the figures above, show NEGATIVE excess mortality in June and July 2020, 1.9% in August and 0% in September.

What we wouldn’t give for those figures over the last 4 years.

An over reaction then or an under reaction now ?

And not a whisper of this in the mainstream media….

Because they are complicit in democide.

