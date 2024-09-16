Two Reptilian Creatures share a joke.

Excluding three Mediterranean countries, as explained below by Eurostat, Ireland has topped the excess mortality rates once again in Europe.

Anyone who experienced July 2024 in Ireland can testify that ‘global warming’ has bypassed us and that heat had no effect on our mortality figures.

This figure mirrors what I am reporting on the rip.ie figures of late.

The rate of dying in Ireland has picked up significantly since June (see table below).

The Grim Reaper has got his second wind.

Gript.ie did a cut and paste reporting job on the June 2024 Eurostat figures long after I published my article on them.

https://gript.ie/ireland-continues-to-record-some-of-highest-levels-of-excess-deaths-in-eu/

It should be interesting to see will they follow up these even worse figures for July 2024 or will that article be shown up as just a slow news day for McGuirk & Co.

HEADLINE FIGURES:

Ireland is showing 17.2% EXCESS DEATHS per EUROSTAT for July 2024.

Ireland has excess mortality in ALL 30 months since February 2022 with 23 of those months > 10% and 11 of them > 15%.

9 out of the last 12 months, Ireland has had excess mortality > 10%.

Since July 2021 Ireland has excess mortality in 36 out of 37 months.

Please compare the lack of excess mortality in 2020 (Scamdemic Year) below to the excess mortality since.

These are the differences between Ireland and the EU average over the last 12 months.

The differences of the last 6 months are off the scale.

EUROSTAT INTERACTIVE GRAPH:

Eurostat link: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/cache/website/covid/vis/DIR_CV2/?simple=true&hideIndicators=true&indicator=0&lang=en

The above link should bring you to this interactive graph where the excess mortality of all 27 EU countries since Jan 2020 can be accessed (5 at a time).

As always, I encourage you to do your own research and back up your own opinions.

ALL EU COUNTRIES:

Ireland and The Netherlands are the only 2 EU countries that have not at any point in the last 9 months recorded a negative excess deaths figure, which have become very prevalent of late in the EU as evidenced above in bold.

The former Eastern European Communist countries are highlighted.

‘N/A’ means no figures reported for this month.

TUATHA DE DANANN FESTIVAL:

This day and evening festival will take place near the Laois/Kildare border on Saturday 28th September.

Speakers and performers include John Waters, Thomas Sheridan, Louise Roseingrave, Dr Anne McCloskey, Fr. Sean Sheehy, Máire Nic Oireachtaigh, Jeananne Crowley, Una McGurk, Gerry O’Neill, Caoimhe Hogarty, Stephen Sutton and others.

This will be an intimate event with plenty of opportunity for attendees and speakers to meet and chat, so tickets are limited.

I will be attending the event as I did last year and look forward to a great day.

If you are going please feel free to introduce yourself.

Full details and tickets from here.