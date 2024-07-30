A lot of stuff crashing around my brain lately that I need to get out.
I adapted, wrote and recorded this in 2 hours and a weight lifted from my shoulders.
Today it means something, maybe tomorrow it will mean something different.
Audio File:
WITH GOD ON OUR SIDE *
* Adapted from Bob Dylan’s ‘With God on our Side’ recorded in 1963 which takes the melody and some ideas from Dominic Bethan’s ‘The Patriot Game’.
Oh my name it ain’t nothing, I’ll have you understand,
The country I come from, is called Ireland
I was taught and brought up here, the laws to abide
And that the land that I Iive in
Has God on its side
Oh the history books tell it, they tell it so well
St. Patrick he came, the Druids they fell
St. Patrick he came, the Druids they died
Though our country was young
It had God on its side
Oh the English they came and pillaged our land
They planted our country with girl, boy and man
To Hell or to Connaught, Cromwell did decide
Despite Penal Laws we
Had God on our side
In the 1840s, came a famine so bad
They said ‘the crop failed, no food to be had’
They lied through their teeth, over a million they died
Starved and Forsaken
But with God on their side
Oh the ‘16 Rising, it came and it went
The War of Independence called all Irishmen
All of our heroes, they fought and they died
For a country that’s free
With God on its Side
Oh we fought to a Truce and a Treaty was signed
A civil war came, our country maligned
I cannot think for you, you’ll have to decide
Did Michael Collins
Have God on his side?
Oh in ‘73 we joined the EU
We forgave the British coz they joined it to
Though they murdered our people
In our green fields they died
The British now too had
God on their side.
Oh in many a dark hour I’ve been thinking ‘bout this
A century later and we face the abyss
Another plantation, a planned genocide
But you don’t count the dead
When God’s on your side
So now as I’m leaving, I’m weary as hell
The confusion I’m feeling, ain’t no tongue can tell
The words fill my head and I fall to the floor
If Gods on our side
What was it all for ?
When Ireland abandoned God, He abandoned Ireland.
Ask yourself were the men who signed the Declaration afraid of death? Why do you think the majority of Irish people went along with the scamdemic instead of fighting back? Fear of death perhaps?
It strikes me that the relentless attacks on Ireland over many centuries would have stopped long ago if any of them had been successful. But now? Are we finally on the ropes, ready to go down for the last time?
Yes, the media tells us that the vast majority of the Irish believed the BS and got the jab. The experiences of our own families probably support that perspective.
But I wonder. I wouldn't be surprised if there is a bit more backbone left in the people than is being made out. Maybe God really is "on our side"? Maybe there is something He sees in us that is worth saving?