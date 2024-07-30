Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Daithi
Jul 30, 2024

When Ireland abandoned God, He abandoned Ireland.

Ask yourself were the men who signed the Declaration afraid of death? Why do you think the majority of Irish people went along with the scamdemic instead of fighting back? Fear of death perhaps?

J. P. Bruce
Jul 31, 2024

It strikes me that the relentless attacks on Ireland over many centuries would have stopped long ago if any of them had been successful. But now? Are we finally on the ropes, ready to go down for the last time?

Yes, the media tells us that the vast majority of the Irish believed the BS and got the jab. The experiences of our own families probably support that perspective.

But I wonder. I wouldn't be surprised if there is a bit more backbone left in the people than is being made out. Maybe God really is "on our side"? Maybe there is something He sees in us that is worth saving?

