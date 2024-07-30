A lot of stuff crashing around my brain lately that I need to get out.

I adapted, wrote and recorded this in 2 hours and a weight lifted from my shoulders.

Today it means something, maybe tomorrow it will mean something different.

Audio File:

0:00 -6:47

WITH GOD ON OUR SIDE *

* Adapted from Bob Dylan’s ‘With God on our Side’ recorded in 1963 which takes the melody and some ideas from Dominic Bethan’s ‘The Patriot Game’.

Oh my name it ain’t nothing, I’ll have you understand,

The country I come from, is called Ireland

I was taught and brought up here, the laws to abide

And that the land that I Iive in

Has God on its side

Oh the history books tell it, they tell it so well

St. Patrick he came, the Druids they fell

St. Patrick he came, the Druids they died

Though our country was young

It had God on its side

Oh the English they came and pillaged our land

They planted our country with girl, boy and man

To Hell or to Connaught, Cromwell did decide

Despite Penal Laws we

Had God on our side

In the 1840s, came a famine so bad

They said ‘the crop failed, no food to be had’

They lied through their teeth, over a million they died

Starved and Forsaken

But with God on their side

Oh the ‘16 Rising, it came and it went

The War of Independence called all Irishmen

All of our heroes, they fought and they died

For a country that’s free

With God on its Side

Oh we fought to a Truce and a Treaty was signed

A civil war came, our country maligned

I cannot think for you, you’ll have to decide

Did Michael Collins

Have God on his side?

Oh in ‘73 we joined the EU

We forgave the British coz they joined it to

Though they murdered our people

In our green fields they died

The British now too had

God on their side.

Oh in many a dark hour I’ve been thinking ‘bout this

A century later and we face the abyss

Another plantation, a planned genocide

But you don’t count the dead

When God’s on your side

So now as I’m leaving, I’m weary as hell

The confusion I’m feeling, ain’t no tongue can tell

The words fill my head and I fall to the floor

If Gods on our side

What was it all for ?