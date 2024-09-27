“THEY HAVEN’T GONE AWAY, YOU KNOW”:

Despite the excess deaths and all the data casting doubt on the ‘safe and effective’ Covid vaccines, the HSE continues to double down on its democidal agenda.

The HSE has announced their ‘Autumn / Winter 2024/25 Vaccination Programme.’

Long term residential care and housebound patients without someone to speak up for them, are caught like fish in a barrel.

HSE Covid 19 mobile vaccination teams it seems, will ‘do the necessary’.

I expect a spike in elderly deaths in October and November, that rip.ie will attest to.

Any arm that can be jabbed, will be.

Flu vax in the left, Covid 19 vax in the right.

If you have someone in one of these facilities you need to speak up NOW, before the mobile vaccination units aka ‘EINSATZGRUPPEN HSE’ arrive.

As always, I encourage you to do your own research to back up decisions and views.

DR. LUCY JESSOP:

Dr. Lucy Jessop, signatory of the above letter, is ‘HSE National Immunisation Lead’.

The apparatchiks sure do love their long winded titles.

Unless I’m mistaken, Dr. Lucy is another UK import into a top public job in Ireland who has pedigree with Cambridge University, that well known nursery of MI5/MI6 operatives.

According to ‘Linked In’, she joined the HSE in June 2019, coincidentally just in time for the Convid Chronicles and to take a prominent role in driving the subsequent Covid 19 vaccination campaign in Ireland.

For some reason her public health position in Northern Ireland from 2014 to 2019 is not mentioned below.

Dr. Lucy as a subject of the British Empire, walks in the same shoes as Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, Kevin Bakhurst Director General of RTE and Jeremy Godfrey, Chairman of Coimisiun na Mean.

All loyal to a foreign state but holders of high office in Ireland and ‘appointed’ under the watch of the current bunch of treasonous quislings.

But we all know that’s only a coincidence and that they are glad to help ‘Paddy’ out, with no ulterior motive.

Dr. Lucy, I foretell at some stage in Ireland’s future, it’s quite possible that you may be spoken of in the same breath as Oliver Cromwell.

YOUNG AND OLD IN THEIR SIGHTS:

The above letter is dated August 2024 and as you can see below it shows the intention to administer the flu vaccination to all children aged 2 - 17, if allowed.

Children need to be catching bugs, viruses etc to build up their God given immunity.

The HSE intend to normalise vaccination of children for flu, something that they are statistically at no risk from.

This psychologically preps them as children for the plethora of mRNA ‘vaccines’ that are thundering down the track from Big Pharma.

As I have said before, they are coming for our children from all angles.

Sexualisation, vaccination, indoctrination and demoralisation seem to have replaced the “3 R’s” in Irish education.

You have been warned because as per above, pharmacists ‘have agreed to offer LAIV onsite’ at primary schools during the 2024/25 season.

Ensure your school administrators and child, if old enough, know where you stand on this matter, lest the deed is done without you knowing what’s happening.

THE CANARY IN THE HSE MINE:

You can be sure at least 40% of HSE health care workers won’t be putting any of their young or old loved ones at risk, if this survey is anything to go by.

I suspect the real figure is higher but people won’t speak out in public for fear of their employment.

This report from 25/8/24 says:

“44% of HSE healthcare workers did not believe the jab offers protection against coronavirus and nearly 42% are worried that Covid 19 vaccines will cause serious side effects”.

And yet the HSE will not suspend the booster vaccination program.

How has it even got this far with this amount of healthcare workers aware of the excess deaths and witnessing severe health problems on the front line?

A PATIENT CURED IS A LOST BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY:

A large amount of pharmacists and GP’s have got very wealthy on the back of the Covid 19 Scam and vaccination campaigns.

At the start of the ‘Pandemic’, GP’s got paid for holding ‘consultations’ over the phone and referring people to get tested.

Money for jam.

But the real big bucks were just around the corner once the ‘safe and effective’ vaccines turned up.

A subscriber * recently pointed me to details of the payment scheme for the Covid 19 vaccination and booster programs, and I reproduce them below.

Linked here.

https://www.irishstatutebook.ie/eli/2021/si/464/made/en/

As you can see, these people were not making any sort of sacrifice to ‘save granny’ but were lining their pockets dispensing an experimental medical product on the back of hyped up fear courtesy of ‘Official Ireland’.

So for delivering the 2 first Primary Doses to 1 patient, a GP/Pharmacist would receive:

€25 x 2 plus €10 = €60

There were 7,936,518 Primary doses delivered per the HSE up to 11/5/24.

If all doses were administered by GPs and pharmacists then they would have shared out :

7,936,518 x €25 per dose = €198m

plus 3,800,000 x €10 admin fee = €38m

Total estimate re Primary Doses Administered : €236m

Booster Cost:

5,500,000 estimated boosters x €25 = €138m re Boosters

Total €374m approx to GP’s, pharmacists and other sundry jabbers.

€374,000,000

Over a third of a Billion Euros to inject an experimental medical product into the Irish people.

Now, I know a lot were jabbed at vaccination centres manned by other health staff too, but this gives you an idea of the Monopoly money that was being thrown around and where the bulk of it ended up.

HOW DO YOU THINK PAYMENT RATES TO IRISH GP’s RANKED ON A GLOBAL SCALE ?

Yep, you guessed it, top of the class as this survey of 43 EU & OECD countries shows.

US dollars converted are used to make the comparison.

Link to article here: *

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0168851022000641

* many thanks to James Byrne for bringing these details to my attention.

“ALL THE MONEY THEY MADE, WILL NEVER BUY BACK THEIR SOULS.”

Do you think that money and greed are still blinding and silencing our GP’s and pharmacists to the obvious Covid vaccine damage or is it that guilt and shame about the largesse has kicked in ?

They know the story by now and must have serious doubts, so why the silence ?

A few brave Irish medical professionals have stood up from the start against this scam and vax genocide.

Dr. Pat Morrissey, Dr. Gerry Waters, Dr. Billy Ralph and Dr. Anne McCloskey among a few others have consistently spoken up without fear for their own personal circumstances and safety.

But whither the bulk of the rest?

Silence in these circumstances, then or now, is reprehensible.

I would ask all healthcare workers at whatever level reading this, to consider the Bible quote at the start and at the end of this article and honestly answer:

“Did you speak out for the truth, did you dare ?”

“Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.” (James 4:17 KVJ)”

ROY BUTLER RIP:

The inquest into the death of Roy Butler who died 5 days after receiving the Jansen Covid 19 vaccine in August 2021, concluded yesterday.

The Coroner will give his verdict next week.

The above article speaks to the death of Roy and where part of the responsibility lies.

If you are looking for the truth of the evidence from the inquest do NOT listen to the mainstream media who are all over it in an attempt to whitewash their own guilt in this case and the overall Covid 19 vax genocide.

Bowers’ headline above is just one example of the ongoing attempts to mislead the public.

You will find the truth of the inquest evidence here, in Louise Roseingrave’s powerful and poignant reporting over the last few days.

https://substack.com/@louiseroseingrave

Four articles.

Four emotional punches to the gut.

Try reading them without shedding tears of rage or tears of grief….. or both.